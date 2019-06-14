Delray Beach Will Soon Be Home To A Michelin-Starred Chef and Florida's Largest Food Hall

Delray Beach will see two big construction projects begin this summer with the Ray hotel and Delray City Market.

The Ray, located at 201 NE Second Avenue, hosted its groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, June 12. The 141-room hotel will feature a Tropical Modernism theme brought to life by living walls, multiple rooftop gardens, and a number of large-scale sculptures and art installations. Guests will have a variety of entertainment options including a 20,000-square-foot rooftop pool deck and a dedicated private event space for up to 300 guests hosted inside a “floating” glass cube. The hotel is expected to welcome its first visitors in May of 2021.

"People such as myself, who have been coming to Delray Beach for many years, have been amazed at the [city's] transformation... into the region's premier beach community and food and beverage hub," says Craig Menin, president of Menin Development Inc., the real estate development firm behind both projects. "The Ray has been conceived and designed to be the ultimate hotel and dining destination for the entire region. The end product will be something that is normally found only in major cities."

Together, both projects will make Delray Beach home to a Michelin-starred chef as well as the state's largest food hall.

Located on the hotel's ground floor, the 4,200-square-foot signature restaurant will be home to chef Akira Back, protégé of famed Japanese chef Nobu Matsuhisa. Former head chef at Matsuhisa in Aspen, Colorado, Back left in 2008 to open Yellowtail at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas. Since then, the chef has opened restaurants in Las Vegas, Singapore, Hanoi, New Delhi, and Bali as well as Seoul, Korea where he was awarded a Michelin star. Stateside, Akira is best known for the chain of Japanese restaurants that carry his name with locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Dallas. Akira Back at the Ray will be the first outpost east of the Mississippi, an eatery set in a tropical theme coinciding with the hotel’s architectural style.

Another option for foodies will be the Delray City Market, located just south of Atlantic Avenue at 33 SE Third Avenue. With a targeted grand opening in fall of 2020, the market is slated to become Florida's largest food hall, both in square footage and in number of vendors.

Menin says the food hall will feature 35 individually curated vendors selling everything from charcuterie and cheeses to burgers, ramen, dim-sum, Thai food, sushi, and more. The four-story building will also offer a 220 car, four-level, state-of-the-art parking garage.

"We have approached our two new development projects, The Ray hotel and Delray City Market, with the intent to take what has made Delray Beach what it is today and to expand upon this by creating two iconic structures. [We've combined] the finest design minds with the nation's premier food and beverage operators... [to create destinations] not currently found in Delray Beach."