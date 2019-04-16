The Ten Best Restaurants in West Palm Beach

Dining in Palm Beach County can be an adventure. You can arrive by boat at Guanabanas to snack on locally-sourced seafood, rub shoulders with the upper echelons at Buccan in Palm Beach, or bar hop along Lucerne in Lake Worth.
But, when you're hungry for variety, nothing satiates the palate quite like West Palm Beach. A diverse mix of restaurants covers every cuisine imaginable. From a longstanding steakhouse and classic French bistro to a family-owned Italian trattoria and an Ethiopian establishment, you'll have no problem finding something new.
Start at the downtown Clematis Street strip, home to a number of excellent dining options. Then, venture farther south, where a growing community of notable and eclectic eateries calls the city's new Dixie Corridor home.
Hungry for adventure? Here are our top picks for where you should eat in West Palm Beach:
Avocado Grill 125 Datura St., West Palm Beach
561-623-0822
avocadogrillwpb.com
Avocado Grill opened in downtown West Palm Beach in late 2014 on the east end of Datura Street, just steps from the city's Intracoastal Waterway. Led by chef-owner Julien Gremaud, the cozy indoor-outdoor eatery features tapas-style small plates served up alongside seafood-inspired entrees that highlight seasonal, locavore-driven fare. Its fresh-catch ceviche, poke, and full raw bar
Dr. Limon Ceviche Bar 533 Clematis St., West Palm Beach
561-781-5577
doctorlimon.com
Chef/owner of Dr. Limón, Carlos Brescia, named his restaurant after the key ingredient in his quintessential dish: ceviche. Limón — "lime" in Spanish for you gringos — can be found in almost all of Brescia's dishes. The chef likes to say, "ceviche starts here," but what he should really be expressing is "your hangover ends here." Before moving to the States from Peru in the early 2000s, Brescia used to wake up early after long nights of partying to prepare hangover-curing meals for friends and family. Today, his Miami-based Peruvian concept has multiple locations including his new West Palm Beach location. The menu offers South Florida's largest ceviche selection with more than 20 variations of the raw-fish dish on the menu. It's one of the best places to go after a little too much liquor for some hangover-curing leche de
Grato 1901 S. Dixie Hwy., West Palm Beach
561-404-1334
gratowpb.com
Clay Conley is the chef behind two successful Palm Beach establishments, as well as his newest West Palm Beach eatery, Grato, the most casual of his restaurants. Not an intimate setting, the roar of many conversations makes for a lively scene from lunch, through happy hour, and into the evening dinner rush. Go for the wood-fired pizzas, the calamari, and the steak tartare. But whatever you do, don't miss the handmade pasta. The bucatini carbonara is the top choice here. At its most base execution, the dish is nothing more than a combination of bacon (or more traditionally, pancetta or guanciale), eggs, Parmesan, and pasta — but like most things with few ingredients, it's Conley's technique that binds them together into a crave-worthy feast. Fat strings of pasta are coated in a pasty-thick carbonara sauce seasoned with a heavy dose of fresh-cracked black pepper and topped off with a runny egg yolk. It's heaven on a plate.
Hullabaloo 17 N. Clematis St., West Palm Beach
561-833-1033
sub-culture.org
Hullabaloo is a sophisticated watering hole that marries artisanal cuisine with hand-crafted cocktails, boutique wines, and craft beer. West Palm Beach's most trendy gastropub specializes in Italian fare. Handmade pasta and wood-fired pizzas are at the top of the menu list, but the restaurant's daily and weekly specials are always worth the order. Try the house-cured fennel salmon served with toasted flatbread and a soft-poached egg; or the seared U-10 sea scallop with Gruner Veltliner and lemon glaze over creamy polenta, grilled asparagus, and golden pea shoots. Thirsty? You'll get a great cocktail here, too, with a list of specialty offerings named for famous musicians. Nab a seat at the bar and get chatting with the bartenders, or escape from the Clematis Street madness tucked away in the vintage Airstream camper on the back patio.
Marcello's La Sirena 6316 S. Dixie Hwy., West Palm Beach
561-585-3128
lasirenaonline.com
Upscale and elegant, this two generation-strong, family-owned restaurant has been consistently rated as one of the top Italian restaurants in Palm Beach County. Tables are set with crisp linens, candles, and bone china while the menu reads like a history lesson in old-world Italian cuisine. Classic staples include rigatoni
Mazie's West Palm Beach 3815 S. Dixie Hwy., West Palm Beach
561-323-2573
mazieswpb.com
West Palm Beach's Dixie Dining Corridor has a number of newcomers, but it's Mazie's — a mecca for quintessential American dishes presented imaginatively — that takes the cake. It's all thanks to chef and co-owner Eric Baker (formerly of Max's Harvest) and business partners Jason Lakow and his wife, sommelier Sandra Lakow. The trio has created a tribute to New World comfort foods presented with Old World traditions inside a beautiful, airy 2,600-square-foot restaurant named for Baker’s grandmother. The menu covers rib-sticking fare in various forms — odes to the chef's favorite foods — many offered as rotating nightly specials Monday (always meatless dishes) through Sunday (Chinese take-out). Don't miss the knish, a spiced lamb-stuffed pastry served with toasted pine nuts and apricot yogurt; the sweet-and-sour brisket served with
Okeechobee Steak House 2854 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach
561-683-5151
okeesteakhouse.com
This family-owned-and-operated steakhouse opened in 1947. Today, the steakhouse — armed with the family’s original proprietary beef aging process that’s a guarded secret — creates a succulent, tender, flavored meat unlike that of any other chophouse. You'll see the history in the restaurant's polished dark wood booths and alabaster light fixtures that cast a soft glow for romantic dining. Cooked-to-order steak platters are consistently delicious be it the porterhouse, Delmonico, bone-in ribeye, or filet mignon. End your meal with a slice of house-made pie: A coconut cream and peanut butter option make it hard to choose. Or go for brunch. An a la carte menu offers everything from short rib hash and prime steak sandwiches to buttermilk biscuits served with bone marrow butter, while a family-style option presents the table with a 40-oz. long-bone tomahawk steak, eight eggs, and breakfast potatoes for $139.99. Insider tip: Visit on your birthday and the restaurant will buy you an 8-oz. New York Strip steak dinner (with the purchase of an adult entrée of equal or greater value).
Pistache French Bistro 101 N. Clematis St., West Palm Beach
561-833-5090
pistachewpb.com
A downtown dining staple, this hip French cafe churns out traditional cuisine at the east end of Clematis Street morning, noon, and night. Grab a seat on the outdoor patio and dine alfresco with views of the Intracoastal Waterway and nearby Centennial Park. Then, order the most classic French fare you can find. That includes
The Regional Kitchen & Public House 651 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach
561-557-6460
eatregional.com
In 2016, Lindsay Autry (formerly of Delray Beach's Sundy House) and restaurateur Thierry Beaud (of Pistache French Bistro and PB Catch) opened the doors to their long-awaited West Palm Beach restaurant. Today, The Regional Kitchen & Public House continues its mission to channel Autry's Southern roots in Florida-infused offerings, with an array of dishes that cover breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Go for the ones that remain as popular as they were on opening day, such as the savory tomato-and-cheese-stuffed pie, which marries fresh stewed tomatoes with sharp cheddar and fontina cheeses, caramelized onion, and a touch of Duke's brand mayonnaise. For a real taste of what the Regional is all about, however, don't miss Autry's favorite: The Deviled Florida Blue Crab. Like a twice-baked potato, tender crab meat is removed from the shell, mixed with pickled celery remoulade, then stuffed back in to bake before serving. Think of it as a deconstructed crab cake finished off with a torched Béarnaise sauce and a crispy chopped herb gremolata.
Queen of Sheeba 716 N Sapodilla Ave., West Palm Beach
561-514-0615
queenofsheebawpb.com
Siga tibs,
