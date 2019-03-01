Lox Farms' Fresh Rx Dinner Series Is a Luxurious Farm-to-Table Experience

You won't need to sacrifice luxury to get an authentic farm-to-table experience at Loxahatchee's Lox Farms dinners. Guests who make the trek to the rural, unincorporated Palm Beach town are greeted with cocktails and hors d'oeuvres at the farm's entrance. Inside the greenhouse, the dining area is lined with long, wooden tables surrounded by tomato vines and green fields.

The three-course menu is comprised entirely of organic fare including kimchi and pear hand rolled bao buns as appetizers, eggplant and tomato tartines for the first course, and pumpkin and tahini sour bread pudding and carrot and ginger tres leches for dessert.

A cross between supper, fundraiser, and statement about sustainability, the communal meal is part of a dinner series to benefit the Fresh Rx initiative launched by Lox Farms owner Margaret Duriez in partnership with the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties. Low-income oncology, cardiac, and pediatric patients at Jupiter Medical Center will be given prescriptions to eat more fruits and vegetables by their physicians and Lox Farms will provide them with a free weekly bag of produce and a recipe once the program is enacted.