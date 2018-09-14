Fort Lauderdale's Gulf Stream Brewing Announces September 22 Grand Opening

Fort Lauderdale will welcome its fifth brewery when Gulf Stream Brewing opens its doors at 1105 NE 13th St. in the city's Middle River Terrace neighborhood next week. The brewery plans to open the 5,300-square-foot brewhouse and taproom on Saturday, September 22.

Founded in 2014 by co-owners Ty Eriks and McKay Ferrell, Gulf Stream Brewing will focus on creating a rotating selection of beers and several flagship offerings, while also offering the public a unique educational component.

At the helm of South Florida’s newest 10-barrel system will be head brewer Mike Demetrus, former brewmaster with Doral-based M.I.A. Beer Co. Demetrus brings with him 20 years of brewing experience, nine of which he's spent as a professional brewer.