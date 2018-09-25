The Ten Best Vegan Pizzas in Broward and Palm Beach: 2018 Edition

If you search #veganpizza on Instagram, you may be surprised to find over a half million posts. But it can be difficult to find options in certain cities or regions. Just a few years ago, it was tough to find any vegan pizza in Broward or Palm Beach. But the times they are a-changing, and vegan pizza, from flash-fired to gourmet, now abounds.

Almost 65 percent of the population has some form of lactose intolerance, according to a report by the National Institutes of Health. For those who cannot, or choose not to, eat dairy, vegan pizza made with soy or nut cheese offers a popular and tasty alternative.

From barbecued chicken and sausage, to ricotta and mozzarella alternatives, we’ve rounded up vegan versions of all your favorites. Here are the top ten vegan pizzas in Broward and Palm Beach.

EXPAND Gourmet avocado pizza with avocado, red onion, cherry tomatoes, arugula, red sauce, cashew cheese, Brazil nut parmesan, basil and oregano at Christopher's Kitchen. Photo by Wendy Rhodes.

1. Christopher’s Kitchen. Conundrum: You’re dying for pizza, but you know you should eat salad instead. Solution: Have the gourmet avocado pizza at Christopher’s Kitchen. Ditch the guilt and lose yourself in this all-in-one dream come true. Cherry tomatoes, avocado and red onions are nestled on a bed of arugula then piled onto a heavenly wheat crust that’s been smeared with a slightly-sweet red sauce. Creamy, dressing-like cashew cheese, Brazil nut parmesan, basil and oregano top off this disc of decadence. Or, if you are feeling especially gluttonous, try the mushroom truffle pizza with cremini, shitake, Portobello and white mushrooms, truffle oil, scallions and macadamia ricotta. If you just can’t do bread today, never fear. They offer a live (raw) pizza served on a house-made flax cracker topped with red sauce, broccoli, olives, avocado, onions, red pepper, herbs and cashew cheese. Christopher’s Kitchen not only hand-makes their pizza crusts each day, but they make all of their own creamy, nut-based cheeses, so you know you are getting the freshest, best-quality pizza around.

4783 PGA Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens, 33418; 561-318-6191; christopherskitchenfl.com.

EXPAND Vegan BBQ chicken pizza at Vannucci Brothers features vegan chicken, white mushrooms, white onions, pineapple, arugula, BBQ sauce and vegan cheese. Photo courtesy of Vannucci Brothers Pizza.

2. Vannucchi Brothers Pizza. Vegetarian Michael Anthony Reiter opened Vannucci Brothers in 2014 because he was frustrated with the limited vegan options at other Italian pizzerias. Today, Vannucci Brothers offers the most extensive Italian vegan menu in Broward County, boasting pizza, appetizers, salads, sandwiches, calzones, turnovers, entrees, desserts and even vegan wings served with vegan ranch dressing. Pizzas can be customized with a wheat or gluten-free crust and a wide variety of toppings including two kinds of vegan cheese, vegan sausage and vegan chicken. Seven specialty vegan pizzas include the best-selling BBQ chicken pizza, made with vegan chicken, white mushrooms, white onions, pineapple, BBQ sauce, vegan cheese and arugula. Or try the classic white pizza, made with spinach, black olives, mushrooms, vegan ricotta, vegan mozzarella, oil spread and arugula. Finish it off with a heavenly slice of carrot or chocolate cake and, what the heck, maybe another pizza to go. 2725-A Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, FL 33020; 954-251-4126; vannucchibrotherspizzamenu.com.

EXPAND Veg out pizza with vegan cheese, spinach, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, black olives, red sauce and tomatoes at Mellow Mushroom. Photo courtesy of Mellow Mushroom.

3. Mellow Mushroom. Mellow Mushroom is the honorary grandfather of the vegan pizza movement in Palm Beach. The indoor/outdoor eatery has offered vegan pies for over ten years in a fun, funky environment that plays the best in classic rock music. Top your pizza with time-honored favorites like tofu and tempeh in addition to an impressive selection of fresh veggies (try the roasted mushroom trio!) Try the veg out: it's a classic blend of spinach, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, black olives, red sauce, vegan cheese and tomatoes. You can substitute Follow Your Heart vegan cheese, which is gluten-free and non-GMO, on any specialty pizza. Both the wheat and gluten-free crusts are vegan and they offer an array of vegan salads, appetizers, hoagies and calzones, along with a full bar and happy hour specials. Pizza boxes, napkins and paper towels are made from 100 percent recycled materials, and everything is printed with environmentally friendly soy ink.

25 SE 6th Ave, Delray Beach, 33483; 561-330-3040; mellowmushroom.com.

EXPAND Farmers market vegan pizza with roasted Portobello mushroom, red onions, roasted zucchini, roasted artichokes, tomato sauce and vegan cheese at Pizza Fusion. Photo courtesy of Pizza Fusion.

4. Pizza Fusion. Sometimes it’s not all about the pizza. No, it’s always about the pizza! But at Pizza Fusion, it’s also about much more. Not only do they serve some of the tastiest pizza in South Florida, they use 75 percent organic ingredients and eschew preservatives, nitrates, pesticides and trans fats. Deliveries are made in hybrid vehicles and the chain uses only recycled, biodegradable boxes and silverware. Vegan pizzas come with your choice of Daiya or Follow Your Heart cheese, a variety of crusts and sauces, and over 15 choices of veggies. Ask for vegan cheese on the farmer's market pizza, made with with roasted Portobello mushrooms, red onions, roasted zucchini, roasted artichokes and tomato sauce. They also offer vegan salads, breadsticks, creative appetizers like spinach-artichoke pinwheels, and key lime cheesecake that is so scrumptious even dairy-lovers will be fooled. 2378 Weston Rd, Weston, 33326; 954-641-5353; pizzafusion.com.

EXPAND The Vegan Works, featuring mushrooms onion, green peeper, pineapple, garlic, spinach, black olives and vegan cheese. Photo courtesy of Joe's Old School Pizza.

5. Joe’s Old School Pizza. “Peace, love and pizza” is the slogan at this New York-style pizzeria. Owner Joe Caristo grew up in Brooklyn, where he learned traditional Italian pizza-making from his mother and grandmother. Caristo has been vegan since 1994, so you can be sure you’re getting the same quality pizza that Caristo himself eats. Hand-tossed doughs, sauces, and fresh, chewy garlic rolls are homemade daily at each of Joe’s three locations. Choose from wheat or gluten-free crust, an assortment of veggies like eggplant and pineapple, and Daiya cheese. Try the vegan works, a mouth-watering combination of mushrooms onion, green pepper, pineapple, garlic, spinach, black olives and vegan cheese. And to complete that authentic Brooklyn experience, end with a homemade vegan Italian ice in flavors like piña colada, lemon, chocolate, and strawberry. You can feel good knowing that Joe’s gives back to the community by donating food to local shelters and hiring people with disabilities. 1090 N Federal Hwy, Hollywood, 33020; 954-922-6161; joesoldschoolpizza.com.

EXPAND Ratatouille pizza made with sautéed onions, sautéed garlic, roasted cherry tomatoes, summer squash, zucchini, eggplant puree and vegan cheese from Grato. Photo courtesy of Grato.

6. Grato. If Grato is the last place you would expect to find tantalizing vegan pizza, think again! This high-end West Palm Beach hotspot is known for rotisserie and steak, but owner Clay Conley began making vegan pizza when his own children developed severe dairy allergies. You can order vegan cheese on any of their classic, wood-fired pizzas, but their most popular vegan pizza is the Ratatouille, made with roasted tomato sauce, sautéed onions, sautéed garlic, vegan cheese and basil on a thin crust. It is crowned with roasted cherry tomatoes, slices of summer squash and zucchini, and dollops of eggplant puree made from charred Japanese eggplant and olive oil. It is then sprinkled with red pepper and chili flakes. Or try the mushroom pizza, made with roasted mushrooms, char-grilled scallions, and vegan cheese, then finished with black truffle vinaigrette. Or if you really want to get your gourmet on, try their vegan tomato risotto made with cashew cream, Calabrian chilis, green olives, basil and mint. 1901 S. Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach, 33401; 561-404-1334; gratowpb.com.

EXPAND Buffalo "chickun" pizza from That Vegan Food Truck features homemade vegan chicken, spicy Buffalo sauce, vegan mozzarella and homemade vegan ranch dressing. Photo courtesy of That Vegan Food Truck.

7. That Vegan Food Truck. If you like a side of social media with your pizza, chase down That Vegan Food Truck. Brothers Nick and Mike Mitchell roll all over South Florida but spend most of their time in Boca Raton. You can find their schedule on Instagram and Facebook along with a crazy number of food pics from satisfied customers. Nick says the brothers became vegan because they learned things about meat and dairy that “they just couldn’t unlearn,” but they still wanted the same grub they enjoyed before. Enter That Vegan Food Truck, which offers veganized versions of favorites like fried mozzarella sticks, crab cakes, cheese fries, burgers and taco salads. But it’s their Buffalo 'chickun' pizza that lands them on this list. The vegan chicken is made in-house from seitan and sprouted, organic chickpeas and then seasoned, frozen, boiled, breaded and fried. It is then drizzled with spicy hot Buffalo sauce and placed atop a non-GMO wheat crust with pizza sauce and Violife vegan mozzarella from Greece. If you prefer a little less heat, try their BBQ chickun pizza or the taco pizza, made with vegan taco crumbles, diced tomatoes, Violife cheese sauce, spices, and Violife mozzarella.

Check Instagram or Facebook for daily schedule; 561-706-6217; thatveganfoodtruck.com.

EXPAND Vegan Pie with tomato sauce, vegan mozzarella and torn basil from Pizza Craft. Photo by Michael Cunniff, courtesy of Pizza Craft.

8. Pizza Craft. Location, location, location. Conveniently situated in Downtown Fort Lauderdale, Pizza Craft is an easy walk from the Broward Center for the Performing Arts and the bars and clubs along Himmarshee St. and Las Olas Blvd. You can eat at either the bright, indoor/outdoor family restaurant or next door at the the dimly-lit speakeasy-style cocktail bar Apothecary 330, where you can see, and be seen by, Fort Lauderdale’s hippest crowds. The wood-fired vegan pie is made from hand-tossed dough and local, seasonal produce. Choose from a variety of toppings like caramelized onions, exotic mushrooms and Calabrian chilies. Pop in on Wednesday evening for a special $10 vegan pie made with tomato sauce, mozzarella and torn basil on a light, chewy crust. 330 Himmarshee St., #1, Fort Lauderdale, 33312; 954-616-8028; pizzacraftpizzeria.com.

Custom made pizza with gluten-free crust, tomatoes, green peppers, mushrooms, marinara and vegan cheese at Your Pie. Photo courtesy of Your Pie.

9. Your Pie. Sometimes you just want it fast and hot. Your Pie cooks your personal pizza in five minutes in the brick-oven tradition of the island of Ischia near Naples, Italy. The process creates an earthy, smoky crust. Top it off with red sauce, Daiya vegan cheese, and your choice of 17 veggies at no additional charge. Choose from a unique selection of craft beers and wine, and be sure to save room for non-dairy sorbet in flavors like blood orange, lemon, mango, raspberry and strawberry. Best of all, of all your purchase makes a difference. For every craft pizza purchased, Your Pie will donate one to a child in need. 4372 N State Rd 7, Coral Springs, 33073; 954-341-0180; yourpie.com.

EXPAND Custom pizza featuring garlic rub, roasted broccoli, mushrooms, red onion, Mama Lil’s Goathorn peppers, rosemary and vegan mozzarella at MOD Pizza. Photo courtesy of MOD Pizza.

10. MOD Pizza. Imagine all the toppings your heart desires for one flat price. No, you are not dreaming, you are at MOD Pizza. Choose from 22 vegetables, a variety of sauces and drizzles, either wheat or gluten-free crust, and a generous helping of vegan cheese. MOD will cook it up quickly while you enjoy a create-your-own salad, also at one flat price. Come for the pizza, stay for the rock and roll. MOD plays classic hits from bands like The Who, David Bowie, The English Beat, The Cure, The Clash, Elvis Costello and The Rolling Stones. Their people-first philosophy involves hiring employees with special needs and those in need of a second chance.

2702 N University Dr., Coral Springs, 33065, 954-906-5081; modpizza.com.