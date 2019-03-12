The Five Best Concerts in South Florida This Week

Kurt Vile. His music hearkens back to classic recordings by Lou Reed, Neil Young, and Tom Petty. He would've fit in lineups alongside Pavement and Dinosaur Jr. Though rock music has ceded its leading role in pop culture over the last two decades, Kurt Vile has kept the tradition alive on his eight studio albums, including his latest, 2018's Bottle It In. If you're looking for improvised jams, some humor, and maybe even a little banjo, you'll want to see him hit the Revolution Live stage this week with his backup band, the Violators. 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $23.
Bad Bunny. Three years ago, breakout Latin trap artist Bad Bunny was bagging groceries in Puerto Rico and releasing music independently on SoundCloud. Fast forward to 2019 and the rapper's deep, slurring vocals are inescapable on radio, from his feature on Cardi B's "I Like It," to "Mía," his recent collaboration with Drake. Bad Bunny will play Miami's American Airlines Arena twice this week in support of his critically-acclaimed debut album, X 100pre. 8 p.m. Thursday, March 14 and Saturday, March 16 at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $51 to $161.
Jeff Tweedy. From pioneering the alt-country genre as a teenager in Uncle Tupelo to pushing sonic boundaries for over a quarter century as the leader of Wilco, singer-songwriter Jeff Tweedy is an American treasure. But he only recently stepped out on his own, releasing his first solo album in 2014 and following it up with last year's Warm. Tweedy, long considered one of America's greatest living writers, also released his memoir, Let's Go (So We Can Get Back) in November. You can bet he'll have a lifetime of songs and stories to share at his Fort Lauderdale show on Friday. 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 15, at Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale; ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $45 to $55.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Elton John. After playing two back-to-back shows in Miami and Sunrise this past November, Elton John is back for one final jaunt in South Florida. The concerts are part of his 300-date "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour, the singer's final shows ever. Saturday night's alright for fighting, but it's also the last time you'll get to see this living legend play live down here. 8 p.m. Saturday, March 15, at the BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway., Sunrise; ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $55.25 to $245.25.
A Bowie Celebration. It's been more than three years since David Bowie's unexpected death, but the music community continues to mourn his loss. A handful of the icon's contemporaries will bring his songs back to life at Parker Playhouse's A Bowie Celebration on Saturday. Performers include longtime Bowie bandmate Mike Garson and Rolling Stones backup singer Bernard Fowler. 8 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale; ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $33 to $58.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!