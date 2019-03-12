The Five Best Concerts in South Florida This Week

Kurt Vile. His music hearkens back to classic recordings by Lou Reed, Neil Young, and Tom Petty. He would've fit in lineups alongside Pavement and Dinosaur Jr. Though rock music has ceded its leading role in pop culture over the last two decades, Kurt Vile has kept the tradition alive on his eight studio albums, including his latest, 2018's Bottle It In. If you're looking for improvised jams, some humor, and maybe even a little banjo, you'll want to see him hit the Revolution Live stage this week with his backup band, the Violators. 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $23.

Bad Bunny Photo by Alejandro Pedrosa

Bad Bunny. Three years ago, breakout Latin trap artist Bad Bunny was bagging groceries in Puerto Rico and releasing music independently on SoundCloud. Fast forward to 2019 and the rapper's deep, slurring vocals are inescapable on radio, from his feature on Cardi B's "I Like It," to "Mía," his recent collaboration with Drake. Bad Bunny will play Miami's American Airlines Arena twice this week in support of his critically-acclaimed debut album, X 100pre. 8 p.m. Thursday, March 14 and Saturday, March 16 at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $51 to $161.