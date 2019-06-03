The Best Concerts in South Florida This Week

They dog days of summer are ahead with Florence and the Machine's dreamy pop; lo-fi sounds from Kurt Travis; and another rising Broward hip-hop star, Kid Trunks.

Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' South Florida concert calendar.

"Weird Al" Yankovic. From "Smells Like Nirvana" to "Amish Paradise" and "White & Nerdy," have you truly had a successful music career if "Weird Al" Yankovic hasn't made a parody of your song? 30 Rock summarized it best in an episode where the show's diva, Jenna Maroney, gets upset after Yankovic reworks the theme song to her TV movie, Kidnapped by Danger: The Avery Jessup Story. "It's a huge honor, like when people want to see your boobs at Mardi Gras," Liz Lemon reassures Maroney. It's a huge honor, indeed. 8 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222; browardcenter.org. Tickets cost $49.50 to $95 via ticketmaster.com.

Mod Sun. If you are vaguely aware who Mod Sun is, you probably know him best as Bella Thorne's ex-boyfriend — the same ex-boyfriend she got into a Twitter spat with after he joked that he was selling her stuff on eBay. However, the 32-year-old is also a musician who incorporates hip-hop, emo, and rock. Scour the internet for his music, and you'll come up on singles like "Selfish" and "Psycho Smile," enjoyable ditties that are heightened by his cartoonish persona via his music videos. With Space Coast Ghosts, Blake Miami, and Wulfdre. 8 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach; 561-832-9999; sub-culture.org/respectable-street. Tickets cost $20 via ticketweb.com.

Kid Trunks & Craig Xen. XXXtentacion affiliate and one of the youngest members of the Members Only crew, Kid Trunks is quickly becoming another rising hip-hop star out of Broward County — because there's no shortage of talent coming out of the 954. Trunks is also adding some diversity to the scene, being one of the few Asian-American rappers out there. Saturday, he's sharing the bill at Revolution Live with his Members Only associate Craig Xen, along with Coolie Cut, Bass Satana, Flyboy Tarantino, and Kin$oul. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $18 via ticketmaster.com.

Kurt Travis. California native Kurt Travis has been a part of bands like Dance Gavin Dance and A Lot Like Birds, but he gets a lot folkier and lo-fi on his solo work. His latest album, There's a Place I Want to Take You, keeps the electronica and power-pop elements Travis is known for but quiets them down just slightly. On the album's lead single, "Easy Peasy," Kurt matches sugary hooks with complex guitar work that makes the entire package insanely catchy even though it comes off as being quite simple. With Andres and Makari. 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com. Tickets cost $15 via ticketweb.com.

Florence and the Machine. Florence Welch rose up at a time when mainstream audiences were embracing quirky popstars like Lady Gaga and Lorde. While Welch and her band, Florence and the Machine, haven't been burning up the charts as of late, Welch has what every superstar dreams of: A devout following that fills up arenas around the world. Off the heels of the band's fourth album, High as Hope, which debuted at number two on the Billboard 200, Welch will return to South Florida and welcome the "Dog Days" of summer ahead. With Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at the American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $35.50 to $105.50 via ticketmaster.com.