Five Best Concerts in South Florida This Week

From SunFest's family-friendly atmosphere to FKJ's sold-out show at Revolution Live, check out the five best shows coming to South Florida this week.

Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' South Florida concert calendar.

SunFest 2019. As far as South Florida music festivals go, SunFest may not have the genre-specific appeal of Tortuga or what-the-kids-listen-to position of Rolling Loud, but it certainly manages to deliver a lineup that appeals to a wide audience year after year. It's the kind of festival that a parent and their tween can both enjoy thanks to acts like Keith Urban, Diplo, OneRepublic, Bebe Rexha, the B-52s, and others. You aren't going to find barely clothed ravers here, but New Times is pretty sure the SunFest audience wouldn't have it any other way. Thursday, May 2, through Sunday, May 5, at Flagler Drive between Banyan Boulevard to Lakeview Drive, West Palm Beach. Tickets cost $45 to $145 via sunfest.com.



Judas Priest. Pioneering heavy metal band Judas Priest continues to be as crucial to the genre as ever. Last year, the band released its 18th studio album, Firepower, to critical acclaim. It also debuted at number five on the Billboard 200, the band's highest charting album to date. And even at 67 years old, Rob Halford continues to be one of rock's most charismatic frontmen. 8 p.m. Friday, May 3, at the Hard Rock Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-797-5531; seminolehardrockhollywood.com. Tickets cost $40 to $130 via ticketmaster.com.

Rob Zombie. It seemed for a while like Rob Zombie was taking his budding film career more seriously than his music. However, his career as a gruesome horror filmmaker hasn't exactly elevated him to the level of George A. Romero or John Carpenter. Still, that gory (albeit campy) schlock has made him into such an icon that his influence has crossed over, inspiring up-and-coming rappers like Lil Uzi Vert and Rico Nasty. 8 p.m. Friday, May 3, at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $58.50 to $97.50 via livenation.com.

FKJ. The bad news? Tickets to FKJ's show at Revolution have been sold out for several weeks. If you were lucky enough to score a ticket, get ready for a night of smooth grooves. Mixing styles like R&B, jazz, and French house, the multi-instrumentalist has been able to craft some of the most sensual beats around. His latest release, "Perfect Timing," is a collaboration with British singer Col3trane, whose silky vocals only manage to highlight FKJ's signature grooves. 7 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-449-1025; jointherevolution.net. Tickets are sold out.

Macy Gray. Her sole hit may have been 1999's "I Try," but to dismiss her as a one-hit wonder would be foolish. Gray has kept plenty busy over the past 20 years, including releasing her critically-acclaimed, tenth studio album, Ruby, last year. She's still serving those signature raspy vocals, and with cuts like "Sugar Daddy," she's looking more toward to the Motown girl groups of yesterday for inspiration. Gray is proof that once you are free of the pressure of following up a massively successful album, you can continue to play around with different styles without worrying about pleasing record executives. 7 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222; parkerplayhouse.com. Tickets cost $33 to $63 via ticketmaster.com.