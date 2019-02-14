It's no secret South Florida often gets shafted by tours. The reasons are numerous, but we won't get into them and complain here. Instead, we encourage you to take a road trip north and explore different music scenes while catching your favorite acts that aren't coming to the Sunshine State's southern tip.

From Mitski to TLC, these are five road trip-worthy tours coming to Florida:

1. Mitski. "Music for people who weren't invited to the party" is how Mitski describes her music on her Facebook page. And this time, Miamians are some of those people. The critically acclaimed singer-songwriter played to an adoring packed house at Gramps in 2016 and joked to New Times before the show: "[Miami] was everything Pitbull said it was." The Brooklyn-based musician is touring in support of her latest release, Be the Cowboy, and will make three stops in Florida to perform what fans consider the best album of 2018. Bonus: L.A.-based singer-songwriter Jay Som will join Mitski on tour. So grab your friends, pack up the car, and head north for a religious experience. 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, at the Moon, 1105 E. Lafayette St., Tallahassee; 850-878-6900; tallahassee.moonevents.com. Tickets cost $25 plus fees via tickets.moonevents.com. 8 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at the Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., Orlando; 407-228-1220; plazaliveorlando.org. Tickets cost $20 plus fees via axs.com. 8 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at Eight Seconds, 201 W. University Ave., Gainesville. Tickets cost $20 to $28 plus fees via ticketfly.com.

EXPAND Avey Tare Photo by Madelyn Anderson

2. Avey Tare. Miami saw Avey Tare bring the weird with Animal Collective at the New World Center in 2017, but it's been more than three years since he performed a solo DJ set at Bardot during Miami Art Week. He recently released a trippy cow video for "Saturdays (Again)," the first single off his upcoming album, Cows on Hourglass Pond, and is set to begin a tour that will take him to Orlando and Tampa. Last year, Animal Collective teamed up with Miami's Coral Morphologic for the band's audiovisual album Tangerine Reef . Because the band has such strong ties to the Magic City, we hope to see its members touring in the 305 with their solo projects soon. 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando; willspub.org. Tickets cost $20 plus fees via ticketfly.com. 7 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at Crowbar, 1812 17th St. N., Tampa; 813-241-8600; crowbarybor.com. Tickets cost $12 plus fees via ticketfly.com.

EXPAND Men I Trust's Emma Proulx. Photo courtesy of Men I Trust

3. Men I Trust. Montreal's Men I Trust makes the dreamiest indie pop this side of the Atlantic. And if you haven't heard the band's latest single, "Say, Can You hear," stop what you're doing right now and listen. The group, which is slated to play Coachella and Primavera Sound this year, embarks on a North American tour with Michael Seyer today. A handful of dates are already sold out, but luckily, tickets to their only show in the Sunshine State, March 7 in Orlando, are still available. While you're up there, hit the theme parks. 8 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando; willspub.org. Tickets cost $13 plus fees via etix.com.

4. Yuno. "No Going Back," the earworm of a single off the Jacksonville native's Sub Pop debut EP Moodie,

was one of the best things to happen to 2018. And if you don't believe us, try listening to it only once in 24 hours. Yuno kicked off his tour opening for Matt and Kim yesterday in Athens, Georgia, and will continue with a string of dates in Florida, including Pensacola, St. Augustine, Orlando, Gainesville (without Matt and Kim), and St. Petersburg. Get packing! 7 p.m. Thursday, February 14, at Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox St., Pensacola; 850-607-6758; vinylmusichall.com. Tickets cost $25 plus fees via ticketfly.com. 7 p.m. Friday, February 15, at St. Augustine Amphitheatre, 1340C A1A South, St. Augustine; 904-209-3746; staugamphitheatre.com. Tickets cost $27 to $30 plus fees via ticketmaster.com. 6 p.m. Saturday, February 16, at the Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave., Orlando; 407-246-1419; thebeacham.com. Tickets cost $25 plus fees via ticketfly.com. 8 p.m. Sunday, February 17, at High Dive, 210 SW Second Ave., Gainesville; 352-872-5949; highdivegainesville.com. Tickets cost $10 plus fees via ticketfly.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, February 23, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg; 727-565-0550; jannuslive.com. Tickets cost $24.50 plus fees via axs.com.

TLC's T-Boz and Chilli. Courtesy of Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition

5. TLC. New Times dubbed TLC the best Miami concert of 2018, and rightfully so. The 15-song set list — including bangers "What About Your Friends," "Unpretty," "Silly Ho," "Red Light Special," "Creep," "No Scrubs," and "Waterfalls" — is something no respectful fan should miss. But if you didn't catch legends T-Boz and Chilli at the Fair, you have one more chance. 8 p.m. Friday, June 28, at Hard Rock Live Orlando, 6050 Universal Blvd., Orlando; 407-351-5483; hardrock.com. Tickets cost $35 to $75 plus fees via ticketmaster.com.