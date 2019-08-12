The Five Best Concerts in South Florida This Week

This week, Khalid reinvents pop music in his own image at the Triple A, while Pedro the Lion is back from a 15-year hiatus to play Revolution Live. And if you're still buzzing from the biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, Queen + Adam Lambert will hit the BB&T to pay tribute to the legendary Freddie Mercury.

Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' South Florida concert calendar.

Tilian. Dance Gavin Dance member and Clearwater native Tilian Pearson released his third solo album, The Skeptic, late last year. Unlike his posthardcore sound with DGD, Tilian, for the most part, has kept his solo work firmly in pop territory. Still, Tilian's vocals remain topnotch; his solo material only helps to show off his versatility. Longtime DGD fans will already know Tilian has always left the death growls to the other members of the band and instead has provided the soaring vocals that hold the songs together. If you want to hear more of that with carefully crafted pop hooks, his show won't disappoint. With Landon Tewers, Brent Walsh, and Rivals. 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 13, at the Kelsey Theater, Lake Park; 561-328-7481; thekelseytheater.com. Tickets cost $17 via ticketweb.com.

Pedro the Lion. When David Bazan restarted Pedro the Lion in 2017, it wasn't exactly hard to get the band back together. Despite the name, Pedro the Lion is Bazan, who often collaborated with a rotating crew of musicians. This time around, he released Phoenix, the band's first album in 15 years, accompanied by Erik Walters and Sean Lane. On it, he tries to come to terms with his childhood in the titular Arizona city. The album is deeply introspective. It could have been created only with the passage of time. With mewithoutYou. 7:30 p.m. Friday, August 16, at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-449-1025; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $24.50 via ticketmaster.com.

Khalid. On his breakout 2017 debut album, American Teen, Khalid made a poignant statement, declaring himself the unofficial spokesperson for Generation Z. Stereotypical American teenagers don't look like Khalid, which is odd considering how influential black American culture is in the mainstream. So when Khalid declared himself an "American teen" from the get-go, it was a bold statement. With his latest offering, Free Spirit, Khalid is on a mission to reinvent pop music in his own image, fighting to shrug off the R&B label often given to black artists who lead the pop-culture conversation. With Clairo. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, August 17, at the American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $35.95 to $99.95 via ticketmaster.com.

Mac Sabbath and Okilly Dokilly. What happens when you mash together Ronald McDonald and Black Sabbath? Well, you probably get a stomachache, but also the metal parody band Mac Sabbath. Ronald Osbourne, Slayer MacCheeze, Grimalice, and Catburglar will hit the stage at Propaganda this Saturday with songs such as "Pair-a-Buns" ("Paranoid") and "More Ribs" ("War Pigs"). Also, getting in on the parody fun will be Okilly Dokilly, a metalcore band that takes inspiration from The Simpsons character Ned Flanders. Yeah, it's gonna be a really odd night. With Playboy Manbaby, the Muggles, and MRSA. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, August 17, at Propaganda, 6 S. J St., Lake Worth; 561-547-7273; propagandalw.com. Tickets cost $20 via etix.com.

Queen + Adam Lambert. It's not like Queen ever stopped being an influential source for music, but last year's Bohemian Rhapsody — despite its godawful editing, narrative structure, and undeserving Oscar win — reminded everyone why Freddie Mercury continues to inspire awe and admiration. However, since 2005, the band has continued touring — without founding member John Deacon, who after Mercury's death declared, "It is impossible to replace Freddie." Paul Rodgers took over the vocals for a while, but former American Idol contestant Adam Lambert is now adding more showmanship to the role. Though it's closer to Mercury's style, it's still not the real thing, of course. However, Lambert has skillfully made it his own while paying tribute to a rock icon. 8 p.m. Saturday, August 17, at BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; 954-835-8000; thebbtcenter.com. Tickets cost $55 to $185 via ticketmaster.com.