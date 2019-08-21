The Five Best Concerts in South Florida This Week

Let the wave of '90s nostalgia wash over you with Backstreet Boys on Friday or come to the realization that the only Vampire Weekend song you know is "A-Punk" on Saturday. Otherwise, Voltaire's second-anniversary party with the Sh-Booms is free for those looking to not spend too much this weekend.

Backstreet Boys. "Backstreet's back, alright" cliché aside, the Backstreet Boys are certainly riding high on the nostalgia wave. Perhaps it's everyone wishing it was 1997 again, but fans managed to devour the boy band's latest album, DNA, pushing it to the top of the Billboard 200, their first number-one album since 2000's Black & Blue. Even the accusations of sexual assault against Nick Carter can't seem to derail the group's resurgence in popularity. Of course, Backstreet fans are no longer young teenagers, with plenty of disposable income to warrant a stadium full of nostalgic pop. 8 p.m. Friday, August 23, at the BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise; 954-835-8000; thebbtcenter.com. Tickets cost $24.75 to $194.50 via ticketmaster.com.



Elijah Gee. If you've been paying attention to Next Door at C&I's programming, you'll know the FAT Village space has been booking local acts pretty regularly every Saturday night. This weekend is no different, with pianist Elijah Gee slated to perform. Gee recently returned from Europe, but his fusion of different styles — from jazz to reggae and electronic — remain intact. With Ashiyushi and J.M. and the Sweets. 9 p.m. Saturday, August 24, at Next Door at C&I, 537 NW First Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-357-3934; drinknextdoor.com. Admission is free.

The Sh-Booms. Has it been only two years since Voltaire open on Clematis Street? It's hard to remember a time before the downtown West Palm Beach wasn't there. Either way, it's celebrating the milestone on Saturday with a live performance by Orlando soul outfit the Sh-Booms. As far as to what type of show to expect, founder Al Ruiz told New Times earlier this year, "We like to change things up. We give a shit and don't want to play the same thing all the time." 8 p.m. Saturday, August 24, at Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach; 561-408-5603; sub-culture.org/voltaire. Admission is free.

Papadosio. Space rockers Papadosio cite a wide variety of acts, from Nine Inch Nails to Bob Marley, as influences, and it's easy to hear where that diversity comes into play. The quintet is currently on the Content Coma Tour, which will bring the band to Revolution Live on Saturday. As with most contemporary jam bands, visuals play an integral role in Papadosio's live performance — so an edible or two is probably not out of the question. With Mystic Grizzly. 8 p.m. Saturday, August 24, at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-449-1025; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $15.50 via ticketmaster.com.

Vampire Weekend. If all you know about Vampire Weekend is "A-Punk," well, that was 11 years ago. Since then, the band has released three other albums, with Father of the Bride the latest offering. It's another critical smash from a group that has yet to release a clunker. And not to worry "A-Punk" fans, Father of the Bride shares a lot of the same bright, shiny melodies of the band's breakthrough song. Vampire Weekend finally returns to South Florida this week, the first time since the previous show at the Fillmore Miami Beach in 2014. With Christone "Kingfish" Ingram. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, August 24, at James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami; 305-372-4634; jlkc.com. Tickets cost $47.50 to $67.50 via ticketmaster.com.