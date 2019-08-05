The Five Best Concerts in South Florida This Week

Not to be missed this week are Kiss's (alleged) final farewell and the first of two concerts by the grown-up Jonas Brothers, who will return in November to the BB&T Center. Try both. Cap them off with West Palm Beach rapper Wifisfuneral's homecoming at the Kelsey Theater.

And stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' South Florida concert calendar.

Kiss. The band has been scaring mothers since 1973, when its name was first rumored to be an acronym for "Knights In Satan's Service." The reality revealed itself to be far less sinister, when Kiss turned about to be a metal and shock-rock band. While the shock has lessened with each subsequent decade, the band never let go of the live spectacle including insane pyrotechnics and elaborate costuming. The current End of the Road World Tour is purported to be the band's final worldwide jaunt, however, the 2000-2001 Kiss Farewell Tour was also supposed to be its last, and, well, we all know how that went. Still, maybe should attend this week's show — just in case. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 6, at the BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; 954-835-8000; thebbtcenter.com. Tickets cost $35.25to $995.75 via ticketmaster.com.

Baroness. In June, the Savannah, Georgia, heavy metal outfit dropped its fifth studio album, Gold & Grey. Once again, it was met with universal acclaim from the likes of Pitchfork and NME, proving the while rock may be "dead," it's certainly not out of ideas. The single "Tourniquet" is certainly a highlight, with a melodic, radio-friendly quality that veers into grunge and hard rock territory. It's all very nostalgic and forward-thinking at the same time. With 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, at Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 954-564-1074; cultureroom.net. Tickets cost $28.50 via ticketmaster.com.

Jonas Brothers. Once Disney royalty, the Jonas Brothers have been deadset on showing everyone they've grown up. The most explicit manifestation of that mission was their Prime Video documentary Chasing Happiness. In it fans once and for all got a clear explanation of why the brothers called it quits in 2012, and how the Disney label stunted their artistic and personal growth — the Mouse isn't exactly a fan of budding teenage sexuality. Looking back, the breakup seemed like a necessary step in reshaping their image as grown men with grown men feelings. Any fear that mainstream audiences wouldn't accept them as adults washed away with the release of Happiness Begins and its massive first single, "Sucker." With Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $25.95 to $495.95 via ticketmaster.com.

Millionyoung and Afrobeta. West Palm Beach is getting not one but two great examples of South Florida indie pop and electronic when Millionyoung and Afrobeta pull in on Friday night at Voltaire. Millionyoung rode in of the lo-fi wave in 2010, only to be killed with the genre the following year when Pitchfork gave his debut album Replicants a 3.8. However, Mike Diaz didn't die with chillwave; he continued to make amazing music free from the label. His 2018 album Rare Form was a joyful offering that mixed house music and funk. Afrobeta, on the other hand, has never stopped championing a sound that is influenced by its Miami surroundings. Freestyle, house, and pop all meld together to make a true Miami sound machine. 8 p.m. Friday, August 9, at Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach; 561-408-5603; voltairewpb.com. Tickets cost $5 via eventbrite.com.

Wifisfuneral. West Palm Beach rapper Wifisfuneral is often accused of the mumbling delivery associated with SoundCloud rappers. However, on this year's Ethernet 2 EP, he's proven he is a master at firing off bars with precision while also giving fans the gritty, laidback flow that made him an internet sensation back in 2016. Wifi has been busy on the road in 2019, but this week, he finally comes home to the Kelsey Theater, after which he'll take a small break before crossing the pond to perform a string of dates in the UK. 7 p.m. Friday, August 9, at the Kelsey Theater, 700 Park Ave., Lake Park; 561-328-7481; thekelseytheater.com. Tickets cost $20 to $60 via etix.com.