The Five Best Concerts in South Florida This Week

Carly Rae Jepsen. Mainstream audiences may consider Carly Rae Jepsen a minor pop-music blip with her chart-topping hit "Call Me Maybe." However, the Canadian singer-songwriter has been delighting critics and fans with a genuinely fascinating take on pop music. Her third album, Emotion, was met with universal acclaim, spawning fan favorites such as "Boy Problems" and "Run Away With Me." Jepsen finally delivered a new album, Dedication, early this year, with critics once again fawning over its pop perfection. 8 p.m. Friday, July 26, at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $36.50 to $56 via livenation.com.

Donavon Frankenreiter. In an increasingly digital world, it's nice to go analog once in a while. Expect this kind of experience when rock guitarist Donavon Frankenreiter hits Culture Room. Earlier this year, the surfer turned musician released Revisited 2, rerecorded "Hawaiian versions" of songs from his 2006 album, Move by Yourself. However, the Record Player Tour honors of his latest release, Bass & Drum Tracks, a 16-song album that features stripped-down versions of his classic songs along with three new cuts. With Christina Holmes and Shauna Sweeney. 8 p.m. Friday, July 26, at Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale; 954-564-1074; cultureroom.net. Tickets cost $22.50 to $60 via ticketmaster.com.

Mephiskapheles. What do you get when you combine satanism with ska? Well, something along the lines of Mephiskapheles. Perhaps best known for their tongue-in-cheek cut, "The Bumble Bee Tuna Song," off of their 1994 debut album, God Bless Satan, the band hasn't stopped championing the ska genre even though the third-wave came and went in the '90s. Not that it seems to matter at all to Mephiskapheles — they never were after mainstream appeal, forgoing the pop trapping that mixed with the genre. 8 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Propaganda, 6 S. J St., Lake Worth; 561-547-7273; propagandalw.com. Tickets cost $13 via eventbrite.com.

Ordinary Boys. To say Morrissey is problematic these days is an understatement. The English rocker has aligned himself with the fringes of right-wing politics in the United Kingdom. Still, his music, both as a solo artist and as part of the Smiths, has meant a lot to many over the decades. Well, if you've decided to divorce yourself Morissey's rhetoric but still want to enjoy his music, the Ordinary Boys are your answer. Since 2010, the band has been entertaining crowds across South Florida with its faithful covers of Smiths and Morrissey classics. 10 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach; 561-832-9999; respectablestreet.com. Tickets cost $12 via eventbrite.com; $15 at the door.

Korn and Alice in Chains. A tour featuring Korn and Alice in Chains seems odd. Never mind that each band's creative peak came during the '90s, their sounds are vastly different. But nostalgia is quickly at work, blurring the lines between the decade's pop culture moments. Not that rock fans will complain about the pairing since they are some of the best representation of the grunge and nü-metal genres. Expect a lot of head-banging during either set. With Underoath and Ho99o9. 6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach; 561-795-8883; livenation.com. Tickets cost $26 to $1,010 via livenation.com.