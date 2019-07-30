The Five Best Concerts in South Florida This Week

From Zach Deputy's skilled looping to 311's vast music catalog and Sniper Gang affiliate Jackboy's headlining show, it's a varied week for music in South Florida.

311 and Dirty Heads. Let's all feel old here: 311 has been rocking for more than 30 years. The Nebraska-bred band is still going strong, and this Friday evening, the group will take its 13-album catalog to Coral Sky. The band's latest release, Voyager, dropped last month, so get ready for new nuggets too. The openers are strong for this concert, including Dirty Heads, the Interrupters, and Bikini Trill. Get there early and show everyone some love. With the Interrupters, Dreamers, and Bikini Trill. 5:45 p.m. Friday, August 2, at Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach; 561-795-8883. Tickets cost $20.50 to $110.50 via livenation.com.

Auras and Red Handed Denial. Looking for something a bit heavier this week? The Canadian progressive-metal band Auras — along with the fellow countrymen of Red Handed Denial — is set to stop by O'Malley's Sports Bar this Friday. Auras recently dropped a new album, Binary Garden, which, according to the band, explores the relationship between humans and technology. If the theme sounds too convoluted to you, just know that Auras delivers perfectly polished metalcore that'll probably please even the most discerning fan. 7 p.m. Friday, August 2, at O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate; 954-979-8540. Tickets cost $10 via etix.com.

Heller Floor, Bitter Blue Jays, Intendencia, and 59 Shop. While there's this whole "shop local" movement gaining steam, nobody is telling people to "listen local." If you did, you'd know there were plenty of great local acts that are gaining experience one show at a time. Respectable Street has always been a welcome home to South Florida's music scene, and this Friday, a whopping four local acts will hit the stage. Expect a lot of rock 'n' roll and a dance party to follow the show. 9 p.m. Friday, August 2, at Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach; 561-832-9999; respectablestreet.com. Tickets cost $5.

Zach Deputy. If you didn't catch Zach Deputy's Miami show last week, fret not: He's bringing his island-tinged sound to Fort Lauderdale's Culture Room this Saturday. Deputy hasn't released much new music since 2016's Wash It in the Water, but that's not stopping him from touring Florida this summer. Deputy has sort of become this generation's Jimmy Buffett, so you can't blame him for trying to find his own cheeseburger in paradise. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, August 3, at Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 954-564-1074; cultureroom.net. Tickets cost $15 via ticketmaster.com.

Jackboy. Frequent Kodak Black collaborator Jackboy will finally get his time in the spotlight when he headlines at Revolution Live — or not. The show's flyer proclaims, "Free Kodak," so it's hard not to connect the concert to the Sniper Gang leader. Even from jail, Kodak is still dominating the headlines thanks to a track he released this week in which he threatened to punch a pregnant Yung Miami of City Girls in the stomach. This just adds to his problematic history concerning women. Rest assured that Kodak will not attend the show. With EDC Lowkey and Big Fredo. 10 p.m. Sunday, August 4, at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-449-1025; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $50 to $75 via ticketmaster.com.