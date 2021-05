click to enlarge Kings of Leon Photo by Matthew Followill

Rock music may not be the dominant cultural force it once was, but Kings of Leon has found plenty of success with its brand of alternative rock. Brothers Caleb, Nathan, and Jared Followill, along with their cousin Matthew Followill, achieved mainstream success in 2008 with singles like "Use Somebody" and "Sex on Fire," with the accompanying album,, reaching number four on the200.In March of this year, the quartet released its latest album,, led by the singles "The Bandit" and "100,000 People." The band's eighth full-length record was anxiously awaited by fans who hadn't heard any new music from Kings of Leon since 2016's. The band also releasedas a non-fungible token (NFT) — one of the first major records to be released in the newfangled fashion. It was reported that the band generated $3.7 million in sales of the NFT collection.Word of the album first surfaced in March 2020, when the band teased on Instagram that something was on the way. But the pandemic pushed back the release a full year. According to's Daniel Kohn, Kings of Leon had planned to promote the album with performances at small venues and pop-up shows akin to the group's early days.While those special performances aren't likely to happen, fans will still be happy to know that the band will embark on a tour this summer — and those in South Florida won't have to wait for very long. Kings of Leon's When You See Yourself Tour is set to kick off on August 3 at the iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach with Cold War Kids as support.At a time when concerts are more of a spectacle, Kings of Leon manages to attract throngs of fans who just want oversize rock anthems they can scream along to. It's that quality that has made the quartet one of the biggest rock acts in the world.Add the fact that most people haven't been to any kind of concert in over a year, and, well, you can probably expect the band's West Palm Beach kickoff date to be a sellout.Here are the full dates of Kings of Leon's When You See Yourself tour:August 3 West Palm Beach, FL - iThink Financial AmphitheatreAugust 5 Tampa, FL - MidFlorida Credit Union AmphitheatreAugust 7 Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at LakewoodAugust 8 Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut CreekAugust 10 Charlotte, NC - PNC Music PavilionAugust 12 Nashville, TN - Ascend AmphitheaterAugust 13 Nashville, TN - Ascend AmphitheaterAugust 15 Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music TheatreAugust 17 Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare AmphitheaterAugust 19 Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music CenterAugust 20 Tinley Park - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater CHIAugust 22 Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music CenterAugust 24 Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post PavilionAugust 25 Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach TheaterAugust 27 Mansfield, MA - Xfinity CenterAugust 29 Camden, NJ - BB&T PavilionAugust 31 Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music CenterSeptember 3 Snowmass Village, CO - Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day ExperienceSeptember 15 Austin, TX - Germania Insurance AmphitheaterSeptember 17 Dallas, TX - Dos Equis PavillionSeptember 18 The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by HuntsmanSeptember 21 Los Angeles, CA - The ForumSeptember 23 Mountain View, CA - Shoreline AmphitheatreSeptember 24 Dana Point, CA - Ohana FestivalOctober 1 Auburn, WA - White River AmphitheatreOctober 3 Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater