In March of this year, the quartet released its latest album, When You See Yourself, led by the singles "The Bandit" and "100,000 People." The band's eighth full-length record was anxiously awaited by fans who hadn't heard any new music from Kings of Leon since 2016's Walls. The band also released When You See Yourself as a non-fungible token (NFT) — one of the first major records to be released in the newfangled fashion. It was reported that the band generated $3.7 million in sales of the NFT collection.
Word of the album first surfaced in March 2020, when the band teased on Instagram that something was on the way. But the pandemic pushed back the release a full year. According to Spin's Daniel Kohn, Kings of Leon had planned to promote the album with performances at small venues and pop-up shows akin to the group's early days.
While those special performances aren't likely to happen, fans will still be happy to know that the band will embark on a tour this summer — and those in South Florida won't have to wait for very long. Kings of Leon's When You See Yourself Tour is set to kick off on August 3 at the iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach with Cold War Kids as support.
At a time when concerts are more of a spectacle, Kings of Leon manages to attract throngs of fans who just want oversize rock anthems they can scream along to. It's that quality that has made the quartet one of the biggest rock acts in the world.
Add the fact that most people haven't been to any kind of concert in over a year, and, well, you can probably expect the band's West Palm Beach kickoff date to be a sellout.
Here are the full dates of Kings of Leon's When You See Yourself tour:
August 3 West Palm Beach, FL - iThink Financial Amphitheatre
August 5 Tampa, FL - MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 7 Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
August 8 Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
August 10 Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
August 12 Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
August 13 Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
August 15 Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
August 17 Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
August 19 Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
August 20 Tinley Park - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater CHI
August 22 Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
August 24 Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion
August 25 Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
August 27 Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
August 29 Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
August 31 Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
September 3 Snowmass Village, CO - Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience
September 15 Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
September 17 Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavillion
September 18 The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
September 21 Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
September 23 Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
September 24 Dana Point, CA - Ohana Festival
October 1 Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
October 3 Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Kings of Leon. With Cold War Kids. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 3, at iThink Financial Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach; 561-795-8883. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 21, at 10 a.m. via livenation.com.