Leon Bridges Carries the Torch of Socially Conscious Soul Music

In the 1960s, soul music emerged as a beacon of hope amidst the darkness of racial injustice in America. Empowerment anthems by barrier-breaking artists like Sam Cooke, Marvin Gaye, and Nina Simone infused the hearts and minds of Black Americans with a renewed sense of collective strength and purpose in the arduous struggle for civil rights.While the country has made significant social progress since then, systemic racism persists in America. Fortunately, so does soul music. One of its most acclaimed millennial exponents, Leon Bridges, continues to carry the torch of socially conscious soul despite its uncertain future."Soul music is a dying genre, in my opinion, so I use it as a vehicle to give the Black community hope that you can be successful by being unique and pursuing what you love," Bridges tells. "As artists, I believe we have a responsibility to shed light on issues in society, but sometimes it's challenging translating that into songs. When it transpires, it's a beautiful thing."It certainly transpired in 2020, when Bridges released the powerfully poignant single "Sweeter" in response to the murder of George Floyd and the growing momentum of the Black Lives Matter movement."Living in the South, I've experienced racism," he says. "Seeing Black men murdered by police has always been heartbreaking, but the George Floyd moment was the tipping point for me. All my favorite artists wrote songs that reflected the times, and 'Sweeter' was that for me.""I thought we moved on from the darker days," Bridges' elegiac voice laments in the song. "Did the words of the King disappear in the air like a butterfly?/Somebody should hand you a felony because you stole from me my chance to be."Releasing such a politically charged song in an already deeply divided America was probably a commercially risky move for the Grammy Award-winning, major-label artist who started winning over white audiences the day his first album dropped. With his velvety croon, heartfelt lyrics, and comfortingly nostalgic R&B sound, it was inevitable that Bridges would resonate with a vast range of listeners, transcending racial boundaries.But despite the gargantuan crossover appeal and pop value of his work, Bridges cares about its artistic integrity at least as much as the record sales and industry accolades. "Winning a Grammy was an awesome experience, and it's dope to be acknowledged for your art, but I couldn't get complacent," he says. "If anything, it inspired me to work harder."That relentless work ethic has characterized Bridges since he was supporting himself with a job at Del Frisco's Grille in Fort Worth, Texas, while playing open mics in hopes of making it as a working musician someday. When Columbia Records got wind of the young talent and offered him a deal in 2014, it was mainly on the strength of deeply personal and emotive songs he'd penned, like "Lisa Sawyer," a touching tribute to his mother."I grew up in the church and always felt the landscape of gospel music was too mature, so I initially wanted to make tasteful songs that encompassed faith and family," he explains. "When I first started songwriting, I didn't know what to write about, but writing about my family always felt effortless. People always romanticize New Orleans, so I knew a song about my mother — who was born and raised there — would resonate. My mother is the most resilient and loving person, so I wanted to honor her with my art."As Bridges fans in South Florida get ready to welcome the soulful crooner for his first local show since before the pandemic, they can also look forward to new material in the works. "I'm currently working on my fourth album in Los Angeles," he proudly discloses. "I'm excited for the world to hear it.""I'm stoked to play Miami again," he adds. "I played there in 2018, and the energy from the crowd was palpable. My band is filled with exceptional players, and my setlist will be a mix of all my projects I've released."