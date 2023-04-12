Lil Baby Announces It's Only Us Tour, Heading to FLA Live Arena in September

Thank God for Lil Baby. The Atlanta rap scene has gone through a traumatic period as of late thanks to tragic deaths from gun violence — Takeoff of Migos was murdered late last year — and the controversial RICO trial of Young Thug and associates. Few are left waving the Fulton County flag as other cities take the spotlight, but Lil Baby remains a big success with a platinum record and a big debut on Saturday Night Live. Now he's continuing the hot streak by announcing a national tour.
Lil Baby's 32-stop It's Only Us Tour will conclude in South Florida at FLA Live Arena on Friday, September 22. He'll be supported by up-and-coming hip-hop and pop talent, including the Kid Laroi of "Stay" fame, GloRilla, and Hunxho.
Lil Baby rose to fame in the mid-2010s as part of a wave of next-generation Atlanta talent that included Lil Yachty and his Quality Control labelmate Gunna. He and Gunna benefited from mentorship by Young Thug, and Baby's breakout single "Yes Indeed" received a cosigning guest verse from Drake. Subsequent hits included "Drip Too Hard" with Gunna and "Hurricane" with Kanye West and the Weeknd, for which he won a Grammy.
His defining moment, however, would have to be "The Bigger Picture." Released in the wake of the George Floyd killing in 2020, the anguished, desperate plea for an end to police violence against Black Americans proved deeply resonant and cemented Lil Baby as more than a pop rapper. Proceeds from the track went to various organizations, including the Bail Project, the National Association of Black Journalists, and Black Lives Matter.
Tickets for the It's Only Us Tour go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 13, via Ticketmaster, with presales starting tomorrow. Visit itsonlyustour.com for more details. See all dates below:
July 28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX
July 29 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
August 1 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
August 6 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
August 9 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
August 12 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
August 14 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena
August 15 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
August 17 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
August 18 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
August 23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
August 24 – Chicago, IL – United Center
August 26 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
September 2 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
September 3 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
September 6 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
September 7 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum
September 8 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
September 9 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
September 11 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
September 12 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
September 15 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
September 16 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
September 19 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Arena
September 22 – Sunrise, FL – FLA Live Arena
Lil Baby: It's Only Us Tour. With GloRilla, the Kid Laroi, and more. 7 p.m. Friday, September 22, at FLA Live Arena, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; 954-835-7000; flalivearena.com. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 13, via ticketmaster.com.