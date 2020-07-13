All the South Floridai Summer Concerts That Have Been Canceled, Rescheduled, or Postponed

Among COVID-19's innumerable cruelties, the indefinite silencing of live music as we know it has stung especially hard. When South Florida's stacked lineup of spring and summer shows began falling like dominoes during the lockdown, we had to reckon with the sad reality that our next shoulder-to-shoulder dance floor, sweaty mosh pit, or epic crowd singalong could end up being quite a long way off.

Concert and festival dates we had marked on our calendars for months have come and gone, but not all hope is lost. Some artists who were scheduled to stop in South Florida in 2020 have already locked in new dates, while others have assured fans that good news is on the way for 2021.

New Times is tracking all the updates to the season's most anticipated concerts and festivals that have been canceled, postponed, or rescheduled.

The list below will be updated as changes warrant.

Alanis Morissette with Liz Phair. Originally scheduled for June 18, at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre; currently rescheduled to August 18, 2021, at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre.

Alicia Keys. Originally scheduled for September 22, at Hard Rock Live; canceled with no new U.S. dates announced at this time.

The Black Keys with Gary Clark Jr. Originally scheduled for September 5, at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre; no new U.S. dates announced at this time.

The Doobie Brothers. Originally scheduled for June 9, at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre; currently rescheduled to July 17, 2021, at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre.

Foreigner. Originally scheduled for September 6, at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre; canceled with no new South Florida date announced at this time.

Harry Styles. Originally scheduled for August 6, at BB&T Center; currently rescheduled to October 8, 2021, at BB&T Center.

Incubus with 311. Originally scheduled for August 4, at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre; canceled with no new U.S. dates announced at this time.

Justin Bieber. Originally scheduled for July 21 at AmericanAirlines Arena; postponed with no new U.S. dates announced at this time.

Kraftwerk. Originally scheduled for July 7, at James L. Knight Center; canceled with no new U.S. dates announced at this time.

Melanie Martinez. Originally scheduled for July 1, at Bayfront Park; postponed with no new U.S. dates announced at this time.

Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett. Originally scheduled for July 7, at Hard Rock Stadium; currently rescheduled to June 26, 2021, at Hard Rock Stadium.

Nickelback. Originally scheduled for August 15, at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre; canceled with no new U.S. dates announced at this time.

Rolling Loud Festival. Originally scheduled for May 8 through May 10, at Hard Rock Stadium; currently rescheduled to February 12 through February 14, 2021, at Hard Rock Stadium.

Slipknot. Originally scheduled for June 15, at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre; postponed with no new U.S. dates announced at this time.

Tame Impala. Originally scheduled for June 11, at AmericanAirlines Arena; postponed with no new Miami date announced at this time.

The Weeknd. Originally scheduled for July 18 and 19, at AmericanAirlines Arena; currently rescheduled to July 15 and 16, 2021, at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Zac Brown Band. Originally scheduled for September 17. at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre; canceled with no new U.S. dates announced at this time.