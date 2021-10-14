Rolling Stones Will Close 2021 No Filter Tour Leg in Hollywood in November

The indoor concert at the 7,000-seat Hard Rock will be an underplay for the biggest rock band on the planet, as it will mark the Stones’ most intimate public performance in more than a decade, according to the Hard Rock's press release. The Stones have been playing in front of far larger audiences during the No Filter tour, which began with dates in Europe and the United Kingdom in 2017 but later fell victim to an unfortunate series of postponements on the North American leg.
An unspecified issue that required Mick Jagger to receive medical treatment delayed the North American performances in 2019, which were pushed back several months. A second set of dates was added to the schedule in early 2020, only to be put on hiatus by the pandemic before getting underway.
Coincidentally, the final pre-pandemic performance wound up being an August 2019 show at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens — the last show drummer Charlie Watts would play with his longtime bandmates.
While fans of the famous British rock band have surely enjoyed seeing principal members Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood — septuagenarians all — back in action since the tour restarted last month, the absence of Watts has imbued the shows with a tinge of sadness. Watts died in London on June 2 at the age of 80.
To fill in for Watts, the Stones have enlisted drummer Steve Jordan, a veteran sideman who has played with dozens of rock outfits over the years, including Eric Clapton, Stevie Nicks, and Bruce Springsteen, not to mention Keith Richards' side hustle, the X-Pensive Winos.
To celebrate the announcement of next month’s concert, the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, which underwent a hefty $1.5 billion expansion and renovation before reopening in October 2019, will showcase the band’s iconic lips-and-tongue logo on its 450-foot guitar-shaped façade today (Thursday) from 8 p.m. until midnight.
The Stones returned to the stage last month with a private show in Foxborough, MA, which has been followed by stops in St. Louis, Charlotte, Pittsburgh, and Nashville. The tour resumes today with the first of two scheduled shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The band will perform at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa later this month.
The Rolling Stones. 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 23, at Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-797-5531; seminolehardrockhollywood.com. Tickets $281 to $1,006 available 10 a.m. Monday, October 18, via ticketmaster.com.