When Sting and Shaggy decided to collaborate on a project last year, they enjoyed their time so much that an entire joint album, 44/876, came out of the process. Now, they're taking that album on the road, with a co-headlining tour that kicks off in South Florida this Saturday at the Fillmore Miami Beach. If you'd rather have the 305 come to you, Trick Daddy plays Wish Boca on Friday evening.
Here's a look at all of these and more of the best concerts in South Florida this week.
Tuesday, Sept. 11
Ghost Flower & Danyell: 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
Marcus Mitchell: 8:30 p.m., Free. NYSW Jazz Lounge, 107 SW Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-765-6141, nyswjazzlounge.com.
Valerie Tyson Band: 8 p.m., Free. Blue Jean Blues, 3320 NE 33rd St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-306-6330, bjblive.com.
Wednesday, Sept. 12
Alina Baraz: 7:30 p.m., $27.50. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Ella Herrera: 11 p.m., Free. Dada, 52 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach, 561-330-3232, sub-culture.org/dada.
Funky Blues: 8 p.m., Free. Blue Jean Blues, 3320 NE 33rd St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-306-6330, bjblive.com.
The Heavy Pets: 9 p.m., Free. Guanabanas, 960 N. Hwy. A1A, Jupiter, 561-747-8878, guanabanas.com.
Jazz at the Yard: With Greg Diamond, 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Joanne Shaw Taylor With JD Simo: 8 p.m., $20-$40. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Lucho: 9 p.m., Free. The Dubliner, 435 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, 561-620-2540, dublinerboca.com.
Scorpions: With Queensryche, 8 p.m., $70-$160. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-327-7625, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.
Swimm: With Bitter Blue Jays and Thoughts., 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
Thursday, Sept. 13
Alison Flynn & Robert Goldman: 7 p.m., Free. Vinos on Galt Mile, 3312 NE 32nd St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-530-7301, vinoswinebars.com.
Armageddon: With Yung Boi Trunks, Tankhead666, and others, 9:30 p.m., $15. SQL NIGHTCLUB, 30 NE 14TH ST, MIAMI.
Diogo Das Virgens: 9 p.m., Free. The Dubliner, 435 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, 561-620-2540, dublinerboca.com.
Electric Red: 11 p.m., Free. Dada, 52 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach, 561-330-3232, sub-culture.org/dada.
Marcus Mitchell: 8:30 p.m., Free. NYSW Jazz Lounge, 107 SW Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-765-6141, nyswjazzlounge.com.
Rita Wilburn: 8 p.m., Free. Blue Jean Blues, 3320 NE 33rd St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-306-6330, bjblive.com.
Rogue Theory: 8:30 p.m., Free. Avant, 25 NE Second Ave., Delray Beach, 561-921-8687, avantdelray.com.
Rusko: 9 p.m., $20-$30. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-357-6456, thegroundmiami.com.
Friday, Sept. 14
Ashley Reda & River Jude: 8:30 p.m., Free. Tarpon River Brewing, 280 SW Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-353-3193, tarponriverbrewing.com.
Bryce Allyn Band: 8 p.m., Free. Mathews Brewing Company, 130 S. H St., Lake Worth, 561-812-3738, mathewsbrewingcompany.com.
Codd Dubz: 9 p.m., $10-$20. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-480-4203, thehangar305.com.
Dierks Bentley: 7 p.m., $40.25-$100. Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.
Dread Mar I: 8 p.m., $25. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
The Flyers: 9:30 p.m., Free. The Dubliner, 435 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, 561-620-2540, dublinerboca.com.
Friday Night Sound Waves With Tito C. Band: 6 p.m., Free. The Fort Lauderdale Beach Hub, 300 S. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, fridaynightsoundwaves.com.
Fusik: 9 p.m., Free. Stache Drinking Den, 109 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1044, stacheftl.com.
I Want My '80s Back With TKA: 7 p.m., $25. Honey, 16 E. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach, 561-270-7187, sub-culture.org/honey.
In the Light of Led Zeppelin: 9 p.m., $15-$35. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
The Int'l Language: 7 p.m., $5. Sons & Daughters Farm and Winery, 5926 Fearnley Rd., Lake Worth, 305-613-8039, sd-farm.com.
JM and the Sweets: 9 p.m., Free. Guanabanas, 960 N. Hwy. A1A, Jupiter, 561-747-8878, guanabanas.com.
Jonathan Joseph Quartet: 8 p.m., $35-$45. Arts Garage, 94 NE Second Ave., Delray Beach, 561-571-8510, artsgarage.org.
José Perez: 6:30 p.m., Free. Beach Club Lake Worth, 1 Seventh Ave. N., Lake Worth, 561-585-8976, beachclublakeworth.com.
K-Pop Kookout: With H.U.B, 5 p.m., $10. Asian Community Resources Center, 16320 NW 48th Ave., Miami Gardens, 786-802-3882, acrcflorida.org.
Midge Ure & Paul Young: 8 p.m., $28.50. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Mister Trombone Band: 7:30 p.m., Free. CityPlace, 700 S. Rosemary Ave., West Palm Beach, 561-835-8580, cityplace.com.
Pandia: 11 p.m., Free. Tatts & Tacos Beer Garden, 3200 NE 12th Ave., Oakland Park, 954-533-0907, tattsandtacos.com.
Pit Bull of Blues: 9 p.m., $5. Blue Jean Blues, 3320 NE 33rd St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-306-6330, bjblive.com.
Seven Serpents: 8 p.m., $10. Propaganda, 6 S. J St., Lake Worth, 561-547-7273, propagandalw.com.
Space Coast Ghosts: With Vibes Farm, 1983 the Band, and Lori Garrote., 9 p.m., $10. Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-832-9999, respectablestreet.com.
Spiral Light: 9 p.m., $10-$15. Robot Brewing Company and Quixotic Lounge, 2621 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton, 561-368-4643, robotbrewingco.com.
Spork: With Makoto, Birthday Wish, and Shaven, 8 p.m., Free. Beer Punx, 920 N. Flagler Dr., Fort Lauderdale, beerpunx.com.
The State Of: 11 p.m., Free. Dada, 52 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach, 561-330-3232, sub-culture.org/dada.
Sweet Brews & Heavy Grooves: With Keep It Civil, Jakob Takos, Rio Peterson, and others, 8 p.m., $5-$10. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
Tasty Vibrations: 9 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth, 561-318-5637, cwslw.com.
Trick Daddy: 5 p.m., $20-$2500. Wish Boca, 111 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-750-5208, wishboca.com.
Twocan Blue: 5 p.m., $0. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Yardij: 8:30 p.m., Free. Avant, 25 NE Second Ave., Delray Beach, 561-921-8687, avantdelray.com.
Saturday, Sept. 15
Crazy Fingers: 8 p.m., Free. Mathews Brewing Company, 130 S. H St., Lake Worth, 561-812-3738, mathewsbrewingcompany.com.
Iko-Iko: 9 p.m., $5. Blue Jean Blues, 3320 NE 33rd St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-306-6330, bjblive.com.
Intergalactic Space Transmission: With Atyya and Goopsteppa featuring Ikuma, 10 p.m., $10-$20. The Hideaway, 21 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-945-5545, thehideawayftl.com.
JR Apollon and Spirit & Soul Band: 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
Juke: 9 p.m., Free. Guanabanas, 960 N. Hwy. A1A, Jupiter, 561-747-8878, guanabanas.com.
The Khemistry Band: 7:30 p.m., Free. CityPlace, 700 S. Rosemary Ave., West Palm Beach, 561-835-8580, cityplace.com.
Lost '80s Live: With A Flock of Seagulls, Wang Chung, Farrington and Mann, and others, 7:30 p.m., $35.38-$73.58. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.org.
Lucy Grau: 8 p.m., $35-$45. Arts Garage, 94 NE Second Ave., Delray Beach, 561-571-8510, artsgarage.org.
Monty, Fugitive Distillery, and Red Light Motel: 8 p.m., Free. LauderAle, 3305 SE 14th Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-214-5334, lauderale.co.
Poor Life Decisions: 6 p.m., $5. Sons & Daughters Farm and Winery, 5926 Fearnley Rd., Lake Worth, 305-613-8039, sd-farm.com.
The Ricca Project: 11 p.m., Free. Hullabaloo, 517 N. Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-833-1033, sub-culture.org/hullabaloo.
Salsa Live: With José Alberto, Frankie Vasquez, and José Madero, 9 p.m., $24.53-$44.34. Charles F. Dodge City Center, 601 City Center Way, Pembroke Pines, 954-392-9480, charlesfdodgecitycenter.com.
Sammy Hagar & the Circle: 8 p.m., $45-$105. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-327-7625, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.
Shauna Sweeney: 8 p.m., Free. Vinos on Galt Mile, 3312 NE 32nd St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-530-7301, vinoswinebars.com.
Spred the Dub: 9 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth, 561-318-5637, cwslw.com.
Sting & Shaggy: 8 p.m., $104.25-$160.25. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Suburban Swamp Kids, Bargain Bin Heroes, and Fotre: 9 p.m., Free. Tenth Level Tavern, 1242 NE 28th St., Oakland Park, 954-559-1414, facebook.com/tenthleveltavern.
Thirty Hertz: 9:30 p.m., Free. The Dubliner, 435 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, 561-620-2540, dublinerboca.com.
Turnstiles, the Ultimate Tribute to the Music of Billy Joel: 8 p.m., $20-$35. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Xotic Yeyo: 11 p.m., Free. Dada, 52 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach, 561-330-3232, sub-culture.org/dada.
Sunday, Sept. 16
33 Years: 2:30 p.m., Free. Mathews Brewing Company, 130 S. H St., Lake Worth, 561-812-3738, mathewsbrewingcompany.com.
Jesús Adrián Romero: 8 p.m., $68-$198. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Joey George Blues Band: 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
Joey Gilmore: 8 p.m., Free. Blue Jean Blues, 3320 NE 33rd St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-306-6330, bjblive.com.
Marcus Amaya: 12:30 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth, 561-318-5637, cwslw.com.
The Mighty Flea Circus: 7 p.m., $20-$30. Arts Garage, 94 NE Second Ave., Delray Beach, 561-571-8510, artsgarage.org.
Omnom: 5 p.m., $18-$26. Sway Nightclub, 111 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-8686, swaynightclub.com.
Tres Mujeres: 5 p.m., $37. Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami, 305-547-5414, miamidade.gov.
