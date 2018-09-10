When Sting and Shaggy decided to collaborate on a project last year, they enjoyed their time so much that an entire joint album, 44/876, came out of the process. Now, they're taking that album on the road, with a co-headlining tour that kicks off in South Florida this Saturday at the Fillmore Miami Beach. If you'd rather have the 305 come to you, Trick Daddy plays Wish Boca on Friday evening.

Here's a look at all of these and more of the best concerts in South Florida this week.

Tuesday, Sept. 11