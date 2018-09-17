We're neighbors, but most days it feels like you have to be given a really good reason to make the drive down to Miami. This week, you've got two reasons: Drake and Migos. The titan hip-hop acts will co-headline at the American Airlines Arena not once, but twice, at back-to-back Friday and Saturday night concerts this weekend. If you still feel like staying local, let the Magic City come to you, when Miami's City Girls perform at Cafe Iguana Pines on Tuesday, or catch Noah Cyrus at Revolution Live on Saturday night.
Here's a look at all of these and more of the best concerts in South Florida this week.
Monday, Sept. 17
Biscuit Jam: With Jerry Leeman, 8 p.m., Free. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Tuesday, Sept. 18
Børns: 7 p.m., $26. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
City Girls: 11 p.m., $20. Cafe Iguana Pines, 8358 Pines Blvd., Hollywood, 954-433-8787, cafeiguanapines.com.
Exmortus: 7 p.m., $12-$15. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.
Marcus Mitchell: 8:30 p.m., Free. NYSW Jazz Lounge, 107 SW Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-765-6141, nyswjazzlounge.com.
Wednesday, Sept. 19
The Artisanals: 8 p.m., $7-$15. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Rainbow Kitten Surprise: 7 p.m., $22.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Rose Dickeson: 9 p.m., Free. The Dubliner, 435 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, 561-620-2540, dublinerboca.com.
Yazmani: 10 p.m., Free. Dada, 52 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach, 561-330-3232, sub-culture.org/dada.
Thursday, Sept. 20
Albert Castiglia: 8 p.m., Free. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Chris Lake: 10 p.m., $15-$35. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com.
Crazy Fingers: 8:30 p.m., Free. LauderAle, 3305 SE 14th Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-214-5334, lauderale.co.
Marcus Mitchell: 8:30 p.m., Free. NYSW Jazz Lounge, 107 SW Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-765-6141, nyswjazzlounge.com.
Meet the Butchers: With D.Asco, Bass Junkie B2B Goon, Phat Funk, and others, 8 p.m., Free-$5. Klub Kutters Bar & Lounge, 215 SW 27th Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-864-4662.
The Metropolitan: 11 p.m., Free. Dada, 52 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach, 561-330-3232, sub-culture.org/dada.
Mitch Herrick and the Homegrown Sinners: 9 p.m., Free. The Dubliner, 435 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, 561-620-2540, dublinerboca.com.
Muck Night Vol. 2: With Crypt Digger and Rob Kingsley, 9:30 p.m., Free. Beer Punx, 920 N. Flagler Dr., Fort Lauderdale, beerpunx.com.
Periphyton: 8 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth, 561-318-5637, cwslw.com.
Soul Recital: 9:30 p.m., Free-$5. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
Spider Cherry: 8:30 p.m., Free. Avant, 25 NE Second Ave., Delray Beach, 561-921-8687, avantdelray.com.
The Von: 8 p.m., Free. Arts Garage, 94 NE Second Ave., Delray Beach, 561-571-8510, artsgarage.org.
Zach Deputy: 7:30 p.m., $15. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Friday, Sept. 21
Crnvl Brkr: With Sux2BU, Marisa Duane, and Scott Crain, 9 p.m., Free. Beer Punx, 920 N. Flagler Dr., Fort Lauderdale, beerpunx.com.
Darius: 10 p.m., $15-$25. 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-2277, 1306miami.com.
Drake & Migos: 7 p.m., $55.50-$195.50. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.
Fiesta Bobs: 9 p.m., Free. The Dubliner, 435 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, 561-620-2540, dublinerboca.com.
Friday Night Sound Waves With B-Side Jones: 6 p.m., Free. The Fort Lauderdale Beach Hub, 300 S. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, goriverwalk.com.
Greg Diamond & Nuance Quartet: 8 p.m., $25-$40. Arts Garage, 94 NE Second Ave., Delray Beach, 561-571-8510, artsgarage.org.
Jimmie Allen: 9 p.m., $10-$50. The Ranch at Double Dee's, 8199 Southern Boulevard, West Palm Beach.
Joe Nester: With Marshall Alexander, 8 p.m., $12-$35/$15. The Blue Macaw, 234 Almond Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 754-779-7842, facebook.com/bluemacawfl.
The Little Mermen: 7 p.m., $15-$20. Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-832-9999, respectablestreet.com.
Lovelorn: With Beatles Haircut and Lion Country Ferrari, 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
Marion Meadows: 6:30 p.m., $45-$65. 9:30 p.m., $45-$65. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
MSD Country Strong: With Justin Moore and Emily Brooke, 7:30 p.m., $64-$200. FAU Carole & Barry Kaye Performing Arts Auditorium, 777 Glades Rd., Boca Raton, 561-297-3730, fau.edu/kayeauditorium.
Odd Stars: 8:30 p.m., Free. Tarpon River Brewing, 280 SW Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-353-3193, tarponriverbrewing.com.
Public Sounds Collective: 9 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth, 561-318-5637, cwslw.com.
Roni Size: 10 p.m., $10. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com.
Sandrino: 11 p.m., $10-$20. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Southern Sounds: 7:30 p.m., Free. CityPlace, 700 S. Rosemary Ave., West Palm Beach, 561-835-8580, cityplace.com.
Sunslip: With Castafellas, 11 p.m., Free. Dada, 52 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach, 561-330-3232, sub-culture.org/dada.
Tasty Vibrations: 10 p.m., Free. 27 Bar & Lounge, 835 NE Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-257-0026, twentysevenbar.com.
The Wildfire Band: 8:30 p.m., Free. Avant, 25 NE Second Ave., Delray Beach, 561-921-8687, avantdelray.com.
Xotix Yeyo: 9 p.m., Free. Stache Drinking Den, 109 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1044, stacheftl.com.
Saturday, Sept. 22
Adult.: With Plack Blague, 9 p.m., $10. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 786-752-6693, grampsbar.com.
After Dark: With Chris Khaos, Richard Hunt, Above The Shoulders, Eon Davis, 9 p.m., TBA. The Hideaway, 21 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-945-5545, thehideawayftl.com.
Artikal Sound System: 9:30 p.m., Free. The Dubliner, 435 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, 561-620-2540, dublinerboca.com.
Ben Prestage: 8 p.m., Free. 26 Degree Brewing Company, 2600 E. Atlantic Blvd., Pompano Beach, 954-532-6964, 26brewing.com.
Bobby Lee Rodgers: 9 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth, 561-318-5637, cwslw.com.
Bonn E Maiy: 7 p.m., Free. Next Door at C&I Studios, 537 NW First Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-375-3934, drinknextdoor.com.
Cane Hill: 6 p.m., $13-$16. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.
Coco Montoya: 8 p.m., $20-$40. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Descemer Bueno: 8 p.m., $32-$162. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.
Drake & Migos: 7 p.m., $55.50-$209.50. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.
Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience: 8 p.m., $20.75-$95.25. BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 954-835-8000, thebbtcenter.com.
Ghost Town Blues Band: 8 p.m., $35-$45. Arts Garage, 94 NE Second Ave., Delray Beach, 561-571-8510, artsgarage.org.
Hispanic Heritage Festival 2018: With Proyecto Uno, Jimmy El Leon, El Che Lopez, Circuito 7, Oro Solido, and others, 6 p.m., Free. Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, 954-883-6950.
The Holidazed: 9 p.m., Free. Avant, 25 NE Second Ave., Delray Beach, 561-921-8687, avantdelray.com.
Jenna's Side Salad: With Waste My Hate, Death of a Deity, and Alloy, 8 p.m., $8-$10. Propaganda, 6 S. J St., Lake Worth, 561-547-7273, propagandalw.com.
Lauren Echo & the Living Room Band: 7:30 p.m., Free. CityPlace, 700 S. Rosemary Ave., West Palm Beach, 561-835-8580, cityplace.com.
Luke Pell: 9 p.m., $10-$50. The Ranch at Double Dee's, 8199 Southern Boulevard, West Palm Beach.
Noah Cyrus: 7 p.m., $23. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
The Ricca Project: 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
Stereo Joule: 9 p.m., Free. Beer Punx, 920 N. Flagler Dr., Fort Lauderdale, beerpunx.com.
The Steve Pomeranz Band: 9 p.m., Free. Dada, 52 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach, 561-330-3232, sub-culture.org/dada.
Twen, Butthole, and Milkspot: 8 p.m., Free. Invasive Species Brewing, 726 NE Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 754-666-2687, invasivespeciesbrewing.com.
Twiddle: 8 p.m., $15. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Sunday, Sept. 23
Bill Wharton: 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
The Joe Cotton Band: 7 p.m., $15-$25. Arts Garage, 94 NE Second Ave., Delray Beach, 561-571-8510, artsgarage.org.
Niall Horan: 7 p.m., $29.50-$87. Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.
Nyne2Five: 12:30 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth, 561-318-5637, cwslw.com.
Ski Mask the Slump God: 8 p.m., $30. Watsco Center, 1245 Dauer Dr., Coral Gables, 305-284-8686, watscocenter.com.
