The Black Keys and Jelly Roll Will Headline Riptide Music Festival 2023

This morning, Riptide Music Festival, which is set to return to Fort Lauderdale Beach Park December 2-3, announced its lineup, which includes the blue-rock duo the Black Keys and country-rap sensation Jelly Roll.
Bleachers, Lovejoy, Cannons, Silversun Pickups, Misterwives, Beach Weather, Little Image, the Beaches, and Jack Kays round out the lineup. This year's wild card seems to be South Florida rapper Flo Rida, who is also slated to perform.
"Riptide Music Festival is the premier beachfront event, and we can't wait to bring two days of amazing music, food, and fun to the sunny sands of Fort Lauderdale," said Claudia Menegus, regional president of Audacy in a statement. "What's especially exciting about this year's lineup is that we've included some of the hottest crossover stars in music today, giving our devoted attendees the acts they love and welcoming new festival goers with the chance to experience a wide variety of performers."
Set dates and times will be announced closer to the festival dates.
Previously, the festival has seen acts like Muse, Lil Nas X, the Killers, Muse, Jimmy Eat World, the 1975, Machine Gun Kelly, and Weezer perform.
In July, radio broadcaster Audacy announced that after renaming the event to Audacy Beach Festival for the past two years, it would revert to Riptide Music Festival, the original name when it was started by 104.3 the Shark in 2016.
Presale tickets for the 2023 festival will be available starting tomorrow at 9 a.m. for newsletter subscribers of Audacy's stations 104.3 the Shark, Kiss Country 99.9, Power 96, 102.7 the Beach, 101.5 Lite FM, and 560 Sports WQAM. The general public can snag tickets starting Monday, October 2, at 8 a.m. Ticket prices start at $109 for two-day admission.
