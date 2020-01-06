The Five Best Concerts in South Florida This Week

This week is full of sexy. Samoht is bringing his smooth R&B voice to C&I Studios in Fort Lauderdale, where you can watch him bridge the gap between lo-fi electronic rhythm and blues of today and that classic appeal of the '90s. Or, if you want to take a trip back in time, head to the Coral Springs Center for the Arts to catch the Righteous Brothers as they bring back that lovin’ feelin’.

American Sigh

West Palm Beach is the home of many great indie rock bands that have been releasing music over the past several years, one of those bands that are defining the sound of the West Palm music scene is American Sigh. They released their first EP, Songs for the New Sincerity, in 2018 and have enjoyed props from Pure Honey, the local music blog that also sponsors events around South Florida. They have the typical indie sound that has defined an entire generation of hipsters and with a track like "Songs for the New Sincerity," you get to hear the band utilize a more psychedelic feel, with the trippy distortion they put behind the lead singer's vocals during certain moments on the joint before they roll back into straight indie rock, with the drummer picking up the pace. With Dust Fuss, Grima, and Algernon the Astronaut. 8 p.m. Friday, January 10, at Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach; 561-408-5603; sub-culture.org/voltaire. Tickets cost $5 and $10 at the door.

World-traveling South Floridian Johan Danno brings his soulful indie stylings to Lake Worth on Friday. Photo courtesy of Johan Danno

Johan Danno

If you are looking for some comfy soulful beach folk this week, look no further than the hard-working, constantly performing, South Florida artist Johan Danno. The singer-songwriter pours his soul into his music. You hear the purpose in his voice on songs like "Alive" and "Fire Down Below." His most recent single, "Holding You Close," featuring Mona Lisa Tribe, has a lo-fi aspect to the recording that gives a more live-performance appeal as well as the backing vocals that are brought to you by Mona Lisa Tribe. A nasty folk track that has the spirit of love and hope, something that so many are grasping for these days. With Wildchildz. 8 p.m. Friday, January 10, at C.W.S. Bar + Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth; 561-318-5637; cwslw.com. Admission is free.

Samoht brings his The Force tour to Fort Lauderdale on Saturday. Photo courtesy of Samoht

Samoht

There is an utter tsunami of new-wave R&B sweeping across not just the country but the world. The combination of lo-fi electronic surreal production and the intoxicating lyrics that range from the energetic to the lethargic are an all-new type of R&B that speaks to the apocalyptic fallout we seem steadily stumbling towards. Samoht’s most recent album, Exit, was released this past June and now he finds himself bringing his eclectic R&B on The Force Tour. Samoht has songs like "Myspace" that speak on the self-centered nature of social media and the resulting effects it has on us. Lyrics like, "I’m new at putting me first/Speak to this new way of life for humanity." 8 p.m. Saturday, January 11, at C&I Studios, 541 NW First Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-357-3934; drinknextdoor.com. Tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com.

Jamaican pop singer Jada Kingdom is by turns blissed out and full of pain. Image via YouTube

Jada Kingdom

Jamaica has been teaching the world how to move their bodies for as long as we can remember. The tradition of outstanding musicianship and the creation of Dancehall is as strong as ever in the Caribbean. Jada Kingdom is a descendant of the beautiful musical tradition of Jamaica. She recently dropped the single "Heavy!" — an infectious tune that will have South Florida shaking, twerking, and vibrating all through winter. Kingdom has yet to drop an album, or at least I wasn’t able to find one, but she has released a slew of singles that have been causing a ruckus in clubs across South Florida and the Caribbean Islands. The music videos for the singles "Banana" and "Execution" have already received more than a million views. And like so many great Jamaican musicians, Kingdom is much more than just her party joints. On "Execution," she sings about the abuse and violence against children. The honesty in the song's lyrics are outstanding and give us a window into the depths of Jada Kingdom’s soul. With Marsha Royal. 10 p.m. Saturday, January 11, at Luxurious Banquet Hall Fort Lauderdale, 3500 NW 15th St., Lauderhill; 954-583-6263. Tickets cost $30 via eventbrite.com.

The Righteous Brothers

Well, if there has ever been a couple of white dudes that have some serious soul, look no further than the iconic Righteous Brothers. Their list of hit records about love and love lost have stood the test of time like only the best artists' music can. Songs like "Unchained Melody" that make the listener cry from the passion that resides in the lyrics. But if we are going to really talk about the influence of the Righteous Brothers, look no further than their hit "You’ve Lost That Loving Feeling," a song that for many who didn’t grow up in the '60s became immortalized in the blockbuster movie from the '80s, Top Gun. The image of Tom Cruise lip-syncing with his pilot buddies is seared into everyone's mind who has ever seen that film, but it’s the voices of the Righteous Brothers that truly make that scene immortal. 7 p.m., Sunday, January 12, at Coral Springs Center for the Arts, 2855 Coral Springs Dr., Coral Springs; 954-344-5990; thecentercs.com. Tickets cost $48.15 to $80.25 via thecentercs.com.

