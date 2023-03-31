 The Smashing Pumpkins Announce World Is a Vampire Tour With Stop in West Palm Beach | New Times Broward-Palm Beach
The Smashing Pumpkins Announce World Is a Vampire Tour

March 31, 2023 11:41AM

The Smashing Pumpkins
The Smashing Pumpkins Photo by Paul Elledge
"The world is a vampire." Such an awkwardly phrased yet strikingly accurate observation can only come from the pen of one Billy Corgan of the Smashing Pumpkins. Yes, the operatic alt-rockers were positively spitting when they summarized the parasitic nature of our society in those five angsty words.

Now, you'll be able to join the Pumpkins' bold crusade against the vampires hiding all around us (There's one behind you right now!) when they take to the stage at iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach on Saturday, August 19, as part of the band's the World Is a Vampire Tour.

A very special partner in crime, Interpol, will join the band. The legendary New York City post-punks of Turn on the Bright Lights fame will join Corgan and compay on several dates, including in West Palm Beach. Rival Sons, a classic-rock revival band in the Greta Van Fleet mold, will open. Stone Temple Pilots are also listed as openers on select dates.

The Smashing Pumpkins will release Atum: Act Three on May 5, described as the third and final part of an album trilogy that includes Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and Machina/The Machines of God. The band's last record was 2020's Cyr, which delved into synthpop. The band last came to South Florida in 2022, performing at Hard Rock Live with Jane's Addiction and Poppy as part of the Spirits on Fire Tour.

Interpol has also kept busy. The band's 2022 album The Other Side of Make Believe, Interpol's seventh, featured the excellent and surprisingly heartfelt single "Toni."

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, March 31, via Live Nation. An artist presale has already begun, lasting until 10 p.m. Thursday, March 30. Visit smashingpumpkins.com/tour for more details. See all dates below.

July 28 - Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan
July 30 - Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan
August 1 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre*
August 3 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre*
August 5 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre*
August 6 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater*
August 7 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre*
August 9 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre*
August 10 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre*
August 11 - Highland, CA - Yaamava' Resort & Casino**
August 13 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater^
August 15 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion^
August 16 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP^
August 17 - Huntsville, AL - The Orion Amphitheater^
August 19 - West Palm Beach, FL - iThink Financial Amphitheatre^
August 20 - Tampa, FL - MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre^
August 22 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion^
August 24 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center^
August 25 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion^
August 30 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater^
August 31 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live^
September 2 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage^
September 3 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre^
September 6 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre^^
September 8 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater^
September 9 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center^

^ w/ Interpol & Rival Sons
* w/ Stone Temple Pilots & Rival Sons
**w/ Stone Temple Pilots
^^ w/ Interpol

The Smashing Pumpkins. With Interpol and Rival Sons. 6:30 p.m. Saturday, August 19, at iThink Financial Amphitheater, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach; 561-795-8883; livenation.com. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 31, via livenation.com.
