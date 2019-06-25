Tedeschi Trucks Band Will Return to Boca Raton on Wheels of Soul Tour

South Florida isn’t exactly known as a hotbed of blues activity, but every so often a show comes along that briefly bucks that trend. For years, Tedeschi Trucks Band has been one of the few groups to consistently visit South Florida with a classic, soulful blues-rock sound and bring together fans of the genre. Those fans will finally get their first major fix of the summer when the group returns with its Wheels of Soul Tour to Boca Raton’s Mizner Park Amphitheater Saturday, June 29.

Tedeschi Trucks Band is comprised of namesake musicians Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks and a conglomeration of their longtime supporting musicians. Both Tedeschi and Trucks are known for successful decades-long solo careers; Trucks is also a former Allman Brothers Band member who played guitar for the group for 15 years until its breakup in 2014. The two married in 2001, and in 2010 put their solo careers on hold to focus on touring together with their collaborative project, which quickly found success.

In the eight years since releasing its first studio album, Revelator, the band has amassed a following matched by few if any other young groups in its genre. Now, three studio albums and nearly a decade later, Tedeschi Trucks is returning to South Florida supporting its most recent LP, this year’s Signs.

Formed in Jacksonville, the group has toured extensively in the Sunshine State and has played in Boca Raton every year since 2013. Tedeschi and Trucks first performed together at the Mizner Park Amphitheater in 2007, and from 2013 until this year their band headlined the annual Sunshine Music Festival at the same venue. With that festival, normally held in January, taking a hiatus this year, the group will be appearing under its own Wheels of Soul Tour banner. This is the fifth year for the Wheels of Soul Tour, and in 2019 the headliners are being joined by the Atlanta Southern rock group Blackberry Smoke as well as Charleston folk duo Shovels & Rope.

The manager of Boca Raton’s Mizner Park Amphitheater, Amy DiNorscio, told New Times, "The band has built such a strong local following by playing here every year," adding, "They’re one of our favorite bands to have."

Tedeschi Trucks has already played the Mizner Park Amphitheater more than any other artist — and the band seems in no danger of relinquishing that record anytime soon. If past years are any indication, the show is sure to bring some of the best soul, blues, and rock South Florida will see all summer.

Tedeschi Trucks Band. 7 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton; mizneramphitheater.com. Tickets cost $39.50 to $99.50 via ticketmaster.com.