XXXTentacion's Group, Members Only, to Perform First Show Since His Death

“It’s been a rough two months for me,” Kid Trunks says. “I was holding off on shows for the meantime due to my mental state. But now I think it's time to rage!”
Members Only formed in 2015 after its core lyricists — XXXTentacion and fellow Broward County native Ski Mask the Slump God — met in jail. After their release, the pair published the mixtape Members Only Vol. 1 in April 2015. They followed it with Vol. 2 in October that year. Alongside XXX and Ski Mask were rappers and producers such as Kid Trunks, Tankhead666, Craig Xen, Wifisfuneral, Stain, Bass Santana, Flyboy Tarantino, Dirtyfacesmook, LxuiSavage, and Kilo Jr.
Last year, two months after XXXTentacion was released from another stint in jail, the group delivered the third volume of the Members Only mixtape series. It includes standout songs such as Ski Mask and XXX’s “Bowser” and “Off the Wall.” There's also Kid Trunks’ “Came2Kill” featuring XXX and Craig Xen. Afterward, XXX, Ski Mask, Wifisfuneral, and others concentrated on their solo careers and even landed on XXL's "Freshman Class" list.
Weeks after the “Look at Me!” rapper was murdered outside Riva Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, Xen took to Twitter to confirm that Members Only Vol. 4 was on the way. This Thursday, September 13, at SQL in downtown Miami, fans will likely get an update about the project and hear new music from Trunks and Tankhead.
”I have been itching to do this type of high-energy underground show," SQL co-owner Jake Inphamous says. "What X and Members Only have been doing for the scene in South Florida is what we really needed. I appreciate them, Kodak Black, Raider Klan, etc. A lot of these artists are the soul of what I do.”
The 18-year-old Kid Trunks is the youngest MC of Members Only and developed his craft with guidance from XXX. The self-described “best Asian rapper alive” possesses confidence on his debut solo project, Super Saiyan, which dropped earlier this year and includes features from Ski Mask the Slump God, A$AP Ant, Robb Banks, and others. After making his Rolling Loud Bay Area debut with XXX last year, Trunks is ready to deliver the same energy onstage alongside Tankhead666.
Tankhead got his start in Members Only as XXXTentacion’s bodyguard. He hopped on “Butthole Girl!” with XXX. After he got a taste of the recording booth, Tankhead never looked back. Both Trunks and Tankhead are expected to pack the venue with die-hard MO fans and honor their fallen brother and partner in rhyme.
