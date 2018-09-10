XXXTentacion's Group, Members Only, to Perform First Show Since His Death

It’s been three months since the rap game lost Jahseh “XXXTentacion” Onfroy to senseless gun violence. His mother Cleo, sister Arianna, famous friends, and an abundance of fans spent the summer mourning the Lauderhill native at various locations, including the place of his murder in Deerfield Beach and a handful of shows around South Florida. Now XXX’s original crew is preparing to hit the stage. Kid Trunks and Tankhead666 of Members Only took their childhood friend’s death hard, but they are ready to carry on his memory in front of fans onstage for the first time since the “Sad!” rapper was shot.

“It’s been a rough two months for me,” Kid Trunks says. “I was holding off on shows for the meantime due to my mental state. But now I think it's time to rage!”

Members Only formed in 2015 after its core lyricists — XXXTentacion and fellow Broward County native Ski Mask the Slump God — met in jail. After their release, the pair published the mixtape Members Only Vol. 1 in April 2015. They followed it with Vol. 2 in October that year. Alongside XXX and Ski Mask were rappers and producers such as Kid Trunks, Tankhead666, Craig Xen, Wifisfuneral, Stain, Bass Santana, Flyboy Tarantino, Dirtyfacesmook, LxuiSavage, and Kilo Jr.