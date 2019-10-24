Alicia Keys to Headline Jay-Z's Fundraiser at Hard Rock Live

This month marks the 10th anniversary of the release of "Empire State of Mind," the smash-hit single featuring Alicia Keys from Jay-Z's The Blueprint 3.

Is a star-crossed anniversary reunion too much to ask for a multi-platinum song that won two Grammys, netted Hova his first No. 1 single on Billboard's Hot 100, and has sold more than five million copies?

Could happen.

Seems likely the two superstars will cross. Along with other superstars, amid what is shaping up to be one of the most star-studded events in South Florida this year.

Jay-Z, accompanied by Beyoncé, will host an invitation-only celebrity blackjack tournament at Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood for the Shawn Carter Foundation Gala Weekend on November 15-16. Keys is scheduled to appear for a one-night-only performance that Saturday at the newly renovated Hard Rock Live to benefit Jay-Z's once-a-year fundraiser.

Rihanna and Meek Mill are also expected to attend, with Mill taking his chances in the $100,000 buy-in blackjack tourney, with the winner taking away $500,000.

Seminole Hard Rock officials declined to confirm the idea Jay-Z might join Keys on stage, but did confirm reports of the superstar gathering in Hollywood.

The Shawn Carter Foundation's inaugural bash will also feature cocktails and dinner, a black-tie gala, and silent and live auction, with proceeds going to foundation programming.

Founded in 2003 by Jay-Z and his mother, Gloria Carter, the foundation has a scholarship program, study abroad opportunities, college prep workshops, and community-based programs for low-income students and young people.

Alicia Keys. 9:30 p.m., Saturday, November 16 at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; on Facebook. Tickets range from $70 to $230 via myhrl.com and ticketmaster.com.