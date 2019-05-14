 


South Florida's Six Best CBD Cocktails
Tap 42

South Florida's Six Best CBD Cocktails

Nicole Danna | May 14, 2019 | 9:31am
Cannabidiol (CBD) cocktails are the latest, must-try drink trend. The non-psychoactive chemical found in hemp and cannabis has been creeping its way onto cocktail menus all over the country, and now you can find CBD-infused cocktails at bars all over South Florida.

While it won't get you high, CBD still manages to deliver some of the non-trippy effects of weed. You might find yourself feeling a bit more relaxed after a few sips of these concoctions.

Taking charge of the trend in Broward and Palm Beach, Tap 42's resident mixologist Paige Nast was among the first to launch a beverage program highlighting a number of CBD-infused cocktails including her most popular, appropriately dubbed Gin 'N Chronic. Offered since February, it's one of several new recipes crafted using Pure Relief's hemp-based cannabidiol.

"I started experimenting with CBD at home as soon as it became legal," says Nast. "It's been the most exciting new ingredient I've used to date. It definitely adds a nice aroma to cocktails when used appropriately, especially with drinks that already have some botanical features to them. Customers love it."

Here are six places where  you can sip on CBD cocktails in South Florida:

South Florida's Six Best CBD Cocktails (2)
Bar Red Beard

Bar Red Beard


3301 NE 33rd St., Fort Lauderdale
754-223-4665
barredbeard.com


Bar Red Beard in Fort Lauderdale is more than a family-owned establishment dedicated to craft beer and homestyle eats. It's also one of the few spots where you can find CBD-infused seltzer water on the menu, also used to make Bar Red Beard's newest cocktail. Head over and ask for Mike Marchetti's own take on a Moscow Mule — officially dubbed Mary Jane's Mule ($15) — which combines Cask & Crew ginger whiskey with the restaurant's CBD-infused sparkling water and a dash of lime juice.

South Florida's Six Best CBD Cocktails (3)
Circle House Coffee

Circle House Coffee


727 NE Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale
954-870-6456
circlehousecoffee.com

Six-week-old Circle House Coffee in Fort Lauderdale is known for more than just its drive-thru and house roast created by Miami-based Panther Coffee. The menu also features several CBD slushies: A blend of teas, fruit juices, concentrates, and infusions — along with an essential shot of CBD — for a refreshing way to enjoy cannabidiol benefits on-the-go. Priced at $7 to $8, flavors include strawberry and green tea spiked with a hint of lime and mint, mango yuzu lemonade, and an espresso tonic with CBD-infused lavender, honey, mint, and macadamia milk. While they don't include any alcohol — yet — consider these a "virgin" take on frozen CBD cocktails.

South Florida's Six Best CBD Cocktails (4)
Oceans 234

Oceans 234


234 N. Ocean Dr., Deerfield Beach
954-428-2539
oceans234.com

Oceans 234 is already fairly well-known for its oceanfront weekday happy hour from 3 to 7 p.m. and Sunday brunches with decadent dishes such as the Nutella Banana Fosters French Toast. More recently, however, it's been getting attention for its rotating CBD cocktail feature, which changes weekly. Recent infusions have included the Balsamic and Berry, a blend of Grey Goose vodka, fresh strawberry, and balsamic vinegar finished with a dash of CBD. Not feeling the featured drink? You can also add CBD to any cocktail on the menu for a $5 charge.

South Florida's Six Best CBD Cocktails (5)
Park Tavern

Park Tavern


32 SE Second Ave., Delray Beach
561-265-5093
parktaverndelray.com


At Park Tavern in Delray Beach, the new CBD margarita ($14) has replaced the usual fruit-infused options. To create this liquid masterpiece, tequila is dry-hopped for 12 minutes using Citra hops for a flavorful finish. The resulting infusion is then mixed with CBD, a toasted bay leaf agave syrup, lime juice, green chartreuse, aquafaba, and a touch of salt for a potent, balanced cocktail.

South Florida's Six Best CBD Cocktails (6)
Rebel House

Rebel House


297 E. Palmetto Park Rd., Boca Raton
561-353-5888
rebel-house.com


For a modern take on a classic, Boca Raton's Rebel House is now featuring its High Fashioned ($15); an Old Fashioned made with CBD-infused High West Silver rye whiskey that's flavored with a citrusy simple syrup, butterfly pea flower extract, and citrus bitters. The drink isn't just tasty — it's also a performance-in-a-glass imagined by bar manager Dustin Ezell in collaboration with resident bartender Hayden Gartzman. Poured tableside in front of the guest, the two-part cocktail changes color when the butterfly pea extract mixes with citrus, changing the pH and making for a sublimely visual experience. The drink is featured for this season's cocktail menu, but patrons also have the option of adding CBD infusions to any drink for an additional — yes, really — $4.20.

South Florida's Six Best CBD Cocktails (7)
Tap 42

Tap 42


1411 S. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale
954-463-4900
tap42.com


At Tap 42, guests can add Pure Relief's cannabidiol to any cocktail for an additional $4, or choose from several CBD-infused recipes. Resident mixologist Paige Nast's favorite, the Gin 'N Chronic, features a blend of Tanqueray gin paired with the bar's own handcrafted tonic syrup, sage, peppercorns, butterfly pea extract tea, and a CBD infusion. Recently-added CBD-infused drinks include the Mango Margarita; a combination of fresh mango, Cazadores blanco tequila, orange liqueur, and fresh lime which is only available at the Fort Lauderdale location. The Watermelon Spritz, a mix of fresh watermelon, Ketel One vodka, Aperol, lemon, basil syrup, and soda; the Don’t Be a Prick with Casa Noble blanco tequila with prickly pear, orange liqueur, basil syrup, and fresh lime; and The Hangover Cure, a craft-inspired shot with CBD-infused butterfly pea extract mixed with Absolut vodka, peach, and lemon, are also available.

 
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.

