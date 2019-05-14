South Florida's Six Best CBD Cocktails

Cannabidiol (CBD) cocktails are the latest, must-try drink trend. The non-psychoactive chemical found in hemp and cannabis has been creeping its way onto cocktail menus all over the country, and now you can find CBD-infused cocktails at bars all over South Florida.

While it won't get you high, CBD still manages to deliver some of the non-trippy effects of weed. You might find yourself feeling a bit more relaxed after a few sips of these concoctions.

Taking charge of the trend in Broward and Palm Beach, Tap 42's resident mixologist Paige Nast was among the first to launch a beverage program highlighting a number of CBD-infused cocktails including her most popular, appropriately dubbed Gin 'N Chronic. Offered since February, it's one of several new recipes crafted using Pure Relief's hemp-based cannabidiol.

"I started experimenting with CBD at home as soon as it became legal," says Nast. "It's been the most exciting new ingredient I've used to date. It definitely adds a nice aroma to cocktails when used appropriately, especially with drinks that already have some botanical features to them. Customers love it."

Here are six places where you can sip on CBD cocktails in South Florida:

Bar Red Beard

3301 NE 33rd St., Fort Lauderdale

754-223-4665

Bar Red Beard in Fort Lauderdale is more than a family-owned establishment dedicated to craft beer and homestyle eats. It's also one of the few spots where you can find CBD-infused seltzer water on the menu, also used to make Bar Red Beard's newest cocktail. Head over and ask for Mike Marchetti's own take on a Moscow Mule — officially dubbed Mary Jane's Mule ($15) — which combines Cask & Crew ginger whiskey with the restaurant's CBD-infused sparkling water and a dash of lime juice.

Circle House Coffee

727 NE Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale

954-870-6456

Six-week-old Circle House Coffee in Fort Lauderdale is known for more than just its drive-thru and house roast created by Miami-based Panther Coffee. The menu also features several CBD slushies: A blend of teas, fruit juices, concentrates, and infusions — along with an essential shot of CBD — for a refreshing way to enjoy cannabidiol benefits on-the-go. Priced at $7 to $8, flavors include strawberry and green tea spiked with a hint of lime and mint, mango yuzu lemonade, and an espresso tonic with CBD-infused lavender, honey, mint, and macadamia milk. While they don't include any alcohol — yet — consider these a "virgin" take on frozen CBD cocktails.

Oceans 234

234 N. Ocean Dr., Deerfield Beach

954-428-2539

Oceans 234 is already fairly well-known for its oceanfront weekday happy hour from 3 to 7 p.m. and Sunday brunches with decadent dishes such as the Nutella Banana Fosters French Toast. More recently, however, it's been getting attention for its rotating CBD cocktail feature, which changes weekly. Recent infusions have included the Balsamic and Berry, a blend of Grey Goose vodka, fresh strawberry, and balsamic vinegar finished with a dash of CBD. Not feeling the featured drink? You can also add CBD to any cocktail on the menu for a $5 charge.

Park Tavern

32 SE Second Ave., Delray Beach

561-265-5093

At Park Tavern in Delray Beach, the new CBD margarita ($14) has replaced the usual fruit-infused options. To create this liquid masterpiece, tequila is dry-hopped for 12 minutes using Citra hops for a flavorful finish. The resulting infusion is then mixed with CBD, a toasted bay leaf agave syrup, lime juice, green chartreuse, aquafaba , and a touch of salt for a potent, balanced cocktail.

Rebel House

297 E. Palmetto Park Rd., Boca Raton

561-353-5888

For a modern take on a classic, Boca Raton's Rebel House is now featuring its High Fashioned ($15); an Old Fashioned made with CBD-infused High West Silver rye whiskey that's flavored with a citrusy simple syrup, butterfly pea flower extract, and citrus bitters. The drink isn't just tasty — it's also a performance-in-a-glass imagined by bar manager Dustin Ezell in collaboration with resident bartender Hayden Gartzman. Poured tableside in front of the guest, the two-part cocktail changes color when the butterfly pea extract mixes with citrus, changing the pH and making for a sublimely visual experience. The drink is featured for this season's cocktail menu, but patrons also have the option of adding CBD infusions to any drink for an additional — yes, really — $4.20.

Tap 42

1411 S. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale

954-463-4900

