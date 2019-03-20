Award-Winning Brewer Opens 3 Sons Brewing in Dania Beach

One of South Florida's most high-profile brewers will open the doors to his long-awaited Dania Beach-based brewery this week.

Corey Artanis, who garnered RateBeer's number one spot as the best new brewer for 2018, will open 3 Sons Brewing to the public today. Several years in the making, 3 Sons Brewing pays homage to Artanis' love of family: his father, Joe; wife, Nikki; and three sons Tristan, Alexzander, and Jaxson.

The 11,000-square-foot brewery includes an upstairs mezzanine area and a ground level taproom and brewhouse. A lower level basement will be used to cellar 3 Son's mixed-fermentation and wild culture beers. It will also house the brand's vintage bottled beer offerings.

An army veteran and former emergency paramedic for Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, Artanis first discovered craft beer in 2001. He began brewing at home in 2006 using an extract kit, later sharing his beer with friends and family at local homebrew competitions and bottle shares.

In 2014, he approached Tampa-based Cigar City for an opportunity to pour during the brewery's annual Hunahpu's Day. The following year, Artanis was voted "best brewery" and "best beer" at the event; he took first and second place for "best beer" and first place for "best brewery" again in 2016. His name gained further notoriety after collaborating as a nomad brewer with some of the world's top breweries.

In February 2015, Artanis also began brewing for Brass Tap in Naples. He opened a second Brass Tap brewpub location in Fort Lauderdale several months later, brewing full-time on the restaurant's 3-barrel system while frequently releasing beers under the Flagler Village Brewing name.

The 3 Sons Brewing team including owner-brewer Corey Artanis (third from right). 3 Sons Brewing Co.

Today, several 3 Sons Brewing beers rank within RateBeer's Top Ten for new beers in 2018. The brewer is best known for his stouts including BA Double Scoop, a Neapolitan-inspired stout flavored with vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry; Summation, a bourbon barrel-aged imperial vanilla and coffee stout inspired by Goose Island's 2010 Vanilla Bourbon County release; JBM 35, a barrel-aged stout brewed with Jamaican Blue Mountain, coconut, and cacao; and S'Mortal Kombat, a stout brewed with real marshmallow, cocoa, and graham cracker.

"It got to the point where all I was drinking was my own stouts," says Artanis. "I didn't like the traditional, bitter, astringent, toasty stouts."

For draught offerings, look for more than stouts, however. While many of his most popular beers are brewed seasonally — others only periodically — a regular lineup of flagship 3 Sons beer will include an American-style lager dubbed Ocean Park Pils, named for a Dania Beach pier; Antique Alley amber ale, named after the Dania Beach section of US1; Dopealicious New England-style IPA; and Tropical Acres, a Berliner-style sour ale that will be used as a base for in-house treatments that include a bevy of tropical fruits including passion fruit, mango, and guava.

3 Sons is also joining the growing trend of South Florida beer makers serving food from an in-house kitchen. The brewery's custom-built, wood-burning pizza oven is helmed by executive chef Nicolay Adinaguev, formerly of Steven Starr's Steak 954, Diplomat Prime, and the Cigar City Brewpub.

"This won't be your average brewpub fare," says Artanis. "We're really going to be pushing the boundaries for brewery food in the state of Florida, and we're lucky enough to be able to have [Adinaguev] here to execute that vision."

Lunch and dinner menus feature pizzas and panini-style sandwiches alongside house-sliced charcuterie and cheese plates, soups, and oven-roasted chicken wings. Artanis says he's also excited about dessert: house-made ice cream and gelato infused with his beers.

"My goal is to make beers that everyone can enjoy, from the beer geeks to the people who are just getting into beer, to the people who don't drink beer at all."

3 Sons Brewing Co. 236 N. Federal Hwy., Dania Beach; 954-601-3833; 3sonsbrewingco.com.