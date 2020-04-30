 
South Florida's independent source of local news and culture

4
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantisEXPAND
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
Photo by Gage Skidmore / Flickr

DeSantis to Reopen Florida Restaurants May 4 — But Not in Miami or Fort Lauderdale

Laine Doss | April 30, 2020 | 9:44am
AA

At 5 p.m. yesterday evening, on the eve of the expiration of his monthlong "Safer at Home" order, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Phase One of his reopening plan for Florida, entitled, "Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step."

Notably, the order does not apply to Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties.

As part of Phase One, restaurants and retail stores will be allowed to reopen with some restrictions as of Monday, May 4.

Restaurants will be permitted to operate with outdoor seating that allows six feet of space between tables. Indoor dining rooms may reopen at 25 percent capacity. Bars are to remain closed.

Social-distancing rules will remain in effect, and face masks are recommended when social-distancing isn't possible or during face-to-face interactions. Groups of more than 10 are still prohibited.

Gyms, movie theaters, hair salons, and other personal services are to remain closed. Same goes for schools. Visits to senior facilities are prohibited.

Before he laid out his plan, DeSantis channeled Franklin D. Roosevelt, declaring that "the only thing we have to fear is letting fear overwhelm us" and that the biggest obstacle we have is the "fear, doom, and gloom that has permeated our culture." (As opposed to, say, the paucity of available testing for a virus with neither cure nor vaccine, one whose statewide numbers stand at 33,193 confirmed cases and 1,218 deaths.)

According to DeSantis, government officials in southeast Florida mutually agreed that their counties should continue on their own path. (At daybreak Wednesday, marinas, golf courses, and parks got the green light to reopen in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties, though the City of Miami and Hialeah abstained, as did Hollywood and Pembroke Pines.)

So far, the only mention of a plan to reopen restaurants in Miami-Dade came from Miami Beach City Manager Jimmy L. Morales, who estimated June 8 as the earliest date to implement the first phase of a proposal to reopen Miami Beach restaurants.

Stephanie Vitori, owner of Cheeseburger Baby, is glad Miami Beach was excluded from DeSantis' order. "As much as I'm hurting, I don't think we should open yet," she says, citing the fact that COVID-19 cases haven't yet reached the benchmark where they've decreased for 14 days straight. "I don't want to open, have a spike in COVID cases, and be set back another ten weeks."

Adds Vitori: "I'm in it every day. I'm at my restaurant. I'm wearing a mask. You don't think I'm scared? We're trying to survive, but to open right now would be crazy."

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, covering the restaurant and bar scene in South Florida. She has been featured on Cooking Channel’s Eat Street and Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race. Doss won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature on what it’s like to wait tables. In a previous life, she appeared off-Broadway and shook many a cocktail as a bartender at venues in South Florida and New York City. When she’s not writing, you can find Doss running some marathon then celebrating at the nearest watering hole.

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in South Florida.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in South Florida.