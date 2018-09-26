Vegan Bakery PAC Pastries Opening in Wilton Manors With Brunch and Late-Night Hours

Shelbey Chiavari is a serious foodie. She likes to say she’s married to her Taco King — AKA Brett Chiavari, the "BC" behind Broward’s BC Tacos and BC Cafe. The pair resides in Oakland Park with their rescue dog, Basil.

Chiavari is a baker, and for years you could find her tasty vegan treats, including macarons and doughnut holes, in a display case at her hubby’s café. But soon, her baked goods will have their own home in Wilton Manors.

PAC Pastries will open at 2348 Wilton Dr. this fall. Chiavari made the announcement on the bakery's’ social media channels and almost instantly, support piled on by the droves.