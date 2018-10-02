Take A Gondola Ride Before Dinner When Casa Sensei Opens in Fort Lauderdale

When Casa Sensei opens in downtown Fort Lauderdale next month, it won't be your average Asian-inspired dining experience. Expect to be greeted with a complimentary bowl of chili-spiked popcorn upon seating before ordering specialties like Peking duck; then take a gondola ride and finish your meal with a bright blue cotton candy cone.

Slated to open this November off Las Olas Boulevard overlooking the Himmarshee Canal, Casa Sensei bills itself as a culturally immersive eatery that combines Pan-Asian flavors with the dynamic flare of Latin American dining.

"Casa Sensei’s menu puts a unique twist on authentic Asian dishes thanks to modern influences inspired from Latin America; an idea to make dining here more stimulating," said Casa Sensei owner Victor Diaz, who traveled extensively across Asia to draw inspiration for the menu and the restaurant’s unique interior design. “The innovative menu is complimented by an equally impressive presentation."