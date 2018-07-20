 


Avocado toast with poached eggs.
Avocado toast with poached eggs.
Courtesy of Terra Mare

Terra Mare Offers Bottomless Brunch and Ocean Views

Clarissa Buch | July 20, 2018 | 9:50am
AA

Here's a new reason to trek up to Fort Lauderdale Beach this weekend: bottomless brunch at Terra Mare.

Saturdays and Sundays, the oceanfront Italian restaurant with sweeping views of the Atlantic, rolls out an Instagram-worthy bloody mary and mimosa bar ($19 to $24). Dress up your cocktail with myriad mixers and toppings, from fresh-pressed mango and lychee juice to berries, blue cheese-stuffed olives, pickled okra, and bacon.

Related Stories

In addition, executive chef Michael Chavez offers nearly two dozen brunch-inspired plates. The menu, divided into three categories — eggs and omelets, pancakes and waffles, and sandwiches and toast — includes at least five choices per section.

Ropa vieja empanadas stuffed with braised short rib, pico de gallo, and jalapeño, served with a hearty portion of eggs.
Ropa vieja empanadas stuffed with braised short rib, pico de gallo, and jalapeño, served with a hearty portion of eggs.
Courtesy of Terra Mare

Standouts include ropa vieja empanadas, which come stuffed with braised short rib, pico de gallo, and jalapeño, alongside fried eggs ($19); lobster hash drizzled with sea urchin hollandaise and tarragon ($32); avocado toast on a slice of wheat bread with heirloom tomatoes and chipotle crema ($13); and Korean fried chicken and scallion waffles with a sunny-side-up egg ($23).

Other items include a spicy peach toast garnished with goat cheese, peach jam, and jalapeño on multigrain bread ($12); a Cuban sandwich packed with roast pork, ham, salami, house pickles, and mustard ($16); and a mushroom or spinach omelet ($15 to $16). Sides include grapefruit brûlée ($7), chocolate croissants ($5), and homemade granola with fruit ($15).

French toast with berries.
French toast with berries.
Courtesy of Terra Mare

Top off your meal with something sweet, such as lemon poppyseed pancakes, Belgian waffles, or French toast piled with whipped mascarpone and berries ($15 to $16).

Terra Mare. 551 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-414-5160; terramarefl.com. Brunch is served Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

 
Named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table, Clarissa Buch writes about Miami’s food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her inside various restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).

