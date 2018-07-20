Terra Mare Offers Bottomless Brunch and Ocean Views

Here's a new reason to trek up to Fort Lauderdale Beach this weekend: bottomless brunch at Terra Mare.

Saturdays and Sundays, the oceanfront Italian restaurant with sweeping views of the Atlantic, rolls out an Instagram-worthy bloody mary and mimosa bar ($19 to $24). Dress up your cocktail with myriad mixers and toppings, from fresh-pressed mango and lychee juice to berries, blue cheese-stuffed olives, pickled okra, and bacon.

In addition, executive chef Michael Chavez offers nearly two dozen brunch-inspired plates. The menu, divided into three categories — eggs and omelets , pancakes and waffles, and sandwiches and toast — includes at least five choices per section.