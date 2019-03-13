At Florie's, a Michelin-Starred Chef Brings the South of France to Palm Beach

Chef Mauro Colagreco will man the kitchen at Florie's at the newly renovated Palm Beach Four Seasons Resort.

The newly renovated Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach is now delivering three-star Michelin quality dining at its new restaurant, Florie’s.

The island's only five-star, five-diamond hotel opened its flagship establishment in January in partnership with Argentine-Italian chef Mauro Colagreco. According to Nadim Ashi, owner of Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach, the hotel tapped Colagreco to bring Ashi's vision of world-class dining to Palm Beach.

Overseas, Colagreco is best known for Mirazur, his restaurant in Menton, France. Ranked third on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2018 list, it was recently awarded Michelin's highest distinction with a third star in the guide's 2019 edition.