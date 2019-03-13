At Florie's, a Michelin-Starred Chef Brings the South of France to Palm Beach

The newly renovated Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach is now delivering three-star Michelin quality dining at its new restaurant, Florie’s.
The island's only five-star, five-diamond hotel opened its flagship establishment in January in partnership with Argentine-Italian chef Mauro Colagreco. According to Nadim Ashi, owner of Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach, the hotel tapped Colagreco to bring Ashi's vision of world-class dining to Palm Beach.
Overseas, Colagreco is best known for Mirazur, his restaurant in Menton, France. Ranked third on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2018 list, it was recently awarded Michelin's highest distinction with a third star in the guide's 2019 edition.
In Palm Beach, Colagreco's first stateside restaurant is named after his passion for gardening. Florie's menu incorporates plants, flowers, and herbs native to both his restaurant's home bases: Palm Beach and the French Riviera.
"I seek out diverse parts of the world to share my cooking philosophy with new communities," says Colagreco, who is known for his live-fire cooking using a stone hearth oven, yakitori grill, and an à la brochea spit-roasting technique.
Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, Florie's specializes in a selection of pastas and wood-fired pizzas prepared in the kitchen's hearth oven. A yakitori grill yields boldly flavored items such as wagyu beef with grilled red peppers. And á la broche dishes — Spanish-style food cooked on skewers — include a farm-raised, truffled chicken with albufera sauce, potatoes, chives, and shallots. The lunch menu highlights many of the dinner offerings with additional options.
Florie’s bar features seasonally changing, garden cocktails and aperitifs. Selections celebrate Florida’s abundance of citrus, fresh herbs, and botanicals sourced from the resort's onsite garden. The restaurant's extensive wine list, crafted by sommelier Jessica Altieri, features 100 percent sustainable wines.
To celebrate his latest endeavor, Colagreco will host two exclusive events this week: the Taste of Mirazur dinner on Friday, March 15, and Brunch Without Borders on Saturday, March 16; a preview of the restaurant's Sunday brunch set to launch in April. Tickets for both events must be purchased in advance by calling the restaurant or visiting its website.
This Taste of Mirazur dinner offers a one-night only menu, welcoming guests with a garden cocktail at the bar followed by a five-course dinner highlighting South Florida twists on Mirazur signatures. Sommelier Jessica Altieri will curate optional wine pairings to accompany the multi-course menu. The cost is $285 per person including tax and gratuity.
Brunch Without Borders will offer interactive chef stations serving brunch classics from avocado toast and house-smoked salmon to a raw bar with oysters and stone hearth oven pizzas or a langoustine risotto. Entreés such as black sea bass, tandoori roasted suckling pig, and beef fillet yakitori will be served table-side to complement the station options. A champagne and dessert bar will include numerous selections including classic mimosas and bellinis. The cost is $135 per person, including tax and gratuity.
Florie's. 2800 S. Ocean Blvd., Palm Beach; 561-582-2800; floriespb.com.
