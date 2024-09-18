Deftones Announce 2025 Tour With Stop in South Florida

Next year, nu-metal rock band and Y2K-era veterans Deftones are set to return to South Florida for the first time in eight years. The band recently announced its 2025 North American tour, which will see them play arenas all over the country, including the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise on March 22, 2025, with the Mars Volta and Fleshwater as the opening acts.
As of now, the tour is not in support of any new music, which is not surprising as the band has a deep catalogue of nine albums that they've been performing at festivals like Coachella, Lollapalooza, and Primavera Sound with no complaints from fans.
The quartet also just played to an audience of 50,000 at Golden State Park alongside System of a Down, proving there is still a market for the nostalgic early 2000s sound they're known for.
The band has been in the spotlight recently, mostly due to the cult following it has garnered among Gen Z on social media. With the rise of the Y2K aesthetic across all platforms, Chino Moreno and the gang's music is being played on blast by a new generation of angsty teens. Deftones' shoegaze vibe and lyrics of lust and sadness have reached a whole new set of listeners.
Further entrenching them with Gen Z, in 2023, the group was the focus of a collection from Heaven by Marc Jacobs, which featured the Deftones' album covers and aesthetics plastered over the ready-to-wear brand's designs. (The collection was also a collaboration with Miami streetwear brand Stray Rats.)
The band has also gained a following thanks to several Opium artists, such as Ken Carson and Destroy Lonely, sampling its music. They have also publicly praised the band and its influence on their music.
So don't be surprised if you go to the show and the fan next to you is still in the middle of puberty, as this will probably be one of the hotter tickets of 2025.
Tickets for the 2025 tour go on sale Friday, September 20, at 10 a.m. Fans who sign up at deftones.com can take advantage of the presale from Wednesday, September 18, through Thursday, September 19, at 11:59 p.m.
Below are the full North American dates for Deftones' 2025 tour:
2/25 Portland, OR - Moda Center
2/27 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
3/1 Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
3/4 San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
3/6 Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum
3/8 Las Vegas, NV MGM - Grand Garden Arena
3/9 Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
3/12 Austin, TX - Moody Center
3/13 San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center
3/15 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
3/16 Houston, TX - Toyota Center
3/18 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
3/20 Orlando, FL - Kia Center
3/22 Sunrise, FL - Amerant Bank Arena
3/24 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
3/26 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
3/28 Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
3/29 Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
3/31 Chicago, IL - United Center
4/1 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
4/3 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
4/4 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
4/6 Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
4/8 Boston, MA - TD Garden
Deftones. With the Mars Volta and Fleshwater. 7 p.m. Saturday, March 22, 2025, at the Amerant Bank Arena, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; 954-835-7000; amerantbankarena.com. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 20, at 10 a.m. via seatgeek.com.