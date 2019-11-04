The Five Best Concerts in South Florida This Week

Firstworld is set to throw its single-release party at Gramps in Miami this Friday, so be prepared to dance to the beginning of the end of the world. And rock legends the Black Keys will hit the BB&T Center Tuesday on their Let’s Rock Tour.

The Black Keys

Akron, Ohio natives the Black Keys are destined for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The iconic duo has gone from bluesy garage rock band to internationally acclaimed rock stardom and never lost its roots. The Black Keys have had an eclectic run through the course of their career. They collaborated with genius musical auteur Danger Mouse (half of Gnarls Barkley and producer of several Gorillaz albums) on their 2008 album Attack & Release as well as tracks on Brothers and El Camino. Songs such as “Lonely Boy” from Turn Blue and “Tighten Up” from Brothers are the kind of songs that get codified into the American cultural landscape. Let's not forget about their Blakroc project with Dame Dash, which featured several members of Wu-Tang, Q-Tip, Yasiin Bey (Mos Def), and countless other artists for the duo's grandest foray into hip-hop. Their latest single, “Go,” off this year’s Let’s Rock, shows once more they're still here to rock our faces off. With Modest Mouse and Shannon and the Clams. 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, at BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; 954-835-7000; thebbtcenter.com. Tickets cost $21 to $600 via ticketmaster.com.

If anyone can bring music fans in Miami together, it's Dan Deacon. Photo by Frank Hamilton

Dan Deacon

Dan Deacon has been a staple of indie-pop since his debut album, Spiderman of the Rings, dropped in 2007. Over the past 12 years, as an artist to look to for boundary-pushing electronic pop, Deacon has grown continually as an artist. He scored Francis Ford Coppola's horror film Twixt and stepped into the documentary-film arena to score the music for Theo Anthony's Rat Film and create the original soundtrack for Finley Pretsell’s cycling doc, Time Trial. Deacon's chops as a composer fit perfectly into the electronic space where he finds himself today with his latest single, “Sat By a Tree,” off his upcoming album, Mystic Familiar. Deacon is not only a tremendous musician and composer but also an artist known for his unique approach to performing. His shows are often more crowd-inclusive than those of other acts today. With Byrdipop and Free Dog. 10 p.m. Thursday, November 7, at Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-618-9447; floydmiami.com. Tickets cost $10 to $30 via eventbrite.com.

Jahzel Dotel is infusing her jazz stylings with sounds from the Dominican Republic and her ukulele. Photo by Liam Crotty

Jahzel Dotel

Jahzel Dotel has the chops to carry a jazz band in an unlicensed supper club. Hers is like the magical voices that have been mythologized in places like the Cotton Club and the Copa. For a young songwriter to be drawn to those old romantic stylings creates a uniqueness to her sound. Her album Leftovers gives listeners a peek into old Americana and a jolt of modern times through her 2018 single “Sick.” Dotel has moved within several subgenres of music that echo much of what today’s greatest artists offer. Her Dominican background influences the music she writes, and it shows in songs such as “Sunday.” If Dotel hasn’t shown off enough of her musical dexterity, wait until she whips out her ukulele. Leftovers offers such a wide range of sounds that touch on a wide variety of musical inspiration that it might be forever difficult to pin her down to any one genre. Simply calling her a jazz singer-songwriter will never be enough. 7:30 p.m. Friday, November 8, at Gatsby’s Joint, 32460 E. Commercial Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 754-332-2125; gatsbysjoints.com. Admission is free with dinner or drinks.

Catch Muzik Jones Drew DJ'ing in November and December at the O.G. in Delray. Image via YouTube

Muzik Jones Drew

A hip-hop and R&B stalwart of South Florida’s music scene, Muzik Jones Drew is an artist of substance that blends his soulful voice with hip-hop production that speaks to the cold-hearted tropical paradise of South Florida. Songs such as “Falsettos & Fly Shit” and its accompanying video show off the hip-hop lifestyle of South Florida while also giving listeners a glimpse into the mind of Drew. He seems comfortable writing high-impact bars that show off a Southern-influenced rapper’s style while belting out soulful R&B hooks that touch on tones of love and truth. After a car accident in 2013, Drew began to teach himself how to DJ (as if he didn’t already have enough tools as an artist), and now you can catch him rocking parties all over Palm Beach County. Vicious with his cuts and musical choices, Muzik Jones Drew is still the one to get the party going. 10 p.m. Friday, November 8, at the O.G., 166 SE Second Ave., Delray Beach; 561-270-7600; ogdelray.com. Admission is free.

Firstworld shows off Kris Alvarez's melancholy and euphoria. Photo by Jasmine Diana Romero & Junette Reyes

Firstworld

Can we all just dance and forget about our mounting debt and the landlord who's hunting us down for the rent? With Firstworld, anything seems possible. The band's straightforward electronic pop tunes allow us to dream again. There’s a melancholy in singer Kris Alverez’s voice and lyrics, set against an ambient soundscape that lets us forget our significant other might break up with us soon or that job opportunity we hoped for never came through. Alverez's singing and Firstworld’s pulsating rhythms keep us dancing — because if we stop, it could all come tumbling down. Firstworld’s latest single, “This Time,” is a choppy carousel of sounds that merges into the vocals until they explode into a euphoric jaunt through the truth we all need to realize: Sometimes there's no remedy and we're trapped in our helplessness, but dammit if we can’t dance till the sun comes up. With the single “Just a Feeling,” we get a glimpse into the chaotic mind when it’s trying to avoid the feeling of love. With Bed Scene. 10 p.m. Friday, November 8, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-699-2669; gramps.com. Tickets are $10 via eventbrite.com.