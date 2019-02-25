Living legends and newcomers are headed to South Florida to play concerts at venues across the region this week. Willie Nelson has played South Florida pretty frequently in recent years, and he'll headline at the Seminole Casino Coconut Creek this Saturday. Veteran singer-songwriter Christopher Cross opens the week at the Amaturo Theater, and the Fab Faux will faithfully rock Beatles classics at Parker Playhouse on Friday night.

Here's a look at all of these and more of the best concerts in South Florida this week, February 25 through March 3.

EXPAND Christopher Cross Courtesy photo