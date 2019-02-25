Living legends and newcomers are headed to South Florida to play concerts at venues across the region this week. Willie Nelson has played South Florida pretty frequently in recent years, and he'll headline at the Seminole Casino Coconut Creek this Saturday. Veteran singer-songwriter Christopher Cross opens the week at the Amaturo Theater, and the Fab Faux will faithfully rock Beatles classics at Parker Playhouse on Friday night.
Here's a look at all of these and more of the best concerts in South Florida this week, February 25 through March 3.
Monday, Feb. 25
Biscuit Jam: With Mark Telesca, Richie Schmidt, Bonefish Johnny, and others., 8 p.m., Free. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Christopher Cross: 7:30 p.m., $49.50-$89.50. Amaturo Theater, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
House Cats, Ricky D, and Roberto Torres: $20. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-480-4203, thehangar305.com.
Nickelus F: 7 p.m., $12-$15. Propaganda, 6 S. J St., Lake Worth, 561-547-7273, propagandalw.com.
Tuesday, Feb. 26
Aeron Jones: 6 p.m., Free. The Village at Gulfstream Park — Building 4, 501 S. Federal Highway, Hallandale Beach.
JP Soars: 8 p.m., Free. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
World Music Tuesdays: With Grupo Barrio Abajo, 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Wednesday, Feb. 27
Archila, Miguelle, Tons, and Adrianza: 10 p.m., $10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-551-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Born Of Osiris: With Chelsea Grin and Make Them Suffer, 6:30 p.m., $18. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Brothers of Others: 10 p.m., Free. Bodega Taqueria y Tequila, 1220 16th St, Miami Beach, 305-704-2145.
Donna Summer and Whitney Houston Tribute: With Latraia Savage., 7:30 p.m., $14. E. Pat Larkins Community Center, 520 NW Third St., Pompano Beach, 954-786-4585.
Jazz at The Yard: With Aaron Lebos Reality, 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
The Beach Boys: 8 p.m., $45-$85. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-327-7625, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.
Words & Wine Open Mic: With Dama Vicke and Johnytiger., 8:30 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.
Thursday, Feb. 28
432 Duo: 8 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar + Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth.
All Hands On Deck!: 3 p.m., $26-$46. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.org.
Carbon Leaf: 8 p.m., $30-$50. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Jhoan Ayala: 9 p.m., $30. Wynwood 5th Ave, 2451 Northwest 5 Ave., Miami.
Marcos Ariel Trio: 7 p.m., $20. Grooves Recording Studio, 19660 Northwest 83rd Ave., Hialeah.
The Beach Buoys: Beach Boys tribute., 7 p.m., $10-$100. The Venu, 8794 Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach, 305-200-0222, thelocalvenu.com.
Friday, March 1
Breeze: 7 p.m., $10. The Venu, 8794 Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach, 305-200-0222, thelocalvenu.com.
Bryan Kearney: 11 p.m., $10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.
CNCO: 8 p.m., $29-$501.50. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.
Eric Gales Band: 9 p.m., $15-$35. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Exit Left: 8:30 p.m., Free. Lincoln's Beard Brewing Co., 7360 Southwest 41st St., Miami.
Federico Britos: 10 p.m., $10. Le Chat Noir, 2 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-8899, lechatnoirdesalis.com.
Flipp Dinero: 9 p.m., $20. 219 Clematis St, 219 Clematis St., West Palm Beach.
Marc Romboy: 10 p.m., $10. BARTER, 255 NW 27th Terrace, Miami.
Miami Sunshine Tango Festival: 4:30 p.m., $10-$320. Ramada Plaza Marco Polo Beach Resort, 19201 Collins Ave., North Miami Beach.
Palo Santo: 9 p.m., $15. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables.
Pink Talking Fish: 7 p.m., $20.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Simulation: With Dieselboy, Happy Colors, Otto von Schirach, and Dr. Ozi, 11 p.m., $15-$25. Club Space, 34 Northeast 11th St., Miami.
Sling: 9 p.m., $15. Escape Lounge, 300 Southwest 1st Ave. ##145, Fort Lauderdale.
The Fab Faux: 8 p.m., $64-$121.50. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.org.
Saturday, March 2
Anthology: Beatles Tribute., 7:30 p.m., Free. Galuppi's, 1103 N. Federal Highway, Pompano Beach, 954-785-0226, galuppis.com.
Brian Simpson and Nick Colionne: 6:30 p.m., $30-$55. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Dillon Nathaniel: 12:11 p.m., $0-$15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.
Fiin, Apache, and Bryan Sanchez: 11 p.m., Free. Wynwood Factory, 55 ne 24th St., Miami.
Gin Blossoms: 8 p.m., $35. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Lee Burridge and Viken Arman: 11 p.m., $10-$40. Club Space Miami, 34 Ne 11 St. Terrace, Miami.
Marcus Amaya: 9 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar + Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth.
Molly Nilsson: 8 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 786-752-6693, grampsbar.com.
Nathan Slor and the Quartet: 7:30 p.m., $30. Trump International Beach Resort, 18001 Collins Ave., North Miami Beach, 305-692-5600, trumpmiami.com.
Someday Radio: 8:30 p.m., Free. Crazy Uncle Mike's, 6450 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton.
The Expendables: With Ballyhoo!, 5 p.m., $22-$125. Abacoa Town Center Amphitheater, Abacoa Town Center Amphitheater 1260 University Blvd., Jupiter.
The Wolfepak Band: 7 p.m., $10. The Venu, 8794 Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach, 305-200-0222, thelocalvenu.com.
Tines Salvant and Greg Vilmont: 10 p.m., $15. Kasa Champet, 7920 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines.
Willie Nelson and Family: 7 p.m., $50-$400. Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek, 954-977-6700, seminolecoconutcreekcasino.com.
WIRK Rib Round Up: 12 p.m., $30-$988. Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.
Sunday, March 3
Breaks Yo!: With DJ Icey, Mike Nice, JimitheGenius, and others, 4 p.m., $15. McSorley's Beach Pub, 837 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale.
Carlos Sosa: 6 p.m., $40. Alfaro's, 1604 Southwest 8th St., Miami.
Florida Chamber Orchestra: 5 p.m., $22-$42. Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami, 305-547-5414, miamidade.gov.
Luna Live: 6 p.m., Free. Monty's on South Beach, 300 Alton Rd., Miami Beach.
Nyne2Five: 12 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar + Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth.
Percussion Palooza: With Orchestra Miami, 3 p.m., $10-$15. Pinecrest Gardens, 11000 Red Rd., Pinecrest.
Queensryche: 7 p.m., $29. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Speedy Ortiz and Ohmme: 8 p.m., $12. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 786-752-6693, grampsbar.com.
The Stranger, Billy Joel Tribute: 7 p.m., $15. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Symphony of the Americas: A Musical Bond: 3 p.m., $20-$45. Amaturo Theater, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Tesla: With Kix, 7 p.m., $30-$80. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-327-7625, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.
