It's great to be a music fan in South Florida. This week's concert lineup offers options from across the genre spectrum, from classic rock with Bad Company, to hip-hop's Meek Mill. Art Garfunkel and Sarah Brightman will also visit this week, and animal-themed regional favorites Telekinetic Walrus and the Heavy Pets will play shows on Tuesday and Friday, respectively.

Here's a look at all of these and more of the best concerts in South Florida this week, February 18 through 24.