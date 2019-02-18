It's great to be a music fan in South Florida. This week's concert lineup offers options from across the genre spectrum, from classic rock with Bad Company, to hip-hop's Meek Mill. Art Garfunkel and Sarah Brightman will also visit this week, and animal-themed regional favorites Telekinetic Walrus and the Heavy Pets will play shows on Tuesday and Friday, respectively.
Here's a look at all of these and more of the best concerts in South Florida this week, February 18 through 24.
Monday, Feb. 18
Biscuit Jam: With Mark Telesca, Richie Schmidt, Christine Tambakis, and others., 8 p.m., Free. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Differ: $20. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-480-4203, thehangar305.com.
Svetlana NYC Quartet: With the Horns of Miami Jazz Consort, 7 p.m., $10-$20. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables.
The Alan Parsons Live Project: 7:30 p.m., $47.50-$77.50. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.org.
Tuesday, Feb. 19
Brandon Santini: 8 p.m., Free. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Brook Pridemore: With Yankee Roses, Turtle Grenade, and Ryan Carney, 8 p.m., $5. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
Captain Reese and the Son of Man: With JL Fulks, Frank Ward, and Rick Geragi., 8 p.m., Free. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Meek Mill: 8 p.m., $49.50-$103. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Shauna Sweeney: 6 p.m., Free. The Village at Gulfstream Park — Building 4, 501 S. Federal Highway, Hallandale Beach.
Symphony of the Americas: Music for DUAIV: 7:45 p.m., $50-$75. Amaturo Theater, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Telekinetic Walrus: 8 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.
The Floozies: With Too Many Zooz and Dreamers Delight, 7:30 p.m., $20. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
World Music Tuesdays: With Big Brooklyn Red and the Magic City Soul, 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Wednesday, Feb. 20
Art Garfunkel: 7:30 p.m., $42.50-$98. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.org.
Blindspots Band: 10 p.m., Free. Bodega Taqueria y Tequila, 1220 16th St, Miami Beach, 305-704-2145.
Cat Eye Club: With Ella Herrera and Lindsey Mills, 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
Differ: With Archila, the Saint, and Bryan Estefani., 10 p.m., $10. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-551-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.
Jay Critch: 7 p.m., $20-$75. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-480-4203, thehangar305.com.
Kris Nicholson: 4:30 p.m., Free. Lauderhill Central Park Library, 3810 NW 11th Place At the Central Broward Regional Park, Lauderhill.
Liana Gabel: With the Star Sisters, 10 p.m., Free. Dada, 52 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach, 561-330-3232, sub-culture.org/dada.
Mandy Harvey: 7:30 p.m., $35. Amaturo Theater, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Marcellus Pittman: 7 p.m., $15-$30. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Rockin' at the Hop: 7:30 p.m., $14. Emma Lou Olson Civic Center, 1801 NE Sixth St., Pompano Beach, 954-786-4111.
Sarah Brightman: 8 p.m., $84-$159. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-327-7625, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.
Turnstiles: Billy Joel Tribute., 7 p.m., $10-$35. The Venu, 8794 Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach, 305-200-0222, thelocalvenu.com.
Words & Wine Open Mic: With Bobby Pheenix and Jchop., 8:30 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.
Thursday, Feb. 21
Claudia Prieto: 8 p.m., $30. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables.
Coast 2 Coast: 9 p.m., $10. Miami LIVE, 912 71st St, Miami Beach.
Denny Diamond: Neil Diamond tribute., 7 p.m., $10-$100. The Venu, 8794 Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach, 305-200-0222, thelocalvenu.com.
The Devon Allman Project: With Duane Betts, 8 p.m., $30-$46. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.org.
Dirty Cello: 7 p.m., $10. BLUE Missions, 5701 Sunset Drive #128, South Miami.
Mitch Herrick and the Homegrown Sinners: 8 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar + Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth.
Premio Lo Nuestro: 8 p.m., $59-$102. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.
Ryan Montbleau: 8 p.m., $15-$30. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
South Florida Symphony: Masterworks II: 7:30 p.m., $40-$90. Amaturo Theater, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Spafford: 7:30 p.m., $17.50. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Friday, Feb. 22
Attila: 7 p.m., $20-$25. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.
Bad Company: 8 p.m., $35-$90. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-327-7625, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.
Bobby Lee Rodgers: 9 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar + Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth.
The Bolero Ball: With Wisebeat, Dude Skywalker, and Maccabi, 10 p.m., Free. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.
Frank Carmelitano and J Blue: 5 p.m., Free. Gatsby's Joint, 2460 E. Commercial Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 754-332-2125, gatsbysjoints.com.
Fusik: 10 p.m., Free. Stache Drinking Den + Coffee Bar, 109 Southwest 2nd Ave., Fort Lauderdale.
The Heavy Pets: With the Treetops, 9 p.m., $12. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
Jackson Chery: 7:30 p.m., $20. 10600 Okeechobee Blvd, 10600 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach.
Jay Thomas: 9 p.m., Free. Clinton Hotel South Beach, 825 Washington Ave., Miami Beach.
Jazz in the House: With Nicole Henry, 7:30 p.m., $25. Historic Hampton House Cultural Center, 4240 Northwest 27th Ave., Miami.
Jody Wisternoff: 11 p.m., $10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.
Keith Johns: 7:30 p.m., $10-$15. Pinecrest Gardens (Banyan Bowl), 11000 Red Road, Pinecrest.
Melton Mustafa Jazz Festival: 7 p.m., $200. Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater, 819 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami.
Nu Look: 11 p.m., $0-$20. Randy's Restaurant & Lounge, 13420 Northwest 7th Ave., Miami.
One Hot Night: A Neil Diamond Tribute: 8 p.m., $33.02-$42.45. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.org.
Paul Anthony & the Reggae Souljahs: 8:30 p.m., Free. Crazy Uncle Mike's, 6450 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton.
Puerta de Oro de Colombia: 9 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Rocky Mountain Memories: John Denver Tribute: With Ron Rich, 7:30 p.m., $37.38-$42.06. Aventura Arts and Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.
Southern Avenue: 9 p.m., $20-$40. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Swinging Fridays: With Jessie Jones, Jr., 7 p.m., $5-$10. Historic Ali Cultural Arts, 353 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd, Pompano Beach.
Thursday: 7:30 p.m., $35. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
TobyMac: With Jeremy Camp, Ryan Stevenson, We Are Messengers, and Aaron Cole, 7 p.m., $18-$89.75. BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 954-835-8000, thebbtcenter.com.
Trayon Gaskins & Fresh Bread: 7 p.m., Free. Oasis Church, 12201 Southwest 14th St., Pembroke Pines.
The Zombies: 8 p.m., $49.50-$69.50. Amaturo Theater, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Saturday, Feb. 23
Airhockey: 9 p.m., Free. Clinton Hotel South Beach, 825 Washington Ave., Miami Beach.
David Blanco: 11 p.m., $15-$30. 1306 MIAMI, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami.
Edwards Twins: An Evening with the Stars: 8 p.m., $47-$57. Rose & Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center, 3100 Ray Ferrero Jr. Blvd., Davie, 954-462-0222, nova.edu/miniaci/events.html.
Funky Blues Band: 7 p.m., Free. Gatsby's Joint, 2460 E. Commercial Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 754-332-2125, gatsbysjoints.com.
Gio Beta: Marc Anthony tribute, 9 p.m., $15. The Venu, 8794 Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach, 305-200-0222, thelocalvenu.com.
Jake Shimabukuro: 7:30 p.m., $29.50-$49.50. Amaturo Theater, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Jazz in the Park: With Nicole Henry, 7 p.m., $250-$5,000. Picnic Park West, 15151 Northwest 82nd Avenue, Miami Lakes.
Leaders of the Shift: 9 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Project Pat: With Otto Von Schirach and Lamebot., 7 p.m., $20-$90. Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-832-9999, respectablestreet.com.
Relic: Fiin, Apache and Fred, 11 p.m., Free. Wynwood Factory, 55 ne 24th St., Miami.
Robb Bank$: With Wifisfuneral, 9 p.m., $15-$50. Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-357-6456, clubspace.com.
Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes: 8 p.m., $37.50-$67.50. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.org.
T.S.O.L.: 6:30 p.m., $18. Terra Fermata, 26 SE 6th St., Stuart, 772-286-5252, terrafermata.com.
Tasty Vibrations: 9 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar + Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth.
Thursday: 7:30 p.m., $35. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Tommy Mara and the Crests: 7 p.m., $15-$100. The Venu, 8794 Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach, 305-200-0222, thelocalvenu.com.
Unlimited Devotion: 8:30 p.m., Free. Crazy Uncle Mike's, 6450 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton.
Sunday, Feb. 24
Get Bad: With TechNeekz, Leyva, and others, 4 p.m., $8. McSorley's Beach Pub, 837 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale.
J:Kenzo and Sam Binga: 9 p.m., $15-$20. 1306 N Miami Ave, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami.
Jose Negroni: 5 p.m., $37. Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami, 305-547-5414, miamidade.gov.
LP: 7:30 p.m., $25. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Michael Glabicki of Rusted Root: With Dirk Miller, 7 p.m., $32.50. Abdo New River Moon, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222.
Nestor Torres: 4 p.m., Free. The BASS, 2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach.
Victoria Cardona: 12 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar + Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth.
