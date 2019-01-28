One of the queens of R&B will grace South Florida with her iconic and distinct vocals this week when Toni Braxton takes the stage at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino with support from SWV. On Friday, some of the women who paved the way for Braxton — Ronnie Spector and the Ronettes — will play Parker Playhouse. And you can pay tribute to another music goddess when Simply Tina, a Tina Turner tribute act, hits the Venu in Boynton Beach on Thursday.

Here's a look at all of these and more of the best concerts in South Florida this week, January 28 through February 3.



Monday, Jan. 28