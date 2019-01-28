 


4
The Best Concerts in South Florida This Week
The Best Concerts in South Florida This Week

Celia Almeida | January 28, 2019 | 8:00am
One of the queens of R&B will grace South Florida with her iconic and distinct vocals this week when Toni Braxton takes the stage at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino with support from SWV. On Friday, some of the women who paved the way for Braxton  — Ronnie Spector and the Ronettes — will play Parker Playhouse. And you can pay tribute to another music goddess when Simply Tina, a Tina Turner tribute act, hits the Venu in Boynton Beach on Thursday.

Here's a look at all of these and more of the best concerts in South Florida this week, January 28 through February 3.

Monday, Jan. 28

Biscuit Jam: With Mark Telesca, Johnny Sansone, and others., 8 p.m., Free. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.

Emmet Cohen Trio: 7 p.m., $10-$20. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables.

Nelson Diaz and Sammy O: $20. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-480-4203, thehangar305.com.

Senses: With Marvin Delgado, INVT, and Onemind, 9 p.m., Free. Boombox, 3456 N. Miami Ave., Miami.

Tuesday, Jan. 29

Squid: With Southern Tier, Wavelengths, Humble Waters, and others, 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.

Toni Braxton makes Hollywood swoon on Tuesday.
Toni Braxton makes Hollywood swoon on Tuesday.
Toni Braxton: With SWV, 8 p.m., $40-$90. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-327-7625, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.

Tonight Alive: 6:30 p.m., $18. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Wednesday, Jan. 30

432 Vibes Duo: 10 p.m., Free. Dada, 52 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach, 561-330-3232, sub-culture.org/dada.

Big Lux: 10 p.m., Free. Boombox, 3456 N. Miami Ave., Miami.

Jazz at The Yard: With the Ricca Project, 8 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.

John Zam: 6 p.m., Free. Gatsby's Joint, 2460 E. Commercial Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 754-332-2125, gatsbysjoints.com.

The Mystics: 7:30 p.m., $14. Herb Skolnick Center, 800 SW 36th Ave., Pompano Beach, 954-786-4590.

Red Wanting Blue: 8 p.m., $32.50. Abdo New River Moon, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222.

Tab Benoit: 8 p.m., $40-$60. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.

Twocan Blue: 5 p.m., Free. The Venu, 8794 Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach, 305-200-0222, thelocalvenu.com.

Words & Wine: With the Mojo Hands and Caribbean Breeze., 8:30 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Thursday, Jan. 31

Bobby Nathan: 8:30 p.m., Free. Crazy Uncle Mike's, 6450 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton.

The Darling Fire: With Kids, InMotion, and the Polaroid Notebook, 8 p.m., $5. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.

Judy Torres: 8 p.m., $15-$40. Blue Martini — West Palm Beach, 550 South Rosemary Avenue ##244, West Palm Beach.

Ookay: 9 p.m., $15. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-357-6456, thegroundmiami.com.

Rita Wilburn: 8:30 p.m., Free. NYSW Jazz Lounge, 107 SW Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-765-6141, nyswjazzlounge.com.

Simply Tina in Concert
Simply Tina in Concert
Simply Tina: Tina Turner tribute., 8 p.m., $10-$140. The Venu, 8794 Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach, 305-200-0222, thelocalvenu.com.



Tab Benoit: 8 p.m., $40-$60. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.

The Temptations & the Four Tops: 8 p.m., $29.50-$79.50. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Friday, Feb. 1

Artbat: 11 p.m., $0-$10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Bryce Allyn Band: 8 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar + Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth.

Dark Water Rebellion: With Slip Mahoney, 9 p.m., Free. Dada, 52 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach, 561-330-3232, sub-culture.org/dada.

David Bromberg Quintet: 9 p.m., $40-$60. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.

Desorden Público: 9 p.m., $30-$45. Flamingo Theater Bar, 905 Brickell Bay Dr, Miami, 786-803-8194, flamingotheaterllc.com.

Emery: 6:30 p.m., $35. Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-832-9999, respectablestreet.com.

Erick Morillo: 10 p.m., $25-$30. The Venue Fort Lauderdale, 2345 Wilton Dr., Wilton Manors, 954-765-6968, thevenuefortlauderdale.com.

Holidazed: 8:30 p.m., Free. Crazy Uncle Mike's, 6450 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton.

Jaded: Aerosmith Tribute., 9 p.m., $10-$25. The Venu, 8794 Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach, 305-200-0222, thelocalvenu.com.

Kora: 10 p.m., $15. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-551-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Marbin: With Ben Delaurentis, 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.

Ronnie Spector and the Ronettes: 8 p.m., $43-$73. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.org.

Safe: With Francis Harris., 10 p.m., Free. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

Saved By The 90's: 8:30 p.m., $15. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

The Best Concerts in South Florida This Week
SunGhosts: 10 p.m., Free. Stache Drinking Den + Coffee Bar, 109 Southwest 2nd Ave., Fort Lauderdale.

The Brian McKnight 4: 7:30 p.m., $40-$65. Miramar Cultural Center, 2400 Civic Center Place, Miramar, 954-602-4500, miramarculturalcenter.org/online.

Xperimento: 9 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.

Saturday, Feb. 2

A Celebration of Jazz Greats: With DCA Jazz Ensemble, 4 p.m., $0-$20. Dillard Center for the Arts, 2501 Northwest 11th St., Lauderdale Lakes, 754-322-0838.

Big Rock Band: 8 p.m., $10-$25. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.

Deb Silver: 7 p.m., $10. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.

Iglooghost: 10 p.m., $12.50-$20. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Jacquees: 8 p.m., $44-$104. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Love In The 90's Tour: 8 p.m., $43-$172. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.

Lucinda Williams
Lucinda Williams
Lucinda Williams and Drive-By Truckers: 7:30 p.m., $37.50-$72.50. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.org.

Marco Benevento: 9 p.m., $10. Blackbird Ordinary, 729 SW 1st Ave., Miami, 305-671-3307, blackbirdordinary.com.

Marcus Amaya Band: 8 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar + Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth.

Michael Bolton: 8 p.m., $35-$125. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

The Ricca Project: 11 p.m., Free. Hullabaloo, 517 N. Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-833-1033, sub-culture.org/hullabaloo.

SecondCity: 11 p.m., $0-$10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Spam Allstars: 8:30 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.

Spred the Dub: 10 p.m., Free. Stache Drinking Den + Coffee Bar, 109 Southwest 2nd Ave., Fort Lauderdale.

Victor Wainwright & the Train: 8 p.m., $20-$45. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.

Wigwood: 8 p.m., $15-$20. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 786-752-6693, grampsbar.com.

Sunday, Feb. 3

Darrell: 9 p.m., $50-$800. Heads or Tails Gentlemen's Club, 766 E. 25th St., Hialeah.

Nyne2Five: 12 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar + Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth.

The Flyers: 1 p.m., Free. Crazy Uncle Mike's, 6450 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton.

Wycliffe Gordon: 4 p.m., $30. St. Gregory's Episcopal Church, 100 NE Mizner Blvd, Boca Raton, 561-395-8285, stgregorysepiscopal.org.

    Send: