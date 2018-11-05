 


The Best Concerts in South Florida This Week
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

The Best Concerts in South Florida This Week

Celia Almeida | November 5, 2018 | 8:00am
AA

The '80s are back in South Florida this week with Miramar Regional Park's Rockfest '80s and a timely tribute to Queen in Miami. Jason Bonham will take it back yet another decade with a tribute to his father's band, Led Zeppelin, and Snow Patrol heads to the Seminole Hard Rock on Tuesday night.

Here's a look at all of these and more of the best concerts in South Florida this week.

Monday, Nov. 5

Biscuit Jam: With Mark Telesca, Richie Schmidt, and JL Fulks., 8 p.m., Free. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.

Kyle: 7 p.m., $26.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Lawvawn: 5 p.m., Free. The Venu, 8794 Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach, 305-200-0222, thelocalvenu.com.

New World School Jazz Orchestra: With John Fedchock, 8 p.m., $10. Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables.

Tuesday, Nov. 6

Bobby and Joanne Nathan: 5 p.m., Free. The Venu, 8794 Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach, 305-200-0222, thelocalvenu.com.

Damon Fowler: 8 p.m., Free. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.

Emmure & Stick to Your Guns: 7 p.m., $19. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Snow PatrolEXPAND
Snow Patrol
Courtesy photo

Snow Patrol: 8 p.m., $30-$70. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-327-7625, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.

Unwed Sailor: With Glass Body, 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.

Wednesday, Nov. 7

Badfish, a Tribute to Sublime: 7:30 p.m., $19.50. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Mac McAnally: 8 p.m., $60-$85. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.

Tropidelic and Bumpin Uglies: 9 p.m., Free. Guanabanas, 960 N. Hwy. A1A, Jupiter, 561-747-8878, guanabanas.com.

Twocan Blue: 5 p.m., Free. The Venu, 8794 Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach, 305-200-0222, thelocalvenu.com.

Words & Wine Open Mic: With Taylor Davis and Smoove D., 8:30 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Thursday, Nov. 8

Femme Fest: With Brika, Manu Manzo, Jahzel Dotel, Ktln., 7 p.m., Free. Gibson Showroom, 2751 N Miami Ave, Miami.

Shemekia Copeland: 8 p.m., $20-$40. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.

Simple Minds: 7:30 p.m., $42.50-$281.50. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Sistah MaryBeth & Ken Burkhart: 7 p.m., Free. Vinos on Galt Mile, 3312 NE 32nd St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-530-7301, vinoswinebars.com.

Unearth: 6 p.m., $18-$20. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.

Friday, Nov. 9

Ambrosia: 9:30 p.m., $45-$70. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.

Bonn E Maiy: 9 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth, 561-318-5637, cwslw.com.

David Grier: 8 p.m., $20. The Mofsky House | Listen Little River, 270 NW 86 St., El Portal.

Fur Coat: 11 p.m., $10-$20. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-357-6456, thegroundmiami.com.

Fusik: 9 p.m., Free. Stache Drinking Den, 109 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1044, stacheftl.com.

Grim Sickers: With Mrshl, 9 p.m., $10-$20. 229, 229 NE 65th St., Miami.

Haken: 6:30 p.m., $19. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Like father, like son.
Like father, like son.
Photo by Mike Corrado

Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening: 8 p.m., $25-$60. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-327-7625, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.

Jonathan Joseph's Weather Underground: 7:30 p.m., $10. Historic Hampton House Cultural Center, 4240 Northwest 27th Ave., Miami.

JP Soars: 9 p.m., Free. Crazy Uncle Mikes, 6450 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton, 561-931-2889, crazyunclemikes.com.

Koffin Kats: 8 p.m., $15. Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-832-9999, respectablestreet.com.

Lime: 7 p.m., $7.50-$10. Honey Downtown Delray Beach, 16 E. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach.

Lisett Morales: 10 p.m., $15. Ocho Live Bar, 1728 SW 8th St., Miami.

Michael Masci Trio: 7 p.m., $65. Waterstone Resort & Marina Boca Raton, Curio Collection by Hilton™, 999 E. Camino Real, Boca Raton.

Rich Medina: 10 p.m., Free. Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, electricpicklemiami.com.

Stacey Pullen and Cocodrills: 11 p.m., $10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Steeltown Religion: 11 p.m., Free. Tatts & Tacos Beer Garden, 3200 NE 12th Ave., Oakland Park, 954-533-0907, tattsandtacos.com.

The Sociiiety: With Geovonniex, 3rdiVision, OnstarCruz, and others, 8 p.m., $15. Randy's Restaurant, 13420 NW 7th Ave, Miami.

Yardij: 9 p.m., Free. Avant, 25 NE Second Ave., Delray Beach, 561-921-8687, avantdelray.com.

Saturday, Nov. 10

Badfish, a Tribute to Sublime: 5 p.m., $18-$125. Abacoa Town Center Amphitheater, Abacoa Town Center Amphitheater 1260 University Blvd., Jupiter.

Bas: 7 p.m., $20. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-480-4203, thehangar305.com.

Feeling Cruzado: With Pedro Rafael, Lazaro Horta, and Sonia Corp., 10 p.m., $15. 9600 SW 8th St, 9600 Southwest 8th St., Miami.

Fox Brothers: 8:30 p.m., Free. Avant, 25 NE Second Ave., Delray Beach, 561-921-8687, avantdelray.com.

Hot 105's Fourth-Annual R&B Groove: With Bell Biv DeVoe, Bobby Brown, and Babyface, 7:30 p.m., $69.50-$110. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.

Melina Almodovar: 9 p.m., $10. Cubaocho Museum & Performing Arts Center, 1465 Southwest 8th St. #106, Miami.

Moon Boots: 1 p.m., $20. Delano Beach Club, 1685 Collins Ave., Miami Beach.

Odyssey Concert Season: Wanderlust: With Aaron Petit, Beiyao Ji, and others, 5 p.m., Free-$20. Steinway Piano Gallery, 7940 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton, 561-982-8887.

Ray LaMontagne: 8 p.m., $49.50-$99.50. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Vince Neil
Vince Neil
Photo courtesy of BTE

RockFest '80s Music Festival: With Vince Neil, Tom Keifer, Kix, and others, 12 p.m., $39-$179. Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, 954-883-6950, miramarparks.org.

So You Think You Can Dance Live! 2018: 8 p.m., $34.50-$99.50. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

SoBe Chamber Ensemble: 2 p.m., Free. Miami South Beach 18, 1100 LINCOLN Rd., Miami.

Sunshine State of Bass #6: With Noel Sanger, Prizm, Mike E, and others, 9 p.m., $15. Star Lounge, 115 N. 21st Ave., Hollywood, facebook.com/starloungefl.

The Great Fear and Red Light Motel: 7 p.m., Free. Dada, 52 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach, 561-330-3232, sub-culture.org/dada.

A Tribute to Queen: With Revolution, Eunoia, and others, 8 p.m., $5. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-757-1807, churchillspub.com.

Tropidelic & Bumpin Uglies: 8 p.m., $12-$25. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.

Viva Rock & Roll: 9 p.m., Free. The Venu, 8794 Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach, 305-200-0222, thelocalvenu.com.

Sunday, Nov. 11

Aqueous: 7:30 p.m., $10. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Brooklyn Paramount Reunion Cavalcade of Stars: 7:30 p.m., $50-$79. FAU Carole & Barry Kaye Performing Arts Auditorium, 777 Glades Rd., Boca Raton, 561-297-3730, fau.edu/kayeauditorium.

Differ: With Cristal Power, the Saint, and Tons, 2 a.m., $10. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-480-4203, thehangar305.com.

Late Night Alumni: 9 p.m., $15-$20. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 786-752-6693, grampsbar.com.

Mae: 7 p.m., $21. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Travis Scott: With Trippie Redd, Gunna, Sheck Wes, and Virgil Abloh, 7:30 p.m., $35.95-$129.95. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.

