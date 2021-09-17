FemAle Brewfest, Hukilau, and More Food Events This Weekend

This weekend take your pick of festivals. If you're into beer, FemAle Brewfest celebrates the women behind the beer, while Oktoberfest celebrates...well, beer.
Lovers of all things tiki won't want to miss the Hukilau — a multiday celebration of cocktails, music, and art. Whatever you do, it's always good to start the weekend with a happy hour with friends.
Photo courtesy of Chica Miami
Chica Happy Hour
Start your weekend with Chica's happy hour. On Fridays (and all other weekdays) from 4 to 7 p.m., enjoy two-for-one margaritas, mojitos, and palomas ($14), five dollar select beers, and select wines for $7. Hungry? Try some crispy shrimp ($14), asado negra arepas topped with short rib ($10), and a Chica burger ($10). 5556 NE Fourth Ct., Miami; 786-632-7725; chicarestaurant.com.
Pick up some Mai-Kai tiki mugs at the tiki marketplace.
Photo by Laine Doss
The Hukilau
The Hukilau, a multiday celebration of tiki culture, is a multiday event filled with music, art, seminars, tastings, dinners, pool parties, and brunches. Highlights include a beach luau, pool party, a tiki brunch, a tiki treasure bazaar, and more. The tiki marketplace, held Saturday, September 18 from 3 to 7 p.m. is free to attend. Be sure to visit the Mai-Kai booth at the marketplace to pick up some tiki mugs. Friday, September 17 to Sunday, September 19 at Beachcomber Hotel and Villas, 1200 S. Ocean Blvd., Pompano Beach. Weekend passes cost $269 to $549; single-event tickets are also available. For a complete schedule of events and ticket options, visit thehukilau.com.
The 11th edition of Wynwood Octoberfest is here all weekend.
Photo courtesy of Swarm
Octoberfest at Wynwood Marketplace
The annual Wynwood Octoberfest returns for its 11th year, with a weekend-long event that will transform Wynwood Marketplace into a traditional Bavarian bierhaus. Guests can partake of live music, DJ sets, seasonal brews from sponsor Samuel Adams, bratwurst, an artisan market, stein-holding competitions, and more. The event is free to attend, but those who desire an immersive experience can purchase a Festive Party Pack for $16 per person. The pack includes a stein, beer tickets, and branded merchandise. Hours are Friday from 4 p.m. to 3 a.m., and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 3 a.m. Through Sunday, September 12, at Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; wynwoodoctoberfest.com.
Celebrate Oktoberfest
Photo courtesy of Swarm
Oktoberfest Miami at the German American Social Club
One of the longest-running Oktoberfest celebrations in Florida, the German American Social Club of Greater Miami's festival takes place Friday through Sunday for two consecutive weekends: October 15-17 and October 22-24. The hours are Friday from 6 p.m. to midnight, Saturday from 1 p.m. to midnight, and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m. Admission costs $10 for adults. 11919 SW 56th St., Miami; 305-552-5123; gascmiami.org.
The women of FemAle Brew Fest
Photo by Carina Mask
FemAle Brewfest
The FemAle Brew Fest — South Florida's annual beer festival celebrating women in the brewing industry — will return to Fort Lauderdale this fall. The female-centric beer festival, launched in 2017 and entering its fourth year (having missed 2020 owing to COVID-19), will take place on Saturday at the newly opened Kimpton Goodland Hotel. This year, the festival continues its mission to highlight women in brewing with an expanded lineup and the option to have your very own "beercation." To date, more than 15 breweries have confirmed attendance, including a number of well-known Florida-based brands. The festival is pet-friendly, with a portion of proceeds going to the Abandoned Pet Rescue of Fort Lauderdale
, a nonprofit no-kill shelter that rescues and rehabilitates abandoned, abused, and neglected pets. 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, September 18, at the Kimpton Goodland Hotel, 2900 Riomar St., Fort Lauderdale. Tickets cost $45 to $65 via femalebrewfest.com.