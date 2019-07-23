 


Kim Bokamper to Open Sports Bar on Las Olas With Giant TV Screen
Bo's Pub

Kim Bokamper to Open Sports Bar on Las Olas With Giant TV Screen

Nicole Danna | July 23, 2019 | 9:20am
Former Miami Dolphins defensive end Kim Bokamper will open a sports bar on Las Olas with the neighborhood's largest LED TV screen. Dubbed Bo’s Pub, the place will open August 9 on the first floor of The Balcony, Bokamper's New Orleans-style eatery that debuted in May 2018.

The idea to combine the two concepts was a direct response to customer feedback. “We opened Bo’s Pub as a response to guest feedback," Bokamper says. "We've had great success with Bokamper’s Sports Bar & Grill and its five locations, so we brought that same sports bar atmosphere to Las Olas, but with a twist."

The new restaurant's main screen will be nearly 12 feet wide by 5 feet high, with dozens more TVs located throughout the 2,000-square-foot space. The menu will feature pub-style fare.Start with small plates like Andouille sausage served with a savory cabbage and mustard dip ($13); Cajun-crusted Southern fried chicken fillets served with maple mayonnaise and BBQ sauce ($11);

Larger plates include the Bo’s Pub Burger is topped with housemade bacon jam, beer cheese, pickled serranos, and caramelized onions ($15). Fish and chips tacos pay homage to the dish with potato strings, tartar sauce, lettuce, and tomato ($15). And a Philly cheesesteak is made with sweet peppers, sautéed onions, and a creamy cheddar cheese sauce ($16).

Main plates feature a petit filet mignon ($32); braised short rib with horseradish mashed potatoes ($26); bangers 'n' mash with mashed potato, brussels sprouts, and onion gravy ($17); shepherd’s pie with beef and vegetable stew topped with mashed potatoes ($17); grilled salmon with herb-roasted fingerling potatoes ($25); and a NY Strip served with port wine blue cheese or Celtic whiskey peppercorn sauce ($36).

Beer bucket specials (5 for $15 domestic and 5 for $20 imports) will be available all day, every day. During lunch, Bo’s Pub will feature a weekly special for $9.99, available from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Happy hour takes place from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday with half-priced drinks and select $7 pub bites that include Bo’s buffalo chicken wings with cucumber and blue cheese and mac n’ cheese balls with parma rosa sauce.

In addition, Bo’s Pub will offer a brunch menu available Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests can enjoy signature dishes like coconut-crusted French toast with pineapple compote and maple syrup ($14) to fried green tomato Eggs Benedict or short rib hash both with Lyonnaise potatoes, fresh fruit, poached eggs and hollandaise sauce ($16). The restaurant will also offer bottomless mimosas and Bloody Mary’s for $15 per person.

Bo’s Pub. 1309 E. Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale; 754-200-6344; bospub.com.

 
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.

