The 2019 Funky Buddha release schedule includes an all-new variety 12-pack.
Courtesy of Funky Buddha Brewery

Funky Buddha Releases Last Snow in Cans, Launches New Mixology Series Beers for 2019

Nicole Danna | January 24, 2019 | 2:18pm
This year, Funky Buddha Brewery will sell one of its most popular beers in cans as part of its 2019 special-release schedule.

The Oakland Park-based brewery recently announced this year's specialty release schedule with big changes that include new product and series launches as well as packaging changes for some of the brewery's most popular limited releases, says Funky Buddha marketing director John Linn.

Keep an eye out for the new Box of Buddhas, a 12-ounce-can variety 12-pack that will highlight exclusive beers. In February, the brewery will also launch an all-new mixology series that will offer a line of barrel-aged, cocktail-inspired beers such as a margarita gose, a Manhattan double rye IPA, a white sangria saison, and tiki-inspired Zombie ale. The four-pack releases have been designed to re-create these classic cocktails using natural ingredients.

In addition, the Goodness Series will revamp the lineup with six-packs of 12-ounce cans in place of glass bottles. These canned beers will include Last Snow, the brewery's coconut and coffee porter; the Key Lime Pie tart ale; and two new beers never before released in cans, including the Cosmic Journey hazy IPA and Bonita Applebum brown ale.

Other new beers include the Mocha Smuggler, a barrel-aged imperial porter that takes another past favorite and adds coffee to it, Linn says. There's also S'More to Love, a smoked porter that tastes like — you guessed it — s'mores, and Juicy Smalls, an East Coast-style, hazy double IPA.

Funky Buddha Brewery. 1201 NE 38th St., Oakland Park; 954-440-0046; funkybuddhabrewery.com.

 
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.

