The Best National Margarita Day Drinks and Deals in South Florida

Bring out the tequila, the shakers, and the limes wedges. Margaritas are always a must on South Florida's cocktail menus, but on Friday, February 22, it's time to pay special tribute to the beloved Mexican drink.

In honor of National Margarita Day, local restaurants and bars are offering special deals and spins on the concoction to satisfy your thirst for tequila. We've rounded up ten great spots where you can join in the festivities start your weekend off right.

1. Beach House Pompano. If you think margaritas and ocean views are a match made in heaven, this hot spot in Pompano Beach has got you covered. Enjoy the cool, nautical vibe in the dining room or grab a seat at the second floor's panoramic bar — both will be shaking things up this holiday with the restaurant's signature Mango Sol Margarita for only $10. The Herradura-based libation is mixed with peach, agave lime, and mango habanero puree for an extra kick. 270 N Pompano Beach Blvd., Pompano Beach; 954-607-6530; beachhousepompano.com.

EXPAND Bokamper’s Sports Bar & Grille Photo by Rikki Robinson

2. Bokamper’s Sports Bar & Grille. Everyone will be on the same team with the buy-one-get-one-free all day margarita special at this Fort Lauderdale sports bar on Friday. Enjoy one of the many sports events showing on the flat screens scattered throughout the venue or head out to the terrace overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway to watch boats and yachts go by as you enjoy your set of Bo’s Big Ritas, made with Jose Cuervo silver tequila, a Coronita bottle, Cointreau liqueur, ripe agave margarita, and agave nectar salt. The cocktail will be available in original, strawberry, mango, peach or blueberry flavors. 3115 NE 32nd Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-900-5584; bokampers.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Brimstone Woodier Grill

3. Brimstone Woodfire Grill. This charming shopping-center bistro in Pembroke Pines will serve up their house-made margaritas for half the price on February 22 from 4 to 7 p.m. The eatery offers a dining menu of steaks, seafood, and burgers to savor with options including the Herradura margarita, available in classic, jalapeño, strawberry, and blood orange. The restaurant's outdoor patio is the ideal environment to sit back and relax with a drink in hand while listening to live music. 14575 SW Fifth St., Pembroke Pines; 954 430-2333; brimstonewoodfiregrill.com.

EXPAND Dragon margarita Courtesy of Casa Sensei

4. Casa Sensei. Nestled along the picturesque Himmarshee Canal on Las Olas, this new Asian eatery will serve up some spiciness with Dragon Margaritas, a combination of Avion tequila, Thai chili peppers, blood orange puree, yuzu juice, orange bitters, and spiced rum. The cocktail will taste even better with a fifty percent discount and the restaurant's unique, Latin spin on Pan-Asian dishes. 1200 E. Las Olas Blvd. #101, Fort Lauderdale; 954-530-4176; casasensei.com.

Courtesy of Doc B's

5. Doc B’s Restaurant + Bar. A gastropub known for its farm-to-table approach to traditional American fare, Doc B's will offer a fresh take on the classic south-of-the-border cocktail on National Margarita Day. The Internal Affair is a perfect reflection of our sultry, warm weather with a composition of jalapeño, pineapple, basil, and Avion Silver that will be available for $12 during the restaurant's happy hour at its South Florida locations. Various locations. docbsrestaurant.com.

EXPAND Cactus margarita Courtesy of El Camino

6. El Camino. Mexican soul food and generous pours of tequila set the tone for a good time at this vibrant restaurant, where unique margarita renditions will be available on the specialty holiday. Enjoy the high-energy atmosphere as you indulge in the Cactus Margarita, with Blanco tequila, cactus shrub and cardamom ($11), the Spiced Pear with tequila, fresh lime, pear cordial and baking spices, or the Grilled Corn Margarita with corn-infused tequila, corn water and corn husk ($12 each). Various locations. elcaminoftlauderdale.com. elcaminodelray.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Quarterdeck

7. Quarterdeck. With dazzling ocean views, a rotating seafood menu, and extensive wine and craft beer options, Quarterdeck is a great casual spot to get together with friends and celebrate with margaritas. Join the lively, down-to-earth crowd in the Avion Shaker Margarita experience, the eatery's homage to a favorite made with Avion Silver Tequila, Citronage, fresh lime, and agave. The drink can be served in traditional, mango, or blueberry flavors for $12. Several locations. quarterdeckrestaurants.com.

Superfruit Margarita Courtesy of Rocco's Tacos

8. Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar. It's always tequila time at Rocco's, but on National Margarita Day, you will also get the opportunity to do good while you feel good drinking an ice cold one. Each of the taqueria and tequila bar's four South Florida locations will offer a Margarita for Multiple Sclerosis, handcrafted with organic tequila, Cedilla Acai Liqueur, agave nectar, and freshly squeezed lime juice ($11.75). A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the National MS Society. The huge variety of tacos here are known for being delicious and affordable, so make sure you grab at least a couple to go with your cocktail. Several locations. roccostacos.com.

EXPAND The Sorell margarita Courtesy of Good Spirits Fifth & Fed

9. Good Spirits Fifth & Fed. Step into this Fort Lauderdale restaurant and enjoy a lounge atmosphere and friendly service as you sip on an $8 Sorrell Margarita special. Made with Olmeca Altos Reposado tequila, Torres Orange Liqueur, Hibiscus syrup, and lime, it will keep you warm and fuzzy while you order from the eclectic menu or the sushi bar and watch the timeless classics playing on the bar's TVs. 476 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 954-523-2580; goodspiritsrestaurant.com.

Prickly Pear Margarita Courtesy of Tap 42

10. Tap 42. Fully dedicated to helping its guests wind down with their favorite drinks all year long, this gastropub and stylish drinking destination takes its booze seriously. There are 42 craft beers to choose from, but on National Margarita Day, you'll want to get the party started with $7 Prickly Pear Margarita. For a slight but familiar deviation, try the Te-Kill-Ya, made with Cazadores Blanco, Patron Citronge, lime, and spiced agave. Various locations. tap42.com.