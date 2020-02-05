Taste Notes: Brewery Series Takes Off with First Broward Run of 2020

The first 2020 Brewery Running Series event in Broward is this Saturday at Orchestrated Minds in Fort Lauderdale.

Who’s ready for a run?

Okay, so maybe that wasn’t nearly enough motivation for you.

What if there was a beer and then more beer waiting for you at the finish line? Great, now we have your full attention.

Related Stories Hello Kitty Cafe Truck Rolls Into South Florida With Kawaii Snacks

The Brewery Running Series, which launched locally in 2019, is back for a second season. Its first Broward run of 2020 is this Saturday, February 8, at 11 a.m. at Orchestrated Minds Brewing in Fort Lauderdale.

In a nutshell, the event includes a 5K-ish fun run (that starts and ends at the brewery) as well as a free beer and swag at the finish line. Post-free beer, you can enjoy more beer specials and hang with generally cool peeps. So, ultra-competitive, grumpy pant broskis need not apply.

A portion of the proceeds also benefits local charities hand-selected by local organizers.

“This year we have added a variety of new breweries, almost doubling the amount of runs in our first year,” said Kacy Irby, founder of the Florida Brewery Running Series, in a chat with the New Times. “We’ve also added new charities we donate to including the Special Olympics and Operation Enduring Warrior... and we’ve joined forces with Covenant House of Florida for their 10th Annual 5K (on February 23rd).”

In addition to the Orchestrated Minds run, confirmed 2020 Broward runs include American Icon Brewery (February 15) and Gulf Stream Brewing (May 2). A complete list of upcoming runs throughout the state of Florida is available at breweryrunningseries.com.

And now on to other news and notes from South Florida’s restaurant scene.

Chef and humanitarian José Andrés is among the highlights in this year's Broward College Speaker Series. Photo by Blair Getz Mezibov

No way, José. Earlier this week, the 2020 lineup for the Broward College Speaker Series was unveiled. In addition to Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales (March 12) and soccer star Abby Wambach (April 29) visiting the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, humanitarian/chef/general dude of awesomeness José Andrés will pay us a visit on May 18. Named one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People twice and recipient of the James Beard Foundation’s Humanitarian of the Year award

Fi for a year. Sure, we see BurgerFi basically everywhere by this point. But let’s not forget that the craft burger joint started from humble beginnings in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea nine years ago. To celebrate the ninth anniversary of its flagship location, its Lauderdale-by-the-Sea location will have free food samples, swag giveaways and a “2 BurgerFi Cheeseburgers for $9” offer” beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, February 5. If you go for the two cheeseburgers deal, you’ll be entered to win free BurgerFi for a year, among other prizes.

All yah can eat lobstah. Starting this Thursday, February 6 (and all-day, every Thursday moving forward), José Mendín’s newly opened Rivertail in Downtown Fort Lauderdale will offer an all-you-can-eat lobster option. For 65 bucks, chow on as much lobster rolls, lobster grilled cheese, lobster dumplings, lobster knuckles escargot and a lobster boil as you humanly can. The more you eat, the better the deal!

No fare. This week, we say goodbye to Earth Fare, the North Carolina-based natural/organic grocer with 50 locations throughout the southeast. Earlier this week, the chain announced it would shutter all of its locations, which include local spots in Boynton Beach and Palm Beach Gardens. A firm closing date is still to be determined. Also, Flight 19, appears to be officially closed at 1103 E. Las Olas Blvd. As of Tuesday afternoon, all that remains on its patio, which once played host to American fare and an aggressive menu-pusher, is a bottle of water on the ground.

Wellington for the win. More than 40 breweries will serve up a total of 100-plus craft brews and ciders this Saturday, February 8, in Wellington. The Wellington Classic Brew Fest is from 3 to 6 p.m. at Wellington Town Center, with VIP packages available that get you in an hour early. In addition to the booze, six food trucks (including Austin’s Franks and Melted Madness) will serve up grub, Game of Axes will have an axe-throwing shindig and Southern Rock tribute Southern Blood will perform.

Gallery then bubbly. You know you can catch some art at the Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach seven days a week. Well, its Pommery Champagne Dinner at its on-site restaurant is this Friday is for one night only. In addition to a four-course spread which includes an oyster duo with caviar, seared scallop, seared branzino and chocolate tart, a Champagne Pommery expert will be on-site to guide folks through the experience. And, yes, there will be a welcome glass of champagne and bubbly served with each course.

News and notes. Gulfstream Park Village has added to its 15-plus restaurant roster in Hallandale Beach. Alma Grill, a Glatt Kosher Israeli-style restaurant and bar with salads soups, skewers and more, has opened along with Pastry is Art, the brainchild of Chef Jenny Rissone and purveyor of fine desserts spanning cookies, cakes and pastries. ... The Doral Food and Wine Festival will return for its fourth year on Saturday, March 21 and Sunday, March 22 at Doral Central Park. More than 10,000 attendees are expected for the two-day event which includes wine and food tastings, live music and a children’s area.