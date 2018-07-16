It's going to be a big weekend at West Palm Beach's Coral Sky Amphitheater. Chicago and REO Speedwagon bring the '70s and '80s hits to the outdoor venue on Friday, with Rascal Flatts following the next night. Sleeping With Sirens heads to Culture Room in Fort Lauderdale, and reggaeton star De La Ghetto brings the jams to Rumbass Nightclub.

Here's a look at all of these and more of the best concerts in South Florida this week.

Monday, July 16



Biscuit Jam: With Mark Telesca, Richie Schmidt, and the Funky Biscuit All-Stars featuring Midnite Johnny., 8 p.m., Free. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.