It's going to be a big weekend at West Palm Beach's Coral Sky Amphitheater. Chicago and REO Speedwagon bring the '70s and '80s hits to the outdoor venue on Friday, with Rascal Flatts following the next night. Sleeping With Sirens heads to Culture Room in Fort Lauderdale, and reggaeton star De La Ghetto brings the jams to Rumbass Nightclub.
Here's a look at all of these and more of the best concerts in South Florida this week.
Monday, July 16
Biscuit Jam: With Mark Telesca, Richie Schmidt, and the Funky Biscuit All-Stars featuring Midnite Johnny., 8 p.m., Free. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Leesa Richards Trio: 6 p.m., Free. The Balcony, 1309 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale.
Tuesday, July 17
Brett Staska: 6:30 p.m., Free. E.R. Bradley's Saloon, 104 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-833-3520, erbradleys.com.
Davis and Dow: 6:30 p.m., Free. Gatsby's Joint, 2460 E. Commercial Blvd., Fort Lauderdale.
Fusion: 9 p.m., Free. Fishtales On 33rd, 3355 Northeast 33rd Street, Fort Lauderdale.
Kurt & Cary: 8 p.m., Free. Copper Blues Rock Pub & Kitchen, 550 S Rosemary Ave, West Palm Beach, 561-404-4101, copperblueslive.com.
Wednesday, July 18
Amy Ione Trio: 6 p.m., Free. The Balcony, 1309 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale.
Nicholas Garnett: 8:30 p.m., Free. The Rebel House, 297 E. Palmetto Park Rd., Boca Raton, 561-353-5888, lifetastesbetter.com.
Thursday, July 19
Guavatron: 8 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth, 561-318-5637, cwslw.com.
James McCoy Quartet: With Jeff Taylor, 6 p.m., Free. The Balcony, 1309 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale.
Myrezu, Doctor Boom, & Steven Fine: 7 p.m., Free. The Hideaway, 21 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-945-5545, thehideawayftl.com.
Simon Jano: 8:30 p.m., Free. Hoy Como Ayer, 2212 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-541-2631, hoycomoayer.us.
Sleeping With Sirens: 7 p.m., $23. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Friday, July 20
Bonn E Maiy: 6 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth, 561-318-5637, cwslw.com.
Chicago & REO Speedwagon: 7:30 p.m., $29.50-$129.50. Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.
Corona De Oro Fest 2018: With Zion & Lennox and Jon Z, 7 p.m., $38-$130. Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, 954-883-6950.
De La Ghetto: 9 p.m., $20-$25. Rumbass Nightclub, 106 N. Military Trail, West Palm Beach, 561-315-5432, rumbass.com.
Ellison Kendrick & the Black Suits: 7 p.m., Free. The Balcony, 1309 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale.
Friday Night Sound Waves With Danny Garcia: 6 p.m., Free. The Fort Lauderdale Beach Hub, 300 S. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, goriverwalk.com.
The New Division: 8 p.m., $15. Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-832-9999, respectablestreet.com.
Tasty Vibrations: 8 p.m., Free. Stache Drinking Den, 109 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1044, stacheftl.com.
Saturday, July 21
Chris Duarte Group: 8 p.m., $10-$25. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Codd Dubz: 9 p.m., $10-$20. Klub Kutters Bar & Lounge, 215 SW 27th Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-864-4662.
Face2Face: 7 p.m., Free. The Balcony, 1309 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale.
Jigsaw Youth & the Grumps: 10 p.m., $5. Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-832-9999, respectablestreet.com.
Kedr Livanskiy: 10 p.m., $10-$15. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Peryphon: 9 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth, 561-318-5637, cwslw.com.
Rascal Flatts: 7:30 p.m., $34.75-$87.25. Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.
Silvestre Dangond: 8 p.m., $20.50-$400. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.
Supergold: 5 p.m., Free. Next Door at C&I Studios, 537 NW First Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-375-3934, c-istudios.com/next-door.
Tian Ying Plays Schumann: 4 p.m., $25. Steinway Piano Gallery, 7940 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton, 561-982-8887.
Viviana Toscanini: 11 p.m., Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
Sunday, July 22
Midnite Johnny: 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
Premios Juventud: 7 p.m., $59-$86. Watsco Center, 1245 Dauer Dr, Coral Gables.
Project Pat: 8 p.m., $15. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com.
Summer Gill: 1 p.m., Free. West Palm Brewery & Wine Vault, 332 Evernia Street, West Palm Beach.
Tasty Vibrations: 12:30 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth, 561-318-5637, cwslw.com.
Vince Anthony Trio: 11 a.m., Free. The Balcony, 1309 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale.
