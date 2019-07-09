Apothecary 330 Expands Its Hours as Pizza Craft Launches New Lunch Service

When Apothecary 330 first opened four years ago on Himmarshee Street, the speakeasy inside Pizza Craft quickly became Fort Lauderdale's most exclusive cocktail lounge. With a strict dress code enforced at all times, members were given special privileges like private tasting and pairing events.

Now the bar has announced it's expanding its hours of operation, opening at 11 a.m. instead of the usual 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. The menu offerings will be similar to those found in the evenings, with libations like Sazerac, old-fashioned, and margaritas available to order, but the bar will also start serving Wells Coffee brews.

"The cocktail bar wasn't being used during the day, and there's no coffee shop downtown," says Marc Falsetto, cofounder of JEY Hospitality Group. "Since locals are always looking for new experiences, we decided to give them a place to dine, work and, have casual meetings all at once."

The new business hours will work in synergy with Pizza Craft's new weekday lunch service which features home-style Italian fare. Menu highlights include wood-roasted salmon with a side of noodles tossed in fresh cherry tomato sauce ($18.95); Godfather sandwich with prosciutto, salami, soppressata, fresh mozzarella, and tomato on a sesame Italian roll ($14.95); and traditional and fra diavolo Sicilian slices ($4.50). For diners looking for a deal, the eatery will serve $10 pasta and pizza on all day on Wednesdays.

"There wasn't much need for daytime service before, but now we can justify it because downtown Fort Lauderdale's population has completely changed and almost double over the last decade," Falsetto says. "People's working schedules and lifestyles are different now and lunch just seemed like the next logical step in the evolution of our food program."

In addition to its new lunch menu, Pizza Craft will host a Sunday brunch Rok:Brgr pop-up from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting on July 1 while its Fort Lauderdale location is under renovation. Named one of the best burger joints in Broward by New Times, Rok:Brgr will offer bottomless mimosas, rosé and Aperol spritzes, along with food options like biscuits and honey butter, chicken and waffles, and signature sandwiches like Morning Glory burger with smoked bacon and bourbon barbecue sauce.

Apothecary 330. 330 SW Himmarshee St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-616-8028; apothecary330.com.

Pizza Craft Artisan Pizzeria. 330 Himmarshee St., Fort Laurdale; 954-616-8028; pizzacraftpizzeria.com.