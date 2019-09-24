 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Bartaco is open in Aventura and plans to head to Wynwood too.EXPAND
Bartaco is open in Aventura and plans to head to Wynwood too.
Photo courtesy of Bartaco

Bartaco Opens in Aventura, Has Sights on South Florida

Laine Doss | September 24, 2019 | 1:04pm
AA

Bartaco, the New York-based taco restaurant, is poised to take over South Florida.

The chain opened its third Florida location in Aventura yesterday. In total, the restaurant, which started with one island-themed eatery in Portchester, New York in December 2010, has 22 locations around the country.

Sabato Sagaria, president of Bartaco, says South Florida is a good fit for the chain that features well-priced food and drink in a convivial setting. "We've had some great success in Florida.  The restaurant is resonating in Orlando and Tampa." Sagaria said his team chose Aventura as the first location because the city is constantly growing. "I'm getting to know Florida and the [Aventura] mall is a fixture in the community." Bartaco is located nea Aventura's new Aloft hotel and Barry's Bootcamp.

With so many local taco restaurants in South Florida like Coyo and Taquiza, Sagaria admits the area sets a high bar, but is convinced that the restaurant will be successful. "The food isn't Tex-Mex, it's not Mexican, it's a unique category that draws inspiration from those cuisines."

The restaurant executive, who has worked in fine dining establishments like Little Nell in Aspen and at Danny Meyer concepts, says the menu appeals to many palates including vegetarians. "It's designed for us to be very accommodating to different dietary concerns." At the end of the day, however, Sagaria says Bartaco is, "food made to be enjoyed with fresh squeezed cocktails in a fun and unpretentious environment."

The menu is broken down into three main sections: tacos, not tacos, and bowls. The average check, says Sagaria, is around $25 per person.

Tacos are well priced and include traditional selections like Baja fish with chipotle slaw ($2.50), mojo pork carnitas ($2.50), and carne asada ($3.50); as well as non-traditional tacos like cauliflower ($2.50), swordfish ($3.50), and roasted duck with tamarind glaze ($3.50). Items on the not-taco menu include street corn fritters ($6), gazpacho ($5), and duck quesadilla ($7).

Pair your tacos with a margarita made to order with Libélula joven tequila, fresh lime, agave, and Combier orange liqueur ($9.50).

The Aventura location leads the way for Bartaco to open more South Florida locations. Sagaria has his sights set on Wynwood next. "We will be expanding down into the Wynwood area later next year. We've been looking at this area for quite some time.  We've been trying to understand where we fit and help contribute to the neighborhoods." 

Bartaco. 2906 NE 207 St., Suite 104, Aventura; bartaco.com. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday to Wednesday; 11 a.m. to midnight Thursday to Saturday.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, covering the restaurant and bar scene in South Florida. She has been featured on Cooking Channel’s Eat Street and Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race. Doss won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature on what it’s like to wait tables. In a previous life, she appeared off-Broadway and shook many a cocktail as a bartender at venues in South Florida and New York City. When she’s not writing, you can find Doss running some marathon then celebrating at the nearest watering hole.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 New Times BPB, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >