Smorgasburg, Rum and Whisky Festivals, and More Food Events This Weekend

This weekend, Smorgasburg debuts in Wynwood with 63 local vendors, Miami Rum Congress returns with the world's best rums, and the touring whisky festival WhiskyX makes its way to the Magic City for the first time.Enjoy an evening of live entertainment, food, cocktails, and fun at this gala fundraiser for the Museum of Discovery and Science in Fort Lauderdale. The museum, founded in 1976 as the Discovery Center, offers science shows and exhibits, wild animal encounters, STEM learning, and more. All proceeds from the event will benefit the museum.The Mami Rum Congress is coming to town to highlight rum from around the globe. A collaboration between RumFest founder Ian Burrell and RumLab's Federico Hernandez, the two-day event will showcase a handful of brands that have spearheaded the emergence of rum as a premium spirit. Friday will center on the education program, which includes a series of symposiums and seminars hosted by leading experts. Saturday will offer several independent sessions, including networking with brand reps and tastings.The touring whisky festival WhiskyX is making its way to Miami for the first time on Friday. Taking place at Mana Wynwood Convention Center, the event promises to be a haven for whisky fans of all levels, bringing together the best experiences of classic distilleries on a festival-size scale. Discover and sample more than 60 premium, local, and independent whiskies and whisky cocktails.Smorgasburg, one of the nation's largest open-air food markets, with locations in New York and Los Angeles, opens in Wynwood this weekend. Open on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., the parklike setting will be home to 63 food vendors, ten retail vendors, and a bar. Confirmed vendors will include Smorgasburg New York and Los Angeles' top picks alongside Miami-based concepts like Ted's Burgers, Drinking Pig BBQ, Eleventh Street Pizza, the Sister Yard, and the Maiz Project. Known as the place to go for creative, often groundbreaking food and drink, Smorgasburg’s success in Brooklyn led to an L.A. expansion in 2016, satellite locations in Jersey City and Lower Manhattan, and annual pop-ups in Brazil and Japan, making the market a worldwide phenomenon.This week, Michael Schwartz celebrates the 15th anniversary of his namesake restaurant on the heels of a major renovation that included an expanded kitchen and a retractable roof for the outdoor patio. The restaurant will bring back some favorite dishes as daily specials up through the official anniversary date of Sunday, March 13. On that day, diners will be treated to a glass of Champagne with their meal to celebrate the occasion.