Essential Workers at South Florida Publix and Trader Joe’s Stores Want Hazard Pay

Betty wasn't even a grocery store employee until last month, when the spread of the novel coronavirus forced her out of her job of ten years.

Her work as a yacht owner's representative dried up almost overnight as the pandemic largely pushed nonessential boats off the water. Answering a help-wanted ad for a cashier at a Fort Lauderdale Publix, she became one of thousands of new workers the Lakeland-based supermarket chain hired to keep up with the increased demand for groceries.

Day after day, Betty rings up customers' items, accepts their cash, and runs her fingers through a change drawer. Her best line of defense from the virus, aside from the mask over her mouth and nose, is the disinfectant she uses to wipe down the conveyor belt after each use.

"I'm doing what I can do for myself and for others by wearing a mask, by sanitizing my hands constantly," she says. "You know, I'm protecting them as much as I'm protecting myself."

Now that grocery employees have become essential workers, Betty is on the frontlines of an unprecedented public-health crisis. At a time when officials have urged Floridians to stay home and avoid being in close contact with others, Betty interacts with hundreds of people a day. Her salary: $12.25 an hour.

"I would say we're pretty [much] frontline workers," she affirms. "But we're being treated as if we're just disposable."

Despite the protective measures initiated at grocery chains nationwide, workers are invariably being exposed to the virus. Even as their employers enjoy record sales, many store-level employees who live paycheck to paycheck have had to choose between their livelihood and their health.

According to the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, at least 72 grocery, pharmacy, and retail frontline workers in the United States had died of COVID-19 by April 28. The union, which represents more than 1 million people across the U.S. and Canada, has been imploring states and the federal government to designate grocery workers as "extended first responders" or emergency personnel.

"Grocery workers are deeply concerned," Marc Perrone, UFCW's international president, said in an April 13 statement. "The fact is that this pandemic represents a clear and present danger to our nation's food supply and all grocery-store workers."

Workers from at least 30 Publix locations across South Florida have tested positive for COVID-19, the Miami Herald reported April 24. As far as Betty knows, at least one confirmed case has been linked to her store. (Publix did not respond to multiple requests for comment from New Times.)

Employees at three South Florida Trader Joe's locations — in Miami Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and Delray Beach — also have had confirmed cases.

"We have implemented protocols and measures that meet and exceed CDC recommendations," Trader Joe's spokesperson Kenya Friend-Daniel told New Times in an email. "We were one of the first grocery stores to reduce store hours, regulate the number of customers in our stores, and implement social distancing protocol in all stores."

New Times interviewed one Publix worker and three Trader Joe's employees for this story; all four asked to be identified with a pseudonym, fearing retaliation from their employers.

The three Trader Joe's employees, all of whom work at the Miami Beach location making $15 to $16 an hour, say they do their jobs in a constant state of anxiety, on top of the stressors caused by the pandemic.

"Every time someone coughs, clears their throat, or sneezes, workers are jumping like a scared cat," says Angelica, a college graduate who studied history and anthropology. Unable to find work in those fields, she took a job at Trader Joe's to cover her bills.

Karen, a young employee who works at the store to support her immigrant parents, says that although she's typically a people person, she has struggled to deal with anxious customers who are sometimes snippier than usual.

"These moments of crisis sometimes bring out the worst of people, and while I was bagging for a customer, she expressed herself in a rude manner as she complained and stuck her hands in a bag I was currently working on because she didn't like the way I bagged it," she recounts. "It sounds silly, but it's a lot."

Compounding the situation is the fact that Karen spends her nights unable to sleep, worried that she might unknowingly be bringing the virus home to her family.

"I haven't gotten a good night's rest in forever, so I wake up groggy every day with little to no motivation," she says.

Jose, who is immunocompromised, says having to work through the pandemic has caused serious psychological distress. He's normally a cheery guy, but these days he feels almost paralyzed by stress from the time he wakes up.

"To see that a Trader Joe's worker died from COVID-19 in New York and to see the way things are being handled here — I really fear the same will happen in Miami," he says.

On one occasion, Jose says, he had to call in sick after he was struck by a panic attack.

"Once I got word that five of my coworkers were feeling symptoms, I felt too anxious to go in for my shift and had to call out," he says. "The truth is, I am simply drained. I feel depleted on so many levels that I just do not know how much more of this constant, never-ending, and increasing stress I can take."